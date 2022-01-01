Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Paneer$10.99
Paneer Sautéed with Chili style. Best Seller of PNC
Chili Paneer Pizza$10.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Indian Cottage Cheese in a mildly spiced up sauce.
Chili Chicken Pizza$10.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb image

 

The St Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
More about The St Anthony Hotel
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo$12.99
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños.
Comes with Fries & Drink
Chili Cheese Fries$7.50
Our French Fries Topped with Chili and Cheese
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MATT'S CHILI - Bowl$8.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
MATT'S CHILI - Cup$6.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Sweet Chili Wings$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
More about Mattenga's Pizza
33859170-b3aa-434a-b182-289165051af9 image

 

Bunz

122 east houston street, san antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Of Chili$0.75
Chili Bowl$4.95
More about Bunz
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$6.50
Bowl Chili$7.00
Thick, hearty, stick to your ribs goodness topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and diced onions
Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo$12.99
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
Sari Sari Supper Club image

 

Sari Sari Supper Club

10234 SH 151, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chili Wings$12.00
5-Hr Chili ribs$14.00
More about Sari Sari Supper Club
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheeseburger$9.35
Chili Cheese Franks$9.35
All meat franks split,grilled,chili,cheddar,mustard,onion,lettuce,tomato
Chili queso fries$10.95
crispy fries, chili, spicy queso
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili con Queso$7.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Chili Cup$2.99
Chili Cheese Tots (Full)$6.49
Chili Cheese Dog$9.99
More about The Shack
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Sweet Chili Wings$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Bowl$8.00
Our house made chili served with a poblano cheddar cornbread
Chili Cup$4.00
served with poblano cheddar cornbread
Chili Bowl$8.00
served with poblano cheddar cornbread
More about Sangria on the Burg
Chili Salt Fries image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Salt Fries$6.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$6.50
Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
Cup Chili$5.00
Thick, hearty, stick to your ribs goodness topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and diced onions
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI QUESO FRIES$9.50
CHILI CHEESE DOG$10.95
Chili, cheese, onions, & mustard
DOUBLE CHILI CHEESE DOG$15.95
More about Tycoon Flats

