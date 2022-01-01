Chili in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chili
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Chili Paneer
|$10.99
Paneer Sautéed with Chili style. Best Seller of PNC
|Chili Paneer Pizza
|$10.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Indian Cottage Cheese in a mildly spiced up sauce.
|Chili Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.
The St Anthony Hotel
300 E Travis Street, San Antonio
|Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb
|$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo
|$12.99
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños.
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.50
Our French Fries Topped with Chili and Cheese
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|MATT'S CHILI - Bowl
|$8.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
|MATT'S CHILI - Cup
|$6.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
Mattenga's Pizza
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio
|Thai Sweet Chili Wings
|$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$6.50
|Bowl Chili
|$7.00
Thick, hearty, stick to your ribs goodness topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and diced onions
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.50
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo
|$12.99
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños.
Comes with Fries & Drink
Sari Sari Supper Club
10234 SH 151, San Antonio
|Hot Chili Wings
|$12.00
|5-Hr Chili ribs
|$14.00
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$9.35
|Chili Cheese Franks
|$9.35
All meat franks split,grilled,chili,cheddar,mustard,onion,lettuce,tomato
|Chili queso fries
|$10.95
crispy fries, chili, spicy queso
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Small Chili Cup
|$2.99
|Chili Cheese Tots (Full)
|$6.49
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$9.99
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Thai Sweet Chili Wings
|$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Chili Bowl
|$8.00
Our house made chili served with a poblano cheddar cornbread
|Chili Cup
|$4.00
served with poblano cheddar cornbread
|Chili Bowl
|$8.00
served with poblano cheddar cornbread
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Chili Salt Fries
|$6.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$6.50
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.50
|Cup Chili
|$5.00
Thick, hearty, stick to your ribs goodness topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese and diced onions