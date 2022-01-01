On The Corner
The Corner was established in 2015 as a place for locals to come and relax, talk to friends and listen to good music while enjoying the best craft beers around. Constantly changing taps, always something new to explore. Come meet the great people at The Corner!
8839 Culebra Rd.
Location
8839 Culebra Rd.
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Tempting the taste of those willing to try... San Antonio nano-brewery and taproom focused on delectable small batch brews with an amazing scratch menu.
The Good News Burgers - San Pedro
Come in and enjoy!
Tuxedo Cat's Coffee
Welcome to a new coffee experience! #coffeetrailer #mobilebaristsa #specialtycoffee #drinkstogo #supportlocal
The Jerk Shack
Come in and enjoy! We have re-located to the 10234 SH 151, Suite 103 San Antonio, Texas, 78251. Close to Seaworld