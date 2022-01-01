San Antonio Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in San Antonio

Niki's Cafe Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tortilla Soup
chicken stock soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, white cheese, and served with a side of rice.
Pirata$3.99
Carne Asada Ala mexicana served on a toasted tortilla with beans and cheese
Gordita (Beef or Chicken)$2.99
Homemade gordita filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Country Sausage & Egg Taco$2.59
Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo$7.99
Bacon & Egg Taco$2.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Iced Tea$2.59
Bean & Cheese & Bacon Taco$2.49
Potato & Egg Taco$1.89
More about Tommy's Restaurant
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LOS PANCHOS$14.99
House Margarita$6.00
ENCHILADAS$11.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chili con Queso$7.99
Crispy Taco ALC$2.99
Tortilla Soup$8.49
More about Tito's Restaurant
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Guisada Taco$2.29
Royal Beef Enchiladas$12.79
Beef Fajita Quesadilla$10.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Texas$11.59
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne.
Puffy Tacos$11.29
Two puffy corn tortillas filled with your choice of picadillo, shredded chicken or carne guisada. Sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with rice, refried, lettuce and tomato.
Juan's Chk Ench$11.99
Two chicken enchiladas with your choice of any of the following sauce: spicy ranchero, tomatillo, jalapeno cream, cream, or our traditional mole sprinkled with sesame seeds.
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Omelet$8.25
Three eggs with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and white cheese, topped with ranchero sauce, served with potatoes and refried beans.
Bac and Egg Taco$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
Pot and Egg Taco$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Taco$3.00
jalapeno ranch, lettuce & tomato
Queso Fundido Taco$3.00
seared panela cheese, chorizo gravy & cilantro
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, crema, roasted salsa, pineapple and red cabbage slaw
More about Sangria on the Burg
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Enchiladas$12.90
Three enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
Sizzling Fajitas$14.90
A half pound of wood-grilled fajitas, roasted onions and peppers. Served sizzling with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans.
Cilantro Lime Chicken$14.90
Marinated chicken breast topped
with cilantro-lime pesto. Served
with coastal rice and seasonal
vegetables.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim image

 

Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim

5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rev Smoothie$9.00
The Cure Juice [Apple + Lemon + Ginger + Beet + Carrot] + banana • Benefits: Immunity boost, helps support healthy liver function, reduces inflammation /////
🥕🍋🍎Revolucion Smoothie 🍎🍋 🥕
Jugo The Cure [manzana + limón + jengibre + betabel + zanahoria] + plátano • Beneficios: Fortalece el sistema inmunológico, ayuda a proteger y limpiar el hígado, reduce la inflamación.
Ingredients: Banana, cold-pressed beet, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger.
ACA Blue$5.50
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️
* Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱//
🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema$4.00
Vegan
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
La Gloria image

 

La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistec Especial$7.50
Grilled chopped beef with cheese, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).
Arrachera en Adobo$25.50
Skirt steak in chile pasilla sauce with cheese.
Frijoles del Dia$3.75
Beans of the day.
More about La Gloria
Chilaquil image

TACOS

Chilaquil

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & queso$6.00
cheddar cheese with salsa veerde topped with chile de arbol sauce, guacamole, and cilantro. with chips on the side
Chilachicken$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.
Matamoros$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
More about Chilaquil
La Gloria at The Pearl image

 

La Gloria at The Pearl

100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
Torre de Mariscos$21.50
Fresh tuna, poached gulf shrimp, white fish, pico de gallo, leche de tigre, avocado, soy & lime.
More about La Gloria at The Pearl
Nichas Comida Mexicana image

FRENCH FRIES

Nichas Comida Mexicana

5059 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (1333 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nichas Comida Mexicana
The Fruteria image

 

The Fruteria

1401 S Flores St,Ste 102, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Fruteria
Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar

6728 S Flores St, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (544 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar
Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill image

 

Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill

19141 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill
El Bucanero Marbach image

SEAFOOD

El Bucanero Marbach

8300 MARBACH RD, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.5 (777 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bucanero Marbach
El Bucanero - Embassy image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

El Bucanero - Embassy

13802 EMBASSY ROW, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.3 (1411 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bucanero - Embassy
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

103 W GRAYSON STREET, San Antonioi

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco
El Bucanero image

SEAFOOD

El Bucanero

16505 BLANCO RD, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.5 (2382 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bucanero
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (2915 reviews)
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Chismosa's

14355 Blanco road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chismosa's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Antonio

Tacos

Gumbo

Fried Rice

Gyoza

Curry

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

King William

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston