San Antonio Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in San Antonio
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
chicken stock soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, white cheese, and served with a side of rice.
|Pirata
|$3.99
Carne Asada Ala mexicana served on a toasted tortilla with beans and cheese
|Gordita (Beef or Chicken)
|$2.99
Homemade gordita filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Country Sausage & Egg Taco
|$2.59
|Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo
|$7.99
|Bacon & Egg Taco
|$2.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Popular items
|Sweet Iced Tea
|$2.59
|Bean & Cheese & Bacon Taco
|$2.49
|Potato & Egg Taco
|$1.89
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|Popular items
|LOS PANCHOS
|$14.99
|House Margarita
|$6.00
|ENCHILADAS
|$11.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chili con Queso
|$7.99
|Crispy Taco ALC
|$2.99
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.49
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Carne Guisada Taco
|$2.29
|Royal Beef Enchiladas
|$12.79
|Beef Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.79
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|Popular items
|Texas
|$11.59
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne.
|Puffy Tacos
|$11.29
Two puffy corn tortillas filled with your choice of picadillo, shredded chicken or carne guisada. Sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with rice, refried, lettuce and tomato.
|Juan's Chk Ench
|$11.99
Two chicken enchiladas with your choice of any of the following sauce: spicy ranchero, tomatillo, jalapeno cream, cream, or our traditional mole sprinkled with sesame seeds.
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Omelet
|$8.25
Three eggs with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and white cheese, topped with ranchero sauce, served with potatoes and refried beans.
|Bac and Egg Taco
|$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
|Pot and Egg Taco
|$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
More about Sangria on the Burg
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$3.00
jalapeno ranch, lettuce & tomato
|Queso Fundido Taco
|$3.00
seared panela cheese, chorizo gravy & cilantro
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, crema, roasted salsa, pineapple and red cabbage slaw
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.90
Three enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
|Sizzling Fajitas
|$14.90
A half pound of wood-grilled fajitas, roasted onions and peppers. Served sizzling with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans.
|Cilantro Lime Chicken
|$14.90
Marinated chicken breast topped
with cilantro-lime pesto. Served
with coastal rice and seasonal
vegetables.
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Rev Smoothie
|$9.00
The Cure Juice [Apple + Lemon + Ginger + Beet + Carrot] + banana • Benefits: Immunity boost, helps support healthy liver function, reduces inflammation /////
🥕🍋🍎Revolucion Smoothie 🍎🍋 🥕
Jugo The Cure [manzana + limón + jengibre + betabel + zanahoria] + plátano • Beneficios: Fortalece el sistema inmunológico, ayuda a proteger y limpiar el hígado, reduce la inflamación.
Ingredients: Banana, cold-pressed beet, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger.
|ACA Blue
|$5.50
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️
* Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱//
🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
|Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema
|$4.00
Vegan
More about La Gloria
La Gloria
21819 I-10, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Bistec Especial
|$7.50
Grilled chopped beef with cheese, cilantro & onion (3 mini corn tortillas).
|Arrachera en Adobo
|$25.50
Skirt steak in chile pasilla sauce with cheese.
|Frijoles del Dia
|$3.75
Beans of the day.
More about Chilaquil
TACOS
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chips & queso
|$6.00
cheddar cheese with salsa veerde topped with chile de arbol sauce, guacamole, and cilantro. with chips on the side
|Chilachicken
|$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.
|Matamoros
|$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
More about La Gloria at The Pearl
La Gloria at The Pearl
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes Cheese
|$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
|Torre de Mariscos
|$21.50
Fresh tuna, poached gulf shrimp, white fish, pico de gallo, leche de tigre, avocado, soy & lime.
More about Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar
6728 S Flores St, San Antonio
More about El Bucanero - Embassy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
El Bucanero - Embassy
13802 EMBASSY ROW, SAN ANTONIO