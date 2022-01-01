San Antonio bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in San Antonio
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Okra
|$4.59
|Family Fish
|$33.99
|Sides
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Candlelight Breakfast*
|$12.50
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
|French Toast
|$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
|Eggs Benedict*
|$12.50
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Popular items
|3x3 13"
|$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
|Ceasar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
|Guilt Trip 13"
|$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
Broadway 5050
5050 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Royal
|$11.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Pickle, Onion
|Philly
|$10.00
Shaved Rib-eye, Onions, Bell Peppers
& House Queso. Add Mushrooms for $0.50
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$14.00
American , Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato,
Pickle, Onion, 4 Slices of Bacon
The St Anthony Hotel
300 E Travis Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Green Bean Casserole
|$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
|Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb
|$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
|Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
|$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Breakfast on a Bun
|$13.00
Breakfast Sandwich on a Bun with Aioli and Breakfast Potatoes
|VIP - Party Bus Ride Service, Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party. PUT YOUR ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!
|$150.00
|Gold - Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party
|$120.00
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$6.25
House battered mushrooms fried to crispy perfection. Includes spicy ranch
|Pepperoni Pizza
You guessed it, good ol' fashioned pepperoni pizza!
|Mad Mushroom Burger
|$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|Popular items
|LOS PANCHOS
|$14.99
|House Margarita
|$6.00
|ENCHILADAS
|$11.99
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Date Chocolate Brownies
|$7.00
Dates, sweet potatoes, almond butter, cacao powder & carob
Glutten Free
|Vegan Soup (Cauliflower Cashew)(Cup- $4.00 / Bowl- $7.00)
Pureed soup made with local produce!
|Detoxing Kitchari
|$12.00
Curried red lentils, hing, seasonal greens
and squash house ferment, cilantro coconut chutney.
Choice of basmati rice or
sweet potato rice.
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio
|Popular items
|15" Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
|Spinach Dip
|$10.00
|15" Drunk Pig Pizza
|$20.00
The Good Kind
1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$6.00
rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli
|BLTA
|$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with housemade aioli
|Market Bowl
|$10.00
black beans and sweet potatoes with a variety of grilled, roasted and raw vegetables, legumes. comes with choice of dressing or sauce
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Vegan One Bowl
|$9.95
Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.
|Dirty Bird BOWL
|$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
|Chicken Banh Mi BOWL
|$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
Bistr09
6106 Broadway, Alamo Heights
|Popular items
|Baked Oysters
|$3.00
|Pear Gorg
|$9.00
|Cappucino
|$6.00
Grayze
521 E Grayson, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Home on the Range Burger
|$17.50
Bison burger, smoked blue cheese, fried onion strings, whole leaf mixed greens, chipotle roasted tomato, ranch goddess dressing
|Tres Pescas
|$15.00
3 Blackened Mahi tacos, shrimp pineapple salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro slaw
|Beer Braised Beef Short Rib
|$13.00
Boneless short rib, smoked cheddar corn pudding, green chili chamoy
RAMEN
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|tonkotsu
|$15.00
pork bone broth, noodles, pickled soft-boiled egg, fried garlic, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms, crispy skin on pork belly
|tebasaki
|$12.00
twice-fried whole chicken wings (4), sweet and spicy, hint of citrus
|charred ed
|$5.50
Edamame steamed, charred and tossed in salt, hondashi and sesame oil.
Red Runner Coffee
6105 Walzem Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|CHURR-IFFIC
This espresso based coffee is a mix of vanilla and salted caramel syrup, with caramel drizzle. Lastly, garnished with cinnamon powder.
|Caramel Silk
Toro espresso, white chocolate, salted caramel & whipped cream
|Blended Mexican Chocolate
Blended espresso with chocolate and vanilla and a garnish of cinnamon powder
The Winchester
5148 Broadway St, Alamo Heights
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese Dog
|$4.00
split beef frank, melted cheddar, pressed buttered bun, scallions
|Garlic Truffle Fries
|$8.00
house cut fries, Garlic oil, Truffle salt, Parmesan, side aioli
|Meat and Potatoes
|$22.00
10 ounce ribeye, mashed potaoes, baked potato, or fries
BistroQuick
218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.00
Ham & Swiss Cheese on a Croissant
|Chicken Parmesan
|$14.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with Roasted Tomatoes, Olives & Parmesan Cheese
|Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Mustard
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chili Salt Fries
|$6.00
|Esquire Cheeseburger
|$13.00
|Tenderloin Steak
|$36.00
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Quarter Bird
Served With A Side And A Signature Honey Fried Biscuit.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Dukes Mayo, Haute Sauce, Cole Slaw, Half Sour Pickles
|Half Bird
|$20.00
Served With A Side And A Signature Honey Fried Biscuit.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$13.95
pickled red onions, arugula, calabrian chili aioli, toasted sesame bun, camp fries
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
|Mission Salad
|$12.95
roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, lime vinaigrette, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresca, spicy crema
Señoritas Wine Bar
5514 Lone Star Parkway, Suite 109, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Serena Sweet Red
|$29.00
Piedmont, Italy - 2019 - Strawberry pie, fresh raspberry and rose petals. Blend of moscato and brachetto.
|DISINFECTANT WIPES
|$9.00
90 Wipes per Package
Limit 3 Please
|GLOVES XL
|$14.00
200 gloves per Box
Limit 1 Please, but
Limit 2 Please Across All Sizes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pressure Fried Half Chicken
|$20.00
Half Bird, served with Tiger sauce and White BBQ sauce.
|Southerleigh Caesar Salads
|$10.00
Pretzel Croutons, Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles.
|Cracker Crusted Redfish
|$38.00
Butter Poached Blue Crab, Lemon Butter Sauce.
BBQ
The Pigpen
106 Pershing, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Frozen Moscow Mule
|$6.93
|Brisket Nachos
|$11.55
|Margarita on the Rocks
PIZZA
Playland Pizza
400 E Houston St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|#2
|$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
|Pizza Pie
|$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
|White Pie
|$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio
|Popular items
|9 Piece Fish
|$26.99
|Fried Mushrooms (12)
|$7.49
|Fish Plate
|$10.99
- 2