San Antonio bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in San Antonio

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Okra$4.59
Family Fish$33.99
Sides
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
Candlelight Pourhouse image

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Candlelight Breakfast*$12.50
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
French Toast$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
Eggs Benedict*$12.50
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Playland image

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3x3 13"$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
Ceasar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Guilt Trip 13"$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
More about Playland
Broadway 5050 image

 

Broadway 5050

5050 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Royal$11.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Philly$10.00
Shaved Rib-eye, Onions, Bell Peppers
& House Queso. Add Mushrooms for $0.50
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
American , Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato,
Pickle, Onion, 4 Slices of Bacon
More about Broadway 5050
The St Anthony Hotel image

 

The St Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Bean Casserole$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
More about The St Anthony Hotel
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery image

 

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery

555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast on a Bun$13.00
Breakfast Sandwich on a Bun with Aioli and Breakfast Potatoes
VIP - Party Bus Ride Service, Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party. PUT YOUR ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!$150.00
Gold - Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party$120.00
More about Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$6.25
House battered mushrooms fried to crispy perfection. Includes spicy ranch
Pepperoni Pizza
You guessed it, good ol' fashioned pepperoni pizza!
Mad Mushroom Burger$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LOS PANCHOS$14.99
House Margarita$6.00
ENCHILADAS$11.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Date Chocolate Brownies$7.00
Dates, sweet potatoes, almond butter, cacao powder & carob
Glutten Free
Vegan Soup (Cauliflower Cashew)(Cup- $4.00 / Bowl- $7.00)
Pureed soup made with local produce!
Detoxing Kitchari$12.00
Curried red lentils, hing, seasonal greens
and squash house ferment, cilantro coconut chutney.
Choice of basmati rice or
sweet potato rice.
More about Pharm Table
Copa Wine Bar image

 

Copa Wine Bar

19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
15" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Spinach Dip$10.00
15" Drunk Pig Pizza$20.00
More about Copa Wine Bar
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$6.00
rustic fries served with romeso sauce & lemon parmesean aioli
BLTA$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with housemade aioli
Market Bowl$10.00
black beans and sweet potatoes with a variety of grilled, roasted and raw vegetables, legumes. comes with choice of dressing or sauce
More about The Good Kind
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Vegan One Bowl$9.95
Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.
Dirty Bird BOWL$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
Chicken Banh Mi BOWL$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
More about Pinch Boil House
Bistr09 image

 

Bistr09

6106 Broadway, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Oysters$3.00
Pear Gorg$9.00
Cappucino$6.00
More about Bistr09
Grayze image

 

Grayze

521 E Grayson, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Home on the Range Burger$17.50
Bison burger, smoked blue cheese, fried onion strings, whole leaf mixed greens, chipotle roasted tomato, ranch goddess dressing
Tres Pescas$15.00
3 Blackened Mahi tacos, shrimp pineapple salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro slaw
Beer Braised Beef Short Rib$13.00
Boneless short rib, smoked cheddar corn pudding, green chili chamoy
More about Grayze
The Cherrity Bar image

RAMEN

The Cherrity Bar

302 Montana St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
tonkotsu$15.00
pork bone broth, noodles, pickled soft-boiled egg, fried garlic, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms, crispy skin on pork belly
tebasaki$12.00
twice-fried whole chicken wings (4), sweet and spicy, hint of citrus
charred ed$5.50
Edamame steamed, charred and tossed in salt, hondashi and sesame oil.
More about The Cherrity Bar
Red Runner Coffee image

 

Red Runner Coffee

6105 Walzem Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHURR-IFFIC
This espresso based coffee is a mix of vanilla and salted caramel syrup, with caramel drizzle. Lastly, garnished with cinnamon powder.
Caramel Silk
Toro espresso, white chocolate, salted caramel & whipped cream
Blended Mexican Chocolate
Blended espresso with chocolate and vanilla and a garnish of cinnamon powder
More about Red Runner Coffee
The Winchester image

 

The Winchester

5148 Broadway St, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Dog$4.00
split beef frank, melted cheddar, pressed buttered bun, scallions
Garlic Truffle Fries$8.00
house cut fries, Garlic oil, Truffle salt, Parmesan, side aioli
Meat and Potatoes$22.00
10 ounce ribeye, mashed potaoes, baked potato, or fries
More about The Winchester
BistroQuick image

 

BistroQuick

218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
Ham & Swiss Cheese on a Croissant
Chicken Parmesan$14.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with Roasted Tomatoes, Olives & Parmesan Cheese
Caprese Salad$8.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Mustard
More about BistroQuick
The Esquire Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Salt Fries$6.00
Esquire Cheeseburger$13.00
Tenderloin Steak$36.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quarter Bird
Served With A Side And A Signature Honey Fried Biscuit.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Dukes Mayo, Haute Sauce, Cole Slaw, Half Sour Pickles
Half Bird$20.00
Served With A Side And A Signature Honey Fried Biscuit.
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Camp Outpost Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$13.95
pickled red onions, arugula, calabrian chili aioli, toasted sesame bun, camp fries
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
Mission Salad$12.95
roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, lime vinaigrette, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresca, spicy crema
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Señoritas Wine Bar image

 

Señoritas Wine Bar

5514 Lone Star Parkway, Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Serena Sweet Red$29.00
Piedmont, Italy - 2019 - Strawberry pie, fresh raspberry and rose petals. Blend of moscato and brachetto.
DISINFECTANT WIPES$9.00
90 Wipes per Package
Limit 3 Please
GLOVES XL$14.00
200 gloves per Box
Limit 1 Please, but
Limit 2 Please Across All Sizes
More about Señoritas Wine Bar
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (4133 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pressure Fried Half Chicken$20.00
Half Bird, served with Tiger sauce and White BBQ sauce.
Southerleigh Caesar Salads$10.00
Pretzel Croutons, Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles.
Cracker Crusted Redfish$38.00
Butter Poached Blue Crab, Lemon Butter Sauce.
More about Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
The Pigpen image

BBQ

The Pigpen

106 Pershing, San Antonio

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frozen Moscow Mule$6.93
Brisket Nachos$11.55
Margarita on the Rocks
More about The Pigpen
Playland Pizza image

PIZZA

Playland Pizza

400 E Houston St, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#2$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
Pizza Pie$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
White Pie$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
More about Playland Pizza
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen image

 

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9 Piece Fish$26.99
Fried Mushrooms (12)$7.49
Fish Plate$10.99
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
Hugman's Oasis image

 

Hugman's Oasis

135 E Commerce, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hugman's Oasis
The Fruteria image

 

The Fruteria

1401 S Flores St,Ste 102, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Fruteria
Bar Loretta image

 

Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St, San Antonio

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Loretta
Paramour image

 

Paramour

102 9th Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Paramour

