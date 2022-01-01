Señoritas Wine Bar imageView gallery
Señoritas Wine Bar

No reviews yet

5514 Lone Star Parkway, Suite 109

San Antonio, TX 78253

Sparkling

GL - Maschio Prosecco

GL - Maschio Prosecco

$7.00

Sangria Option not available at this time Flavors of white peach, lemon, and grapefruit. Light and refreshing.

GL - JP Chenet Rosé

GL - JP Chenet Rosé

$7.00

Sangria option not available at this time Notes of strawberry and raspberry. Fine bubbles with balanced finish.

GL - Mumm Brut

GL - Mumm Brut

$9.00

Sangria option not available at this time Notes of citrus, red apple, stone fruit, and vanilla. Hints of honey and gingerbread spice on the finish.

BTL Chic Cava

BTL Chic Cava

$29.00

White fruit notes. Refreshing acidity and light anise notes on the finish.

BTL El Rey House

$25.00

BTL Mumm Napa Brut

$30.00

BTL Maschio Prosecco

$27.00

White Wine/Rose

Bramíto Della Sala Chardonnay

Bramíto Della Sala Chardonnay

$38.00

Italy - 2018 - Harmonious mix of tropical fruits and citrus. Well balanced throughout the palate.

Cambria Chardonnay

Cambria Chardonnay

$38.00

Santa Maria Valley - 2018 - Estate Winery. Yellow peach and tangerine. Bright and lifted acidity with a long finish.

Campo Viejo Rosé

Campo Viejo Rosé

$20.00

Spain, Garnacha - 2018 - Flavors of cherry, blackberry, and strawberry. Creamy texture and light acidity for a refreshing finish.

Colomé Torrontés

Colomé Torrontés

$24.00

Argentina - 2018 - Notes of grapefruit, lychee and spices. Long mineral finish.

Feudi Falanghina

Feudi Falanghina

$35.00

Italy - 2017 - Notes of apple and pear. Soft floral, nuttiness, and orange peel on the palate. Medium body with high acidity on finish.

Il Poggione Rosé

Il Poggione Rosé

$38.00

Italy, Sangiovese - 2018 - Flowing cherries, flowers and spice. Nice body for rosé being 100% Sangiovese.

Mahua Sauvignon Blanc

Mahua Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Marlborough - 2019 - Juicy on the palate with passion fruit and grapefruit.

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$36.00

Monterey County, Santa Lucia Highlands - 2017 - Hints of toasted nuts and brioche. Flavors of lemon and vanilla. Rich creamy feel. "sea and sun"

Moillard Chardonnay

Moillard Chardonnay

$38.00

France, Bourgogne - 2016 - Rounded mouth feel, without being heavy or creamy. Dried fruit and floral.

BTL Pinot Grigio

BTL Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Pears, nectarines and baked apples notes. Slightly sweet honey kissed finish.

Söhne Riesling

Söhne Riesling

$21.00

Germany - Rich peaches and apples. Crisp and fruity with slightly sweet finish.

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$38.00

Sonoma, Russian River Valley - 2018 - Flavors of lemon, green apple, lime and vanilla. Nicely balanced long, flavorful finish.

Studio Rosé

Studio Rosé

$32.00

France, Cinsault - 2018 - Floral and citrus on the nose and palate. Wine also shows a little bit of salinity due to the vineyards proximity to the Mediterranean Sea.

BTL White Zin

BTL White Zin

$15.00

Joel Gott Rosé

$28.00

Calafuria

$38.00

Bottega Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Red Wine

A to Z Pinot Noir

A to Z Pinot Noir

$35.00

Loads of fruit mainly berries. Juicy on the palate with light tannins.

Elouan Pinot Noir

Elouan Pinot Noir

$35.00

Dark cherry, baking spices and button mushroom. Slight earthiness and spice on the finish.

Louis Jadot Beaujolais

Louis Jadot Beaujolais

$24.00

Strawberry, black cherry, and baking spices. Wine is juicy, but not as light on the palate as most of its Beaujolais brethren.

Yalumba Grenache

Yalumba Grenache

$32.00

Plum and light cherry notes. Relaxed tannins as to not over power the acidity and slightly savory finish. Vegan friendly.

22 Pirates Blend

22 Pirates Blend

$36.00

Syrah based blend. Dark plum, blackberry and medium tannins on the palate.

Achaval Ferrer Malbec

Achaval Ferrer Malbec

$29.00

Malbec based blend. Blackberry, raspberry and violets. Hint of smokiness on the finish to go with its medium tannins.

Château Ste. Michelle 'Indian Wells' Cabernet

Château Ste. Michelle 'Indian Wells' Cabernet

$38.00

Dark fruit aromas and flavors. Rich on the palate without being too full.

St Francis Merlot

St Francis Merlot

$39.00

Black plum, brandied cherries, and super dark chocolate. Light to medium dusty tannins.

Terra D'Oro Petite Sirah

Terra D'Oro Petite Sirah

$29.00

Ripe blue and black fruit. An almost cobbler like juiciness. Balanced acid and tannins on the finish.

Rayun Carménère

Rayun Carménère

$21.00

Red fruits, spices and green herbs. Medium bodied with a pleasing slightly long finish.

Prisoner

Prisoner

$90.00

Zinfandel based blend. Bing cherry, dark chocolate, clove, and loads of berries. Smooth and luscious finish.

Bonanza

$29.00

Conundrum Red

$34.00

Quilt Red Blend

$70.00

Elouan Magnum

$50.00

Vitiano

$25.00

Rolling Smoke

$30.00

Barnard Griffin

$39.00

Penfolds Cabernet

$38.00

Sweet Wine

M. Chapoutier Banyuls

M. Chapoutier Banyuls

$55.00

France - 2017 - Black and red fruits with hints of cocoa. Late harvest grenache.

Fonseca 'Bin 27' Porto

Fonseca 'Bin 27' Porto

$34.00

Portugal - Port, meant for after dinner. Blackberry, plum, cherry and currant. Full and rich on the palate.

Royal Tokaji Late Harvest

Royal Tokaji Late Harvest

$38.00

Hungary - 2017 - Dried Apricots and hints of orange peel and bouquets of herbs. Medium sweet and well balanced acidity for a clean finish.

Stella Moscato

Stella Moscato

$21.00

Sicily, Italy - 2019 - White peach, pineapple and flowers. Light bodied and bright on the palate.

Honey Bubbles Moscato

Honey Bubbles Moscato

$34.00

Italy - Honey, peach and orange. Higher abv at 11% than most moscatos (4-7%). Medium bubbles to give a richer mouth feel.

Serena Sweet Red

Serena Sweet Red

$29.00

Piedmont, Italy - 2019 - Strawberry pie, fresh raspberry and rose petals. Blend of moscato and brachetto.

Begonia Sangria 1 Liter

$28.00

Tintero

$27.00

Sangria Carafe

$25.00

Sangria Growler With Gift Box

$40.00

Sangria Growler Refill

$19.99

Banfi

$29.00

Additional Bottles

Bollinger Cuvée

Bollinger Cuvée

$145.00

Champagne, France - NV Very fine bubbles. Hints of roasted apples and peaches. On the palate flavors of pear, brioche and spicy aromas.

GH Mumm Grand Cordon

GH Mumm Grand Cordon

$117.00

Champagne, France - NV Aromas of ripe peach, apricot and pineapple. With hints of vanilla, caramel, yeast, dried fruit, and honey on the palate.

Cakebread Chardonnay

Cakebread Chardonnay

$99.00

Napa Valley - 2018 Aromas of ripe golden apple, white peach, and oak. Flavor notes of apple and pear with fresh acidity. Clean finish with appealing mineral notes.

Twomey Sauvignon Blanc

Twomey Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Napa/Sonoma Valley - 2018 Tropical fruit of kiwi, guava and passionfruit. Juicy on the palate with a lively acidic finish.

Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$202.00

Napa Valley - 2018 Aromas and flavors of cocoa, cassis and ripe dark berries. Caymus' signature style is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe velvety tannins.

Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$105.00

Napa Valley - 2016 Layers of blackberry, black cherry, sweet spice, black pepper and oak. Full-bodied with chewy tannins, balanced by refreshing acidity and a long finish.

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

Alexander Valley - 2015 Notes of maraschino cherries, blackberry bramble and baking spices. Juicy mid-palate with structured tannins providing an elegant character with a long and expressive finish.

Stags's Leap 'Artemis' Cabernet Sauvignon

Stags's Leap 'Artemis' Cabernet Sauvignon

$148.00

Napa Valley - 2017 Aromas of dark berries, currants, raspberry sorbet and baking spices. Plush mouthfeel with lingering flavors of dark fruit and well rounded tannins.

Shafer

$125.00

Beer

Dome Faux'm

Dome Faux'm

$6.00

Cream ale, Houston TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

Austin Eastsider Pineapple Cider

Austin Eastsider Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Austin TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

El Hefe

El Hefe

$6.00

Hefeweizen, Katy TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

Bat Outta Helles

Bat Outta Helles

$6.00

Lager, San Antonio TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

Crawford Bock

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Bock, Houston TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$4.00

Petaluma CA 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

Art Car IPA

Art Car IPA

$6.00

Houston TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

Xingu

Xingu

$5.00

Black lager, Brazil 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

Bud Light

$4.00

6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!

Modelo

$5.00

Octoberfest

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

N/A Drinks

VaiWai Fiji

VaiWai Fiji

$2.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00
Soda

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Charcuterie Boards

3 for 15

$15.00

This board or $6 individual selections will come with bread, olives, mini pickles, whole grain mustard, fig puree, and grapes. Prosciutto, Caciotta al Tartufo, and grapes unavailable at this time.

Bresaola

$6.00

Beef, cured top round, lean

Caciotta al Tartufo

$6.00

Cow/Sheep milk, semi-soft with cheese with black truffles, slight tang and bitterness

Calabrese

$6.00

Pork, spiced with paprika and red pepper

Chevre

$6.00

Goat milk, soft and spreadable, mild, and from TX

Fontina

$6.00

Cow milk, semi-firm cheese with elasticity. Creamy on the palate and slightly nutty.

Genoa

$6.00

Pork, classic salami, main seasonings salt, pepper, and garlic.

Gorgonzola Dolce

$6.00

Cow milk, soft, blue, and buttery. Not overly pungent, slight sweetness on the finish.

Smoked Cheddar

$6.00

Cow milk, firm, aged at a minimum of 6 months, slight heat from the jalapenos, made in TX

Prosciutto

$6.00

Pork, from Parma, aged 18 months

Smoked Idiazabel

$6.00

Sheep milk, firm, slight tangyness, definitive smoky flavor without being overpowering.

Soppressata

$6.00

Pork, bolder flavors than Genoa, larger peppercorns for seasoning

Toscana

$6.00

Pork, similar to the more traditional finocchio salami, the main difference is instead of using fennel seed, this salami uses fennel pollen. Still gives the flavor profile without being too in your face

Aosta Valley

$5.99

Genoa Salami, Fontina Cheese and crackers. Not part of our menu going forward, limited availability.

Veneto

$5.99

Calabrese Salami, Asiago Cheese and crackers. Not part of our menu going forward, limited availability.

Extra Accoutrements

$2.00

Extra Meat 1oz

$3.00

Extra Cheese 0.5oz

$2.00

Extra Grapes

$2.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Amazing chocolate cheesecake filling in a chocolate crust.

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Diamond Club 3bottles

3 Bottles Red

$89.00

3 Bottles White

$89.00

3 Bottles Mixed

$89.00

Ruby Club 2bottles

2 Bottles Red

$69.00

2 Bottles White

$69.00

2 Bottles Mixed

$69.00

Wine VIP Senoritas Caddy

VIP Caddy

$20.00

Bottles

Malbec

$32.00

Wapisa Sav Blanc

$32.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$42.00

Diora Rose

$36.00

Z Alex Brwn Cab Sav

$37.00

Z Alex Brwn Red Blend

$37.00

Juan Gil

$40.00

Glass

LaMadrid

$10.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$12.00

Diora Rose

$11.00

Z Alex Brwn Cab Sav

$13.00

Z Alex Brwn Red Blend

$13.00

Wapisa Sav Blanc

$10.00

Gift Certificates

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$750 Gift Certificate

$750.00

$400 Gift Certificate

$400.00

Bottle

Tapiz Chardonnay

$39.00

Coppola Cab Paso Robles

$45.00

Coppola Rose

$42.00

Coppola Chardonnay

$45.00

Duca Di Vicenza Bianco

$15.00

Peach Chardonnay

$27.00

Strawberry Riesling

$27.00

Watermelon White Merlot

$27.00

Blackberry Merlot

$27.00

Black Cherry Pinot Noir

$27.00

Cool Breeze Ice Wine

$38.00

Glass

GL - Peach Chardonnay

$8.00

GL - Strawberry Riesling

$8.00

GL - Watermelon White Merlot

$8.00

GL - Blackberry Merlot

$8.00

GL - Black Cherry Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL - Cool Breeze Ice Wine

$10.00
All hours
Sunday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5514 Lone Star Parkway, Suite 109, San Antonio, TX 78253

Directions

Gallery
Señoritas Wine Bar image

