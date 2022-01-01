San Antonio seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in San Antonio

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Okra$4.59
Family Fish$33.99
Sides
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Plate$10.99
9 Piece Fish$26.99
Fish N Shrimp Plate$11.29
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LOS PANCHOS$14.99
House Margarita$6.00
ENCHILADAS$11.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Smashin Crab image

 

Smashin Crab

3523 General Hudnell Drive, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Served with Cajun Fries
Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket$15.00
Served with Cajun Fries
Chicken Wings$16.00
More about Smashin Crab
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Vegan One Bowl$9.95
Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.
Dirty Bird BOWL$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
Chicken Banh Mi BOWL$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
More about Pinch Boil House
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Fish$33.99
French Fries (Full)$3.99
8oz Tartar$0.89
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Smashin Crab image

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning and served with Cajun fries
Cornbread$3.00
Sweet cornbread
Gumbo$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snow Crab
Large luscious clusters of snow crab legs; Get to crackin’!
Combo Basket$15.00
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning served with cocktail sauce
More about Smashin Crab
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen image

 

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9 Piece Fish$26.99
Fried Mushrooms (12)$7.49
Fish Plate$10.99
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
Smashin Crab image

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crawfish$9.00
Southern staple from Louisiana. These “one bite wonders” are only available fresh in season
Side of Sauce$1.25
Get an extra side of your favorite sauce!
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fried Shrimp served with Cajun Fries
More about Smashin Crab
El Bucanero Marbach image

SEAFOOD

El Bucanero Marbach

8300 MARBACH RD, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.5 (777 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bucanero Marbach
El Bucanero - Embassy image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

El Bucanero - Embassy

13802 EMBASSY ROW, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.3 (1411 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bucanero - Embassy
El Bucanero image

SEAFOOD

El Bucanero

16505 BLANCO RD, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.5 (2382 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bucanero
Restaurant banner

 

Rebelle at The St. Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rebelle at The St. Anthony Hotel

