San Antonio seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in San Antonio
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Okra
|$4.59
|Family Fish
|$33.99
|Sides
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fish Plate
|$10.99
|9 Piece Fish
|$26.99
|Fish N Shrimp Plate
|$11.29
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|Popular items
|LOS PANCHOS
|$14.99
|House Margarita
|$6.00
|ENCHILADAS
|$11.99
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab
3523 General Hudnell Drive, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Served with Cajun Fries
|Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket
|$15.00
Served with Cajun Fries
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
More about Pinch Boil House
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Vegan One Bowl
|$9.95
Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.
|Dirty Bird BOWL
|$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
|Chicken Banh Mi BOWL
|$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Family Fish
|$33.99
|French Fries (Full)
|$3.99
|8oz Tartar
|$0.89
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning and served with Cajun fries
|Cornbread
|$3.00
Sweet cornbread
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
More about Smashin Crab
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Snow Crab
Large luscious clusters of snow crab legs; Get to crackin’!
|Combo Basket
|$15.00
Choose 2: Shrimp, Catfish Strips, Chicken, Cod
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning served with cocktail sauce
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio
|Popular items
|9 Piece Fish
|$26.99
|Fried Mushrooms (12)
|$7.49
|Fish Plate
|$10.99
More about Smashin Crab
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Crawfish
|$9.00
Southern staple from Louisiana. These “one bite wonders” are only available fresh in season
|Side of Sauce
|$1.25
Get an extra side of your favorite sauce!
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Fried Shrimp served with Cajun Fries
More about El Bucanero - Embassy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
El Bucanero - Embassy
13802 EMBASSY ROW, SAN ANTONIO