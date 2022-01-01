San Antonio bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in San Antonio
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Torta de Jamón
|$12.50
House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa
|Bean And Cheeze Pupusa
|$4.75
Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products
|Strawberry Toaster
|$5.50
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$15.99
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
|Samosa Chaat
|$6.99
Probably the most famous Indian snack. It consists of fried pastry stuffed with savory filling of spiced boiled potatoes and peas. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
|Masala Egg Puff
|$2.99
Flaky puff pastry. Boiled Egg sautéed with Spiced Seasoning and baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
|Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
|BYO Omelet
|$13.99
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Siopao
|$4.00
Hot & fluffy steamed bun stuffed with chicken or pork asado
|Lechon Kawali
Our most popular dish! Now by the pound! Deep fried pork belly, served with lechon sauce
|Crispy Pata
|$32.00
Five pounds of mouth-watering deep-fried bone-in pork shank
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Turbacca
|$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
|Alicias Club
|$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
|Build Your Own
|$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
4212 McCullough, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Classic Selections
|$9.75
|Coffee Tote w/ Set up
|$18.99
|Hot Breakfast Trays
|$4.29
Baklovah Bakery & Sweets
9329 Wurzbach Road Ste 104, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Large Desserts
|$6.00