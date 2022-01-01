San Antonio bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in San Antonio

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Torta de Jamón$12.50
House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa
Bean And Cheeze Pupusa$4.75
Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products
Strawberry Toaster$5.50
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio image

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$15.99
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Samosa Chaat$6.99
Probably the most famous Indian snack. It consists of fried pastry stuffed with savory filling of spiced boiled potatoes and peas. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
Masala Egg Puff$2.99
Flaky puff pastry. Boiled Egg sautéed with Spiced Seasoning and baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
BYO Omelet$13.99
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant image

 

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant

5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Siopao$4.00
Hot & fluffy steamed bun stuffed with chicken or pork asado
Lechon Kawali
Our most popular dish! Now by the pound! Deep fried pork belly, served with lechon sauce
Crispy Pata$32.00
Five pounds of mouth-watering deep-fried bone-in pork shank
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center image

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Turbacca$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
Alicias Club$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
Build Your Own$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering image

 

Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

4212 McCullough, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Selections$9.75
Coffee Tote w/ Set up$18.99
Hot Breakfast Trays$4.29
Baklovah Bakery & Sweets image

 

Baklovah Bakery & Sweets

9329 Wurzbach Road Ste 104, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Desserts$6.00
Restaurant banner

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Panifico Bake Shop

602 NW 24th St, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
