Last Place Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
"WE TRIED"
Location
723 North Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio