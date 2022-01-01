San Antonio BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in San Antonio

Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pint$5.00
Feeds 2-3
Shack Mac$5.00
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
Regular$2.50
Feeds 1
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb Brisket$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Brisket Plate$12.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
1 lb Brisket$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
1/2 lb Brisket$13.00
One half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Taco$3.00
jalapeno ranch, lettuce & tomato
Queso Fundido Taco$3.00
seared panela cheese, chorizo gravy & cilantro
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, crema, roasted salsa, pineapple and red cabbage slaw
Two Bros. BBQ Market image

PIZZA • BBQ

Two Bros. BBQ Market

12656 West Ave, San Antonio

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Thighs ea$3.50
Juicy chicken thighs, smoked over Texas oak and sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
BBQ Beans
House-made BBQ Beans with peaches and bacon for sweet and salty signature flavor. *Gluten Free
Smoked Sausage ea$3.00
Slow-smoked sausage links, sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
The Pigpen image

BBQ

The Pigpen

106 Pershing, San Antonio

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frozen Moscow Mule$6.93
Brisket Nachos$11.55
Margarita on the Rocks
Smoke BBQ Restaurant image

 

Smoke BBQ Restaurant

501 East Crockett, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Size BBQ Feast (feeds 10 / Best Value) (not allowed in SKYBAR)$110.00
IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.
TEXAS FEAST
(No Substitutions / BEST VALUE)
2 Lbs. Smoked Brisket
Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12 bones)
4 Sausage Links
4 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters
2 Pints Potato Salad
2 Pints Charro Beans
1 Pint Cream Corn
1 Pint Banana Pudding
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
Pickles
Onions
Texas BBQ Sauce
Jumbo Family BBQ (not allowed in SKYBAR)$55.00
IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.
(No Substitutions)
1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6 bones)
1 Lb. Signature Smoked Brisket
2 Smoked Sausage Links
2 Smoked Chicken Quarters
1 Pint Potato Salad
1 Pint Charro Beans
Pickles
Onions
Texas BBQ Sauce
3 Meat Plate (not allowed in SKYBAR)$15.99
Signature Smoked Brisket, Smoked Sausage and BBQ Chicken served with cream corn and potato salad
BBQ trimmings of pickles, onions, Texas BBQ sauce and sliced white bread
Smoke Shack BBQ Thanksgiving Orders image

BBQ

Smoke Shack Catering

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Sides$10.00
These are Quart sizes and are served COLD.
Additional Meats
These meats will be sliced and packaged from Smoke Shack and will NOT be cold. These will be fresh, warm, and sliced day of.
Turkey Breast$55.00
4-5 pound smoked turkey breast
The County Line I-10 image

 

The County Line I-10

10101 W IH 10, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Big Bib Lanark

104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (2362 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Bruno’s Dive

1004 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Big Bib

na, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
