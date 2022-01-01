San Antonio BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in San Antonio
More about Smoke Shack BBQ
BBQ
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pint
|$5.00
Feeds 2-3
|Shack Mac
|$5.00
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
|Regular
|$2.50
Feeds 1
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Popular items
|1 lb Brisket
|$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
|Brisket Plate
|$12.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
|Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
|1 lb Brisket
|$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
|1/2 lb Brisket
|$13.00
One half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
More about Sangria on the Burg
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$3.00
jalapeno ranch, lettuce & tomato
|Queso Fundido Taco
|$3.00
seared panela cheese, chorizo gravy & cilantro
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, crema, roasted salsa, pineapple and red cabbage slaw
More about Two Bros. BBQ Market
PIZZA • BBQ
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chicken Thighs ea
|$3.50
Juicy chicken thighs, smoked over Texas oak and sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
|BBQ Beans
House-made BBQ Beans with peaches and bacon for sweet and salty signature flavor. *Gluten Free
|Smoked Sausage ea
|$3.00
Slow-smoked sausage links, sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
More about The Pigpen
BBQ
The Pigpen
106 Pershing, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Frozen Moscow Mule
|$6.93
|Brisket Nachos
|$11.55
|Margarita on the Rocks
More about Smoke BBQ Restaurant
Smoke BBQ Restaurant
501 East Crockett, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Texas Size BBQ Feast (feeds 10 / Best Value) (not allowed in SKYBAR)
|$110.00
IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.
TEXAS FEAST
(No Substitutions / BEST VALUE)
2 Lbs. Smoked Brisket
Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12 bones)
4 Sausage Links
4 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Quarters
2 Pints Potato Salad
2 Pints Charro Beans
1 Pint Cream Corn
1 Pint Banana Pudding
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
Pickles
Onions
Texas BBQ Sauce
|Jumbo Family BBQ (not allowed in SKYBAR)
|$55.00
IMPORTANT: This item is only for curbside / to go and is to be picked up at our front door. This menu item is not allowed in the SKYBAR Patio.
(No Substitutions)
1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6 bones)
1 Lb. Signature Smoked Brisket
2 Smoked Sausage Links
2 Smoked Chicken Quarters
1 Pint Potato Salad
1 Pint Charro Beans
Pickles
Onions
Texas BBQ Sauce
|3 Meat Plate (not allowed in SKYBAR)
|$15.99
Signature Smoked Brisket, Smoked Sausage and BBQ Chicken served with cream corn and potato salad
BBQ trimmings of pickles, onions, Texas BBQ sauce and sliced white bread
More about Smoke Shack Catering
BBQ
Smoke Shack Catering
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Extra Sides
|$10.00
These are Quart sizes and are served COLD.
|Additional Meats
These meats will be sliced and packaged from Smoke Shack and will NOT be cold. These will be fresh, warm, and sliced day of.
|Turkey Breast
|$55.00
4-5 pound smoked turkey breast
More about The Big Bib Lanark
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Big Bib Lanark
104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio