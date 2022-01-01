  • Home
The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill 163 west evans street

No reviews yet

163 west evans street

florence, SC 29501

Popular Items

(6 ) Wings
6oz Grilled Salmon
(10) Wings

APPETIZERS

Boneless Wings

$6.00

Small pieces of skinless, boneless chicken breast coated in flour and spices, then fried. These wings can be dipped in any of our flavored sauces. Served with celery.

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Battered seasoned and fried to a crisp. Served with ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

6 mozzarella sticks made with 100% cheese and breaded with a golden crust. Served with marinara sauce

The Loft Loaded Tots

$6.00

A Heaping of tater tots loaded with melted cheese, sour cream, diced tomatoes, bacon bits and scallions. Serves 2 people

Vegetable Egg Roll

$3.50

A cylindrical, savory roll with mixture of vegetables like cabbage, carrots, green onions, mushrooms, and more served with duck sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.00

This ultra-creamy spinach artichoke dip is made of spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, sour cream, and cheeses served warm with yellow corn chips.

Fries mushrooms

$6.00

ENTREES

Garlic Parmesan Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled shrimp layered over seasoned rice with garlic parmesan sauce served with a side of steamed broccoli (or choice of side) and side salad.

6oz Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Enjoy our delicious grilled salmon with rice and steamed broccoli (or choice of side) and side salad.

Whiting Dinner

$6.00

Enjoy 2 pieces of fried or grilled whiting with your choice of side and side salad.

Fried Flounder Dinner

$11.00

Pan-fried and seasoned to taste with a slice of bread, choice of side, and side salad.

Grilled Shrimp W/Salmon

$19.00

Grilled Salmon layered over seasoned rice served with a side of steamed broccoli (or choice of side) and grilled shrimp.

THE LOFT FAMOUS WINGS

(6 ) Wings

$5.00

(10) Wings

$8.50

(15) Wings

$13.00

(20 ) Wings

$17.50

(25) Wings

$22.50

(30 ) Wings

$27.50

(50 ) Wing Platter (Dine In)

$35.00

(50 ) Wing Platter (Take Out)

$42.00

SALADS

Chef Salad

$8.00

Ham, turkey, cherry tomato, onions, egg, croutons, cucumbers, and bacon bits.

Strawberry Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, pecans, fresh strawberries, and feta cheese.

Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, egg, croutons, and cucumbers.

Side Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and eggs.

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Made with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.

SIDES

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Salmon Side

$11.00

SANDWICHES

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$8.00

Black Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00

Tender bites of sirloin, sauteéd peppers and onions, and melted provolone cheese are all cooked up in one skillet and loaded on toasted hoagie roll

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.00

The Loft Club

$8.00

3-tier sandwich with ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, and mayo.

Chicken Parmesan Sliders

$5.00

One tender on a sweet Hawaiian roll melted with parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce.

Cuban Sliders

$5.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger Sliders

$5.00Out of stock

Tasty mini burgers served on sweet Hawaiian rolls, American cheese, mustard, ketchup, and pickle.

Loft Turkey Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese, ketchup, and mustard.

NA BEVERAGES

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull (LG)

$5.00

Soft Drink

$1.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Weekend Specials

Whitting Nuggets & Fries

$6.00

Whiting Dinner

$6.00

Enjoy 2 pieces of fried or grilled whiting with your choice of side and side salad.

Wilson reunion menu

Salmon nuggets

$8.00

Salmon nuggets w fries

$10.00

2 piece whiting

$6.00

2 piece whiting a fries

$10.00

Seafood pasta

$13.00

Philly cheese steak

$9.00

Pork chop sandwich

$7.00

The loft club

$7.00

Ultimate cheese burger

$8.00

Chicken parmesan

$5.00

Spin dip

$5.00

Loaded tota

$6.00

Mix sticks

$5.00

Fried pickles

$4.00

Fried mushroom

$6.00

Egg rolls

$3.50

Boneless wings

$8.00

Cheff salad

$8.00

Shrimp salad

$11.00

Fried chicken salad

$9.00

Grilled chicken salad

$9.00

French fried

$3.00

Tater tots

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

$6.00

Onion rings

$5.00

Steamed broccoli

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Fried okra

$4.00

Fried shrimp

$9.00

Grilled shrimp

$9.00

Salmond side

$9.00

6 wings

$5.00

10 wings

$8.50

15 wings

$12.00

20 wings

$17.00

25 wings

$22.00

30 wings

$27.00

50 wings

$42.00

LUNCH

(6 ) Wings & Fries

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.00

Pork Chop Sandwich & Fries

$6.00

Classic BLT

$5.00

Club Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Ultimate Burger & Fries

$8.00

Whitting Nuggets & Fries

$6.00

Salmond Nuggets

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

163 west evans street, florence, SC 29501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

