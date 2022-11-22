Restaurant header imageView gallery

BUDDYS

2519B W Palmetto st

Florence, SC 29501

Popular Items

Steak Chips
Buddy Burger
Lil Buddy

Sandwiches & Salad

Buddy Burger

Buddy Burger

$8.95

Two smash patties, white American cheese, sautéed onions, pickle, lettuce, buddy sauce, toasted brioche bun

Lil Buddy

Lil Buddy

$5.95

Single smash patty, white American cheese, sautéed onions, pickle, lettuce, buddy sauce, toasted brioche bun

Spicy Catch

Spicy Catch

$9.45

Beer battered fried fish tossed in house hot sauce, white American cheese, house tartar sauce, house coleslaw, toasted brioche bun

Crispy Catch

Crispy Catch

$8.95

Beer battered fried fish, white American cheese, house tartar sauce, house coleslaw, toasted brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$7.95

House made black bean patty, tzatziki sauce, tomato, and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.00

All beef hot dog, choice of onions, relish, ketchup, and/or mustard

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, tomato, house vinaigrette dressing

French Onion Burger

$10.95

Lil Frenchie

$7.95

Sides

Steak Chips

Steak Chips

$2.95

Our specialty French fry – like a steak fry and a potato chip had a baby – crispy chewy and delicious!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, tomato, house vinaigrette

Coleslaw

$3.95

Shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, mustard vinaigrette dressing

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Sauces

Fried Fish (Filet Only)

$6.00

Dessert

Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.95
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.95
Coke Float

Coke Float

$4.95

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

WATER

Soda Water

Merchandise Mods

Hat

$15.00

Yellow T-Shirt

$18.00

Blue T-Shirt

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fresh, simple burger joint in Florence, SC! Come in, enjoy & remember to bring a friend!

Location

2519B W Palmetto st, Florence, SC 29501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

