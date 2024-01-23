CO - Columbia
4840 Forest Dr Suite 7
Columbia, SC 29206
Main Menu
Dumplings
Small Dishes
- Ahi Poke Stack$15.00
Mirin and soy marinated tuna, avocado crema, cucumber, scallions, sushi rice, served with wonton crisps
- Crispy Edamame Spring Rolls$10.50
Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, served with ginger miso
- Crispy Tuna$13.50
Spicy tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, scallions
- Curry Shrimp$12.00
Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil, garlic baguette
- Fresh Summer Roll$10.50
Shrimp, pork, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, mint, cilantro, served with nuoc cham and hoisin peanut sauce
- Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos$12.00
Diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapenos, onion, radish & cilantro
- Malaysian Chili Wings$13.00
Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce
- Mango Summer Roll$10.50
Avocado, mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, jalapenos, mint, cilantro, served with peanut sauce
- Pork & Crab Spring Rolls$11.00
Lettuce leaf, cilantro, served with nuoc cham
- Pork Belly Buns$10.50
Pork belly, pickled cucumber and carrots, hoisin, cilantro
- Salmon Carpaccio$14.50
Lime and lemongrass zest, truffle oil, micro greens
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.00
- Spicy Pulled Pork Tacos$11.00
Five spice pulled pork, cucumber cilantro aioli, pickled red chili, onions, radish & cilantro
- Steamed Edamame$6.00
- Tofu Buns$9.50
Tofu, pickled cucumber, carrots, sriracha aioli, cilantro
- Tuna Tataki Appetizer$15.50
Seared tuna, wakame, herb mix, ponzu, togarashi
- Yellowtail Sashimi Appetizer$15.50
Ponzu sauce, jalapeno, sriracha, micro greens
Salads
- Vietnamese Salad$10.50
Cabbage, red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy onions, prawn krupuk, sweet lime vinaigrette
- Green Papaya Salad$10.50
Green papaya, cabbage, carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette
- Bun Xao$11.50
Vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham
Broth Noodles
- Pho$16.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
- Spicy Pho$17.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
- Masa Ramen$18.50
Drunken pork belly, shoyu egg, bean sprouts, wakame, corn, scallions, crispy garlic, served in tonkotsu broth
- Vietnamese Ramen$18.50
Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, egg noodles, bok choy, served in a pork broth
- Curry Laksa$22.00
Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, served in a spicy coconut broth
Wok Noodles
- Hanoi Noodles$18.50
Yellow curry, onion, carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, rice noodles
- Drunken Thai Noodles$18.50
Chili nam pla, red onions, mixed mushrooms, carrots, napa cabbage, thai basil, rice noodles
- Pad Thai$19.50
Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles
- Spicy Udon$19.50
Spicy black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, white onion, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapenos
Rice Dishes
- Com Chien$16.50
Fried rice, edamame, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg, onions, carrots, scallions
- Deluxe Com Chien$19.50
- Thai Green Curry$19.00
Zucchini, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, mixed mushrooms, thai basil, coconut milk, lemongrass, steamed rice
- Thai Basil$18.50
Chili nam pla, snow peas, bell peppers, red onion, jalapenos, steamed rice
- Katsu Chicken Bowl$17.00
Crispy chicken, shoyou egg, shredded cabbage, edamame, pickled carrots, cilantro, sesame garlic aioli, katsu sauce
- Spicy Garden Bowl$16.00
Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, edamame, spring mix, served over jasmine rice
Banh Mi
- Korean Short Rib Banh Mi$12.50
Braised short rib, kimchi, gochujang aioli
- Caramel Pork Banh Mi$11.50
Traditional fish sauce and sugar cane marinade
- Chicken Katsu Banh Mi$11.50
Crispy chicken, sliced cabbage, katsu sauce
- Five Spice Pork Belly Banh Mi$11.50
Szechuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom
- Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi$9.50
Grilled tofu with sauteed lemongrass & garlic
Makimono
- Bang Bang Shrimp Roll$16.50
California roll, shrimp tossed with spicy chili sauce, spring mix, scallions
- Blossom Roll$16.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, shrimp, kimchi sauce, green onion
- Buddha Roll$14.50
Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo
- California Roll$10.00
Surimi salad, cucumber, avocado
- Cambodian Roll$15.00
Spicy crab kani on top, tempura cucumber, scallions, avocado, green peppercorn, spicy aioli
- Ebi Tempura Roll$15.00
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, spicy aioli, unagi sauce
- Fiji Salmon Roll$17.50
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sweet ponzu, togarashi, micro greens, green onion, served without rice
- Firecracker Roll$16.50
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli, masago, sriracha
- Golden Roll$16.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with torched asalmon, green onion, spicy mayo, masago
- Jersey Roll$16.50
Tuna, yellowtail, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli
- Kung Fu Crunch Roll$16.50
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes
- Lemon Roll$15.00
Salmon, lemon, surimi salad, avocado, lemon aioli
- Lotus Roll$16.50
Tuna, spicy kani, tempura flakes, serrano, sesame aioli, wrapped in soy paper
- Pork Belly Roll$15.50
Five spice pork belly, tempura jalapeno, cream cheese, scallions, sriracha, unagi sauce, crispy sweet potato
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
Salmon, tuna, unagi, yellowtail, surimi salad, cucumber, avocado
- Samurai Supreme Roll$17.00
Unagi, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, spicy aioli
- Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll$14.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber, masago, spicy aioli, scallions, tempura flakes
- Spider Roll$17.50
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, yamagobo, scallions, cucumber, avocado
- Sunset Crab Roll$16.00
Spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, rangoon sauce, sweet potato
- Super Crunch Roll$17.50
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, surimi, panko, fried crispy, kimchi sauce
- Thai Salmon Roll$16.50
Tempura shrimp, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, micro greens, thai sweet chili sauce, wrapped in soy paper, topped with crispy salmon
- Tiger Roll$16.50
Shrimp, surimi salad, scallions, cucumber, yamagobo, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy aioli
- Tuna Tataki Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, masago, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, seared tuna, ponzu, togarashi
Pressed Sushi
Poke Bowls
- Ahi Poke Bowl$17.00
Poke tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled carrots, wonton crisps, served over Maze gohan rice
- Spicy Playa Bowl$15.50
Salmon, tuna, inari tofu, avocado, red and yellow bell pepper, cucumber, spring mix, spicy singapore aioli, served over maze gohan rice
- Cambodian Bowl$15.00
Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, spicy aioli, served over maze gohan rice
- Spicy Salmon Crunch Bowl$15.50
Spicy salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, masago topped with tempura flakes over spring mix, edamame, pickled carrots, seaweed salad, served over maze gohan rice
Sashimi/Nigiri
Desserts
Vegan Menu
Vegan Small Dishes
Vegan Salads
Vegan Makimono
- VG. Futomaki$13.50
Avocado, cucumber, spring mix, bell pepper, yamagobo, kanpyo
- VG. Crispy Vegetable Roll$13.50
Avocado, yamagobo, kanpyo, peppers, cucumber, jalapeno
- VG. Tofu Sushi Roll$15.50
Crispy tofu, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with seaweed salad
- VG. Budhha Roll$14.50
Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo
Vegan Noodles & Rice Dishes
- VG. Spicy Udon$19.50
Tofu, snowpeas, bell peppers, white onions, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeno, sweet mirin soy
- VG. Com Chien$16.50
Fried rice, tofu, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil
- VG. Spicy Garden Bowl$14.50
Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring mix, served over jasmine rice
Gluten Free Menu
Gluten Free Small Dishes
- GF. Malaysian Chili Wings$13.00
Coconut milk marinade, tossed in a pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce
- GF. Curry Shrimp$12.00
Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil
- GF. Fresh Summer Rolls$10.50
Shrimp, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham
- GF. Tofu Summer Roll$8.00
Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham
Gluten Free Salads
- GF. Vietnamese Salad$10.50
Cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, sweet lime dressing
- GF. Green Papaya Salad$10.50
Green papaya, cabbage, pickled carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette
- GF. Bun Xao$11.50
Cold vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham
Gluten Free Makimono
- GF. Philadelphia$10.50
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese
- GF. Rainbow$16.00
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, cucumber
- GF. Lemon Roll$15.00
Salmon, shrimp, avocado, lemon aioli
- GF. Futomaki Roll$13.50
Avocado, spring mix, bell pepper, cucumber
- GF. Spicy Tuna Roll$14.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy aioli
Gluten Free Broth Noodles
Gluten Free Noodles & Rice Dishes
- GF. Hanoi Noodles$18.50
Napa cabbage, yellow curry, onions, carrots, zucchini, rice noodles
- GF. Com Chien$16.50
Fried rice, egg, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil
- GF. Thai Green Curry$19.00
Zucchini, bell peppers, mushroom mix, onions, bamboo shoots, coconut milk, thai basil, lemongrass, steamed rice
Drinks
Beverages
Mocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!