Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Home Team BBQ - COLA

1,055 Reviews

$$

700 Harden Street

Columbia, SC 29205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
Pulled Pork Platter
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Bottled Coke

$5.00

Bottled Cheerwine

$5.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Tea

$1.50

Gallon Tea

$7.95

1/2 Gallon Tea

$4.95

Game Changer Mix

Gallon Gamechanger Mix

$40.00

1/2 Gallon Gamechanger Mix

$20.00

6 Pack of Beer

Domestic 6 Pack

$18.00

Local 6 Pack

$30.00

Bartenders Choice

Craft 6 Pack

$30.00

Bartenders Choice

Snacks

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.75

Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.95

Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$16.75

Three house made salsas | Sharp Cheddar | Monterrey Jack | Pickled Jalapeños | Crema | Guacamole | Chimichurri

Pulled Pork Slider

Pulled Pork Slider

$6.25

King's Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Chopped Brisket Slider

Chopped Brisket Slider

$6.75

King's Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Pork Cracklins

Pork Cracklins

$9.75

Dry Rub | Pimento Cheese | HT Hot Sauce | Lime

Tots

Tots

$7.25

Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt

Baked Queso

$9.25

Chorizo | Charred Poblanos | Grilled Corn | Jalapeño | Cilantro | Cotija | Salsa Roja | Green Onion | BBQ Tortilla Chips

Tacos

Flour Tortilla

Chopped Brisket Taco

$6.00

Grilled Corn Esquites | Charred Poblanos | Chimichurri | Carrot-Jalapeño Salsa

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Fried Pork Shoulder | Salsa Verde | Cotija | Yellow Onion | Cilantro | Flour Tortilla

Salads

Green Salad

$12.75

Cabbage | Greens | Shaved Fennel | Cilantro | Parsley | Celery | Jalapeño | Chimichurri | Lemon Vinaigrette

Home Team Salad

$12.75

Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Toasted Pepitas | Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

One Side | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.75

One Side | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Bun

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.25

One Side | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.25Out of stock

One Side | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Bun

Fiery Ron's Burger

$16.50

Two-4oz. Patties | American Cheese | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo | King's Hawaiian Bun | One Side

Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

One Side | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Bun

Turkey Wrap

$14.95

White Bean Puree | Guacamole | Ancho-Pepita Salsa | Greens | Cabbage | Cilantro | Parsley | Lemon | Chimichurri | Fresh Jalapeño | Flour Tortilla | One Side

Platters

Two Sides | King's Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

Sliced Brisket Platter

$19.95Out of stock

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

Chopped Brisket Platter

$19.95

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

1/4 Chicken Platter

$13.25

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

1/2 Chicken Platter

$18.95

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

Turkey Platter

$16.95

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

Half Rack Platter

$21.75

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

Full Rack Platter

$32.95

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

Two Meat Platter

$21.95

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

Three Meat Platter

$24.95

Two Sides | House Pickles | Pickled Onion | King's Hawaiian Roll

The Board

$95.00

Served Family Style | Smoked Wings | Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage | 1/2 Rack St. Louis Cut Ribs | Pulled Pork | Turkey | Choice of 3 Pint-Sized Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Chef Specials

Chopped Brisket Philly

$16.50Out of stock

Chopped Brisket | Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce | Peppers | Onions | Amoroso Roll •Choice of Side

Boudin Fritters

$10.50

Remoulade

Fried Mac & Cheese App

$6.50

Five Mac and Cheese Fritters | Tomatillo Jam

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

4 oz Patty | American Cheese | King's Hawaiian Bun

Kids Tater Tots

$2.50

Kids Pulled Pork Taco

$2.50

Cheese | Lettuce | Flour Tortilla

Kids Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$4.75

Cheese | Flour Tortilla

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

American Cheese | King's Hawaiian Bread

Kids Chips and Cheese Dip

$2.50

Chips | Queso

Kids Pulled Pork Lil' Q

$4.00

King's Hawaiian Bun

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Cheese | Flour Tortilla

Kids Black Bean Taco

$2.50

Cheese | Lettuce | Flour Tortilla

Kids Black Bean Quesadilla

$4.75

Cheese | Flour Tortilla

Kids Side

Kids Milk

$1.50

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Pint Baked Beans

$7.25

Quart Baked Beans

$14.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$7.25

Quart Cole Slaw

$14.00

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$4.00

Pint Cucumber & Toms

$7.25

Quart Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pint Mac & Cheese

$7.25Out of stock

Quart Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$4.00

Pint Collard Greens

$7.25

Quart Collards

$14.00

Hash & Rice

$4.00

Pint Hash & Rice

$7.25

Quart Hash & Rice

$14.00

Pint Brunswick Stew

$7.25

Quart Brunswick Stew

$14.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Catering Available - 833.444.RIBS - Catering@HomeTeamBBQ.com

Website

Location

700 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

Gallery
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston