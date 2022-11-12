Tasty As Fit Columbia
No reviews yet
3001 Millwood Ave.
Columbia, SC 29205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SOUPS
Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 16 oz
Ingredients: *contains ghee* celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper. Directions: Microwave or place over stop top to warm soup Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk
Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup- 32 oz
Ingredients: *contains ghee* celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper. Directions: Microwave or place over stop top to warm soup Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk
SALADS
Fall For Kale Salad
Ingredients: Shredded kale, shredded Brussel sprouts, roasted butternut squash, quinoa, apple, lemon juice, red onion, sunflower seeds, Violife dairy-free parmesan, olive oil, Dressing (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, water, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper). Contains: Coconut
FOOD
OG Grain Free Granola
Ingredients: Raw Almonds, Raw Pecans, Raw Pumpkin Seeds, Raw Sunflower Seeds, Unsweetened Coconut, Coconut Oil, Raw Honey, Vanilla Extract, and Sea Salt Contains: Almonds, Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, & Coconut
'Crab' Salad Wrap
Ingredients: kontos gluten-free wrap, romaine, mixed greens, charred corn, red cabbage, green cabbage, cucumber, carrots, radishes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, dill, lemon juice, dulse granules, old bay seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, celery, yellow pepper, green onion, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, water, mustard powder, garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, honey, pink Himalayan sea salt) vinaigrette (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, dijon mustard, maple syrup, water, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper) & slaw Contains: Cashews & Honey
Power Seed Bread
Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, Flax seeds, Pumpkin seeds, Psyllium Husk powder, Gluten-free oats, Chia seeds, Maple syrup, Coconut oil, Water, Himalayan Sea salt Contains: Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, & Coconut
DESSERTS
Chia Seed Pudding
Ingredients: Cashews, coconut milk, Medjool dates, coconut oil, vanilla extract, sea salt, Organic Berry Jam; organic strawberries, organic blueberries, vanilla extract, lemon juice, raw honey, sea salt & chia seeds CONTAINS NUTS: CASHEWS & COCONUT
Snickers Bites
Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Almond Flour, Oat Flour, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, Coconut Oil, Organic Coconut milk, Maple Syrup, Enjoy Life Foods Dark chocolate, Raw Cashews, Sea Salt & Vanilla Extract Contains: Almonds, Peanuts, Cashews, & Coconut
Halloween No-Bake Turtle Brownies
Ingredients: almond flour, oat flour, walnuts, cacao powder, sea salt, maple syrup, vanilla, peanut butter, cashew butter, almond milk, coconut milk, medjool dates, enjoy life chocolate chips, unpretentious baker Halloween sprinkles CONTAINS: SOY, ALMONDS, COCONUT, WALNUTS & PEANUTS Keep in freezer & consume within 2 weeks of purchasing
Snickers Ice Cream Bars
Ingredients: walnuts, cacao powder, maple syrup, cashew butter, coconut oil, peanut butter, vanilla extract, coconut milk, forager’s cashew yogurt, sea salt, medjool dates, crushed cashews, and enjoy life chocolate chips Contains: Walnuts, Cashews, Coconut, & Peanut Butter
Cookies & Cream Power Balls
Ingredients: almond flour, oat flour, cacao, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, coconut oil, sea salt, coconut flour, almond butter, cashew butter, maple syrup & almond milk Contains: Almonds, Coconut & Cashews
FROZEN FOOD
Frozen Power Seed Bread
Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, Flax seeds, Pumpkin seeds, Psyllium Husk powder, Gluten-free oats, Chia seeds, Maple syrup, Coconut oil, Water, Himalayan Sea salt Directions: Thaw the entire loaf or by the slice. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight or on the counter for a quick thaw. Toast and Enjoy! Keep Frozen in a Freezer Friendly Container. Consume within 5 months of Purchase. Contains Sunflower seeds, Pumpkin seeds, & Coconut.
Frozen Mushroom + Walnut Bolognese - 16 oz
Ingredients: mushrooms, almond flour, walnuts, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, olive oil, tomato sauce, marinara sauce, oregano, basil, coconut sugar, low sodium tamari, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper Contains: Almonds, Walnuts, & Coconut
Frozen Mushroom + Walnut Bolognese - 32 oz
Ingredients: mushrooms, almond flour, walnuts, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, olive oil, tomato sauce, marinara sauce, oregano, basil, coconut sugar, low sodium tamari, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper Contains: Almonds, Walnuts, & Coconut
Frozen Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 32 oz
Ingredients: ghee, celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk
Frozen Veggie Red Curry - 16 oz
Ingredients: toasted sesame oil, olive oil, mushrooms, yellow & red peppers, snap peas, spinach, broccoli, and mung bean sprouts, coconut milk, homemade veggie broth, red curry paste, tamari, coconut sugar, salt, pepper CONTAINS: COCONUT & SESAME
Frozen Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 16 oz
Ingredients: ghee, celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk
BLENDED SMOOTHIES
Hydration Station Smoothie (Blended)
kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS
Manglow Smoothie (Blended)
banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS
Rise 'n' Grind Smoothie (Blended)
banana, cauliflower rice, cacao powder, organic peanut butter, zucchini, coconut milk, vanilla extract, cold brew coffee, medjool date *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS
Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Blended)
banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS
Choco-Cherry Kiss (Blended)
Ingredients: organic strawberries, organic sweet cherries, banana, cauliflower rice, coconut milk, cashews, vanilla extract, raw honey, topped with cacao nibs & cacao shell (cacao powder, coconut oil, maple syrup) Contains: Coconut, Cashews, & Almonds
PB & J (Blended)
organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract, almond milk *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS
Creamy Dreamy Low Carb Smoothie (Blended)
cauliflower rice, zucchini, avocado, coconut milk cubes, strawberries, peanut butter, vanilla extract, stevia *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS
Lucky Charm Smoothie (Blended)
Ingredients: pineapple, spirulina, banana, zucchini, avocado, almond butter, almond extract, coconut cream, vanilla extract & stevia CONTAINS: ALMONDS
Berry Mint Lemonade Smoothie (Blended)
Ingredients: lemon, blueberries, mango, pineapple, mint, zucchini, banana, honey, & coconut Contains: Almond Milk, Coconut, & Honey
Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Smoothie (Blended)
Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, cacao powder, cocoa powder, organic peanut butter, zucchini, coconut milk, vanilla extract, medjool date, strawberries, Sunwarrior unflavored plant-based protein powered *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* Contains: Almonds, Coconut & Peanut Butter
Antioxidant Powerhouse Smoothie (Blended)
Antioxidant Powerhouse ps. Tastes like Blueberry Pie! Ingredients: wild blueberries, banana, cinnamon, almond butter, medjool date, vanilla extract, coconut milk, zucchini, chia seeds, & almond milk + Rawnola Topping: Gluten-free oats, pecans, coconut, medjool date, cinnamon, vanilla, & sea salt Contains: Almonds, Coconut, & Pecans
READY-TO-BLEND PREPPED CUPS
Hydration Station Smoothie (Prepped Cup)
kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey CONTAINS NUTS
Manglow Smoothie (Prepped Cup)
banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey CONTAINS NUTS
Rise 'n' Grind Smoothie (Prepped Cup)
banana, cauliflower rice, cacao powder, organic peanut butter, zucchini, coconut milk, vanilla extract, cold brew coffee, medjool date CONTAINS NUTS
Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Prepped Cup)
banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey CONTAINS NUTS
PB & J (Prepped Cup)
organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract CONTAINS NUTS
Creamy Dreamy Low Carb Smoothie (Prepped Cup)
cauliflower rice, zucchini, avocado, coconut milk cubes, strawberries, peanut butter, vanilla extract, stevia CONTAINS NUTS
Lucy Charm Smoothie (Prepped Cup)
Ingredients: pineapple, spirulina, banana, zucchini, avocado, almond butter, almond extract, coconut cream, vanilla extract & stevia CONTAINS: ALMONDS
Very Berry Açaí Bowl (Prepped Cup)
Ingredients: cauliflower rice, açaí powder, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic cherries, coconut milk, vanilla extract, lemon juice *Prepped bowl does not include granola, fruit, or drizzle Contains: Coconut
Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein (Prepped Cup)
Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, cacao powder, cocoa powder, organic peanut butter, zucchini, coconut milk, vanilla extract, medjool date, strawberries, Sunwarrior unflavored plant-based protein powered *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* Contains: Almonds & Peanut Butter
BOWLS
SMOOTHIE POPS
Hydration Station - Smoothie Pop
Your Little one's favorite smoothie in popsicle form! The perfect (and most delicious) way to add some fruits and veggies into their diet. kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey, almond milk Contains: Almonds, Coconut, & Honey
Strawberry Cheesecake - Smoothie Pop
Your Little one's favorite smoothie in popsicle form! The perfect (and most delicious) way to add some fruits and veggies into their diet. Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey Contains: Cashews, Coconut, Almond Milk & Honey
Manglow - Smoothie Pop
Your Little one's favorite smoothie in popsicle form! The perfect (and most delicious) way to add some fruits and veggies into their diet. Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey Contains: Coconut, honey, & almond milk
Manglow + Strawberries - Smoothie Pop
Your Little one's favorite smoothie in popsicle form! The perfect (and most delicious) way to add some fruits and veggies into their diet. Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey Contains: Coconut, honey, & almond milk
JUICE
PRESSED Orange Turmeric
INGREDIENTS: orange, apple, aloe vera, turmeric, lemon, black pepper
PRESSED Green Juice
INGREDIENTS: cucumber, celery, spinach, lemon, kale, parsley
PRESSED Greens with Apple & Ginger
INGREDIENTS: apple, cucumber, celery, lemon, spinach, ginger, kale, parsley
PRESSED Vitality Shot
INGREDIENTS: coconut water, turmeric, lemon, black pepper
PRESSED Roots with Ginger
INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified
PRESSED Probiotic Shot
INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Red Cabbage Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Probiotic Cultures (Inulin, Bacillus Cultures) Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified
RETAIL
TAF Cooler Bags
Sami's Bakery Millet & Flax Crackers
Sami's Bakery Millet & Flax Crackers Our team's absolute favorite cracker for snacking, dipping, and crunching! Made from ingredients like millet, brown rice & flax, these crackers will quickly become your favorite too! Ingredients: millet flour, brown rice flour, rice bran, ground flax, water, quinoa flour, olive oil, safflower oil, sea salt, non-aluminum baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, potato starch, monocalcium phosphate) culture brown rice flour, cultured dextrose, absorbic acid. *Made in a facility that contains gluten*
Sami's Bakery Cinnamon Millet & Flax Crackers
Everything we love about the Original Millet & Flax Crackers + a slightly sweet cinnamon twist! INGREDIENTS: Millet Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Ground Flax, Quinoa Flour ,Water, Cinnamon, Cane Sugar, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Non Aluminum Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophophate, Soduim Bicarbonate, Potato Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate) Cultured Brown Rice Flour, Ascorbic acid *Made in a facility that contains gluten, wheat & yeast
BLENDER BOMBS
Blender Bombs Goji, Coconut & Acai
Blender Bombs Cacao & Peanut Butter
Blender Bombs Sunflower Seed & Coconut
Blender Bombs Mint & Cacao Chip
Blender Bombs Coffee Almond Butter & Cacao
Blender Bombs Aloe & Irish Sea Moss
Cacao & Sea Salt - BOMB BAR
Blueberry & Goji- BOMB BAR
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough- BOMB BAR
Peanut Butter & Jelly- BOMB BAR
Lemon Poppyseed-BOMB BAR
Blender Bombs Original
Java Chip - BOMB BAR
Cookies N' Dream -BOMB BAR
Ingredients: Vanilla, Dates, Chocolate Chips, Pea Protein, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter Contains: Nuts
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Plant-based, gluten-free, healthy & delicious grab-n- go spot, with a smoothie and acai bowl bar!
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205