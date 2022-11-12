Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tasty As Fit Columbia

3001 Millwood Ave.

Columbia, SC 29205

Popular Items

PB & J (Blended)
Snickers Bites
Hydration Station Smoothie (Blended)

SOUPS

Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 16 oz

Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 16 oz

$8.29

Ingredients: *contains ghee* celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper. Directions: Microwave or place over stop top to warm soup Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk

Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup- 32 oz

Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup- 32 oz

$16.29

Ingredients: *contains ghee* celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper. Directions: Microwave or place over stop top to warm soup Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk

SALADS

Fall For Kale Salad

Fall For Kale Salad

$12.90

Ingredients: Shredded kale, shredded Brussel sprouts, roasted butternut squash, quinoa, apple, lemon juice, red onion, sunflower seeds, Violife dairy-free parmesan, olive oil, Dressing (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, water, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper). Contains: Coconut

FOOD

OG Grain Free Granola

OG Grain Free Granola

$16.25

Ingredients: Raw Almonds, Raw Pecans, Raw Pumpkin Seeds, Raw Sunflower Seeds, Unsweetened Coconut, Coconut Oil, Raw Honey, Vanilla Extract, and Sea Salt Contains: Almonds, Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, & Coconut

'Crab' Salad Wrap

'Crab' Salad Wrap

$14.25

Ingredients: kontos gluten-free wrap, romaine, mixed greens, charred corn, red cabbage, green cabbage, cucumber, carrots, radishes, artichoke hearts, chickpeas, dill, lemon juice, dulse granules, old bay seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, celery, yellow pepper, green onion, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, water, mustard powder, garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, honey, pink Himalayan sea salt) vinaigrette (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, dijon mustard, maple syrup, water, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper) & slaw Contains: Cashews & Honey

Power Seed Bread

Power Seed Bread

$21.00

Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, Flax seeds, Pumpkin seeds, Psyllium Husk powder, Gluten-free oats, Chia seeds, Maple syrup, Coconut oil, Water, Himalayan Sea salt Contains: Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, & Coconut

DESSERTS

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$8.75Out of stock

Ingredients: Cashews, coconut milk, Medjool dates, coconut oil, vanilla extract, sea salt, Organic Berry Jam; organic strawberries, organic blueberries, vanilla extract, lemon juice, raw honey, sea salt & chia seeds CONTAINS NUTS: CASHEWS & COCONUT

Snickers Bites

Snickers Bites

$9.25

Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Almond Flour, Oat Flour, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, Coconut Oil, Organic Coconut milk, Maple Syrup, Enjoy Life Foods Dark chocolate, Raw Cashews, Sea Salt & Vanilla Extract Contains: Almonds, Peanuts, Cashews, & Coconut

Halloween No-Bake Turtle Brownies

Halloween No-Bake Turtle Brownies

$8.25

Ingredients: almond flour, oat flour, walnuts, cacao powder, sea salt, maple syrup, vanilla, peanut butter, cashew butter, almond milk, coconut milk, medjool dates, enjoy life chocolate chips, unpretentious baker Halloween sprinkles CONTAINS: SOY, ALMONDS, COCONUT, WALNUTS & PEANUTS Keep in freezer & consume within 2 weeks of purchasing

Snickers Ice Cream Bars

Snickers Ice Cream Bars

$10.85

Ingredients: walnuts, cacao powder, maple syrup, cashew butter, coconut oil, peanut butter, vanilla extract, coconut milk, forager’s cashew yogurt, sea salt, medjool dates, crushed cashews, and enjoy life chocolate chips Contains: Walnuts, Cashews, Coconut, & Peanut Butter

Cookies & Cream Power Balls

Cookies & Cream Power Balls

$11.00Out of stock

Ingredients: almond flour, oat flour, cacao, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, coconut oil, sea salt, coconut flour, almond butter, cashew butter, maple syrup & almond milk Contains: Almonds, Coconut & Cashews

FROZEN FOOD

Frozen Power Seed Bread

Frozen Power Seed Bread

$21.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, Flax seeds, Pumpkin seeds, Psyllium Husk powder, Gluten-free oats, Chia seeds, Maple syrup, Coconut oil, Water, Himalayan Sea salt Directions: Thaw the entire loaf or by the slice. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight or on the counter for a quick thaw. Toast and Enjoy! Keep Frozen in a Freezer Friendly Container. Consume within 5 months of Purchase. Contains Sunflower seeds, Pumpkin seeds, & Coconut.

Frozen Mushroom + Walnut Bolognese - 16 oz

Frozen Mushroom + Walnut Bolognese - 16 oz

$9.49

Ingredients: mushrooms, almond flour, walnuts, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, olive oil, tomato sauce, marinara sauce, oregano, basil, coconut sugar, low sodium tamari, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper Contains: Almonds, Walnuts, & Coconut

Frozen Mushroom + Walnut Bolognese - 32 oz

Frozen Mushroom + Walnut Bolognese - 32 oz

$17.54

Ingredients: mushrooms, almond flour, walnuts, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, olive oil, tomato sauce, marinara sauce, oregano, basil, coconut sugar, low sodium tamari, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper Contains: Almonds, Walnuts, & Coconut

Frozen Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 32 oz

Frozen Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 32 oz

$16.29Out of stock

Ingredients: ghee, celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk

Frozen Veggie Red Curry - 16 oz

Frozen Veggie Red Curry - 16 oz

$8.29

Ingredients: toasted sesame oil, olive oil, mushrooms, yellow & red peppers, snap peas, spinach, broccoli, and mung bean sprouts, coconut milk, homemade veggie broth, red curry paste, tamari, coconut sugar, salt, pepper CONTAINS: COCONUT & SESAME

Frozen Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 16 oz

Frozen Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup - 16 oz

$8.29Out of stock

Ingredients: ghee, celery, carrots, sweet onion, bay leaf, fresh thyme, cremini mushrooms, wild rice, vegetable broth, cashews, almond milk, white beans, nutritional yeast, tamari, arrowroot starch, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper Contains: Ghee (clarified butter), Cashews, & Almond Milk

BLENDED SMOOTHIES

*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
Hydration Station Smoothie (Blended)

Hydration Station Smoothie (Blended)

$9.50

kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS

Manglow Smoothie (Blended)

Manglow Smoothie (Blended)

$9.50

banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS

Rise 'n' Grind Smoothie (Blended)

Rise 'n' Grind Smoothie (Blended)

$10.00

banana, cauliflower rice, cacao powder, organic peanut butter, zucchini, coconut milk, vanilla extract, cold brew coffee, medjool date *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Blended)

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Blended)

$9.50

banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS

Choco-Cherry Kiss (Blended)

Choco-Cherry Kiss (Blended)

$10.50

Ingredients: organic strawberries, organic sweet cherries, banana, cauliflower rice, coconut milk, cashews, vanilla extract, raw honey, topped with cacao nibs & cacao shell (cacao powder, coconut oil, maple syrup) Contains: Coconut, Cashews, & Almonds

PB & J (Blended)

PB & J (Blended)

$9.50

organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract, almond milk *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS

Creamy Dreamy Low Carb Smoothie (Blended)

Creamy Dreamy Low Carb Smoothie (Blended)

$10.00

cauliflower rice, zucchini, avocado, coconut milk cubes, strawberries, peanut butter, vanilla extract, stevia *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS

Lucky Charm Smoothie (Blended)

Lucky Charm Smoothie (Blended)

$10.50

Ingredients: pineapple, spirulina, banana, zucchini, avocado, almond butter, almond extract, coconut cream, vanilla extract & stevia CONTAINS: ALMONDS

Berry Mint Lemonade Smoothie (Blended)

Berry Mint Lemonade Smoothie (Blended)

$10.00

Ingredients: lemon, blueberries, mango, pineapple, mint, zucchini, banana, honey, & coconut Contains: Almond Milk, Coconut, & Honey

Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Smoothie (Blended)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Smoothie (Blended)

$11.00

Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, cacao powder, cocoa powder, organic peanut butter, zucchini, coconut milk, vanilla extract, medjool date, strawberries, Sunwarrior unflavored plant-based protein powered *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* Contains: Almonds, Coconut & Peanut Butter

Antioxidant Powerhouse Smoothie (Blended)

Antioxidant Powerhouse Smoothie (Blended)

$11.00

Antioxidant Powerhouse ps. Tastes like Blueberry Pie! Ingredients: wild blueberries, banana, cinnamon, almond butter, medjool date, vanilla extract, coconut milk, zucchini, chia seeds, & almond milk + Rawnola Topping: Gluten-free oats, pecans, coconut, medjool date, cinnamon, vanilla, & sea salt Contains: Almonds, Coconut, & Pecans

READY-TO-BLEND PREPPED CUPS

Hydration Station Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

Hydration Station Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

$8.50

kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey CONTAINS NUTS

Manglow Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

Manglow Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

$8.50

banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey CONTAINS NUTS

Rise 'n' Grind Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

Rise 'n' Grind Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

$9.00

banana, cauliflower rice, cacao powder, organic peanut butter, zucchini, coconut milk, vanilla extract, cold brew coffee, medjool date CONTAINS NUTS

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

$8.50

banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey CONTAINS NUTS

PB & J (Prepped Cup)

PB & J (Prepped Cup)

$8.50

organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract CONTAINS NUTS

Creamy Dreamy Low Carb Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

Creamy Dreamy Low Carb Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

$9.00

cauliflower rice, zucchini, avocado, coconut milk cubes, strawberries, peanut butter, vanilla extract, stevia CONTAINS NUTS

Lucy Charm Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

Lucy Charm Smoothie (Prepped Cup)

$9.50

Ingredients: pineapple, spirulina, banana, zucchini, avocado, almond butter, almond extract, coconut cream, vanilla extract & stevia CONTAINS: ALMONDS

Very Berry Açaí Bowl (Prepped Cup)

Very Berry Açaí Bowl (Prepped Cup)

$9.00

Ingredients: cauliflower rice, açaí powder, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic cherries, coconut milk, vanilla extract, lemon juice *Prepped bowl does not include granola, fruit, or drizzle Contains: Coconut

Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein (Prepped Cup)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein (Prepped Cup)

$10.00

Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, cacao powder, cocoa powder, organic peanut butter, zucchini, coconut milk, vanilla extract, medjool date, strawberries, Sunwarrior unflavored plant-based protein powered *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* Contains: Almonds & Peanut Butter

BOWLS

Very Berry Açaí Bowl

Very Berry Açaí Bowl

$13.00

cauliflower rice, açaí powder, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic cherries, coconut milk, vanilla extract, lemon juice *ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY* CONTAINS NUTS

SMOOTHIE POPS

Hydration Station - Smoothie Pop

Hydration Station - Smoothie Pop

$2.50

Your Little one's favorite smoothie in popsicle form! The perfect (and most delicious) way to add some fruits and veggies into their diet. kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey, almond milk Contains: Almonds, Coconut, & Honey

Strawberry Cheesecake - Smoothie Pop

Strawberry Cheesecake - Smoothie Pop

$2.50

Your Little one's favorite smoothie in popsicle form! The perfect (and most delicious) way to add some fruits and veggies into their diet. Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey Contains: Cashews, Coconut, Almond Milk & Honey

Manglow - Smoothie Pop

Manglow - Smoothie Pop

$2.50

Your Little one's favorite smoothie in popsicle form! The perfect (and most delicious) way to add some fruits and veggies into their diet. Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey Contains: Coconut, honey, & almond milk

Manglow + Strawberries - Smoothie Pop

Manglow + Strawberries - Smoothie Pop

$2.50

Your Little one's favorite smoothie in popsicle form! The perfect (and most delicious) way to add some fruits and veggies into their diet. Ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey Contains: Coconut, honey, & almond milk

DRINKS

Lemon Ginger Wellness Elixir

Lemon Ginger Wellness Elixir

$5.50

INGREDIENTS: fresh ginger root, fresh turmeric root, water, lemon, raw honey, pink Himalayan sea salt

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.00

JUICE

PRESSED Orange Turmeric

PRESSED Orange Turmeric

$6.15

INGREDIENTS: orange, apple, aloe vera, turmeric, lemon, black pepper

PRESSED Green Juice

PRESSED Green Juice

$6.15

INGREDIENTS: cucumber, celery, spinach, lemon, kale, parsley

PRESSED Greens with Apple & Ginger

PRESSED Greens with Apple & Ginger

$6.15

INGREDIENTS: apple, cucumber, celery, lemon, spinach, ginger, kale, parsley

PRESSED Vitality Shot

PRESSED Vitality Shot

$4.15

INGREDIENTS: coconut water, turmeric, lemon, black pepper

PRESSED Roots with Ginger

PRESSED Roots with Ginger

$6.15

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified

PRESSED Probiotic Shot

PRESSED Probiotic Shot

$4.15

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice, Red Cabbage Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Probiotic Cultures (Inulin, Bacillus Cultures) Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Certified

RETAIL

TAF Cooler Bags

TAF Cooler Bags

$18.50Out of stock
Sami's Bakery Millet & Flax Crackers

Sami's Bakery Millet & Flax Crackers

$5.20

Sami's Bakery Millet & Flax Crackers Our team's absolute favorite cracker for snacking, dipping, and crunching! Made from ingredients like millet, brown rice & flax, these crackers will quickly become your favorite too! Ingredients: millet flour, brown rice flour, rice bran, ground flax, water, quinoa flour, olive oil, safflower oil, sea salt, non-aluminum baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, potato starch, monocalcium phosphate) culture brown rice flour, cultured dextrose, absorbic acid. *Made in a facility that contains gluten*

Sami's Bakery Cinnamon Millet & Flax Crackers

Sami's Bakery Cinnamon Millet & Flax Crackers

$5.50

Everything we love about the Original Millet & Flax Crackers + a slightly sweet cinnamon twist! INGREDIENTS: Millet Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Ground Flax, Quinoa Flour ,Water, Cinnamon, Cane Sugar, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Non Aluminum Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophophate, Soduim Bicarbonate, Potato Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate) Cultured Brown Rice Flour, Ascorbic acid *Made in a facility that contains gluten, wheat & yeast

BLENDER BOMBS

Blender Bombs Goji, Coconut & Acai

Blender Bombs Goji, Coconut & Acai

$24.99
Blender Bombs Cacao & Peanut Butter

Blender Bombs Cacao & Peanut Butter

$24.99
Blender Bombs Sunflower Seed & Coconut

Blender Bombs Sunflower Seed & Coconut

$24.99
Blender Bombs Mint & Cacao Chip

Blender Bombs Mint & Cacao Chip

$24.99
Blender Bombs Coffee Almond Butter & Cacao

Blender Bombs Coffee Almond Butter & Cacao

$24.99
Blender Bombs Aloe & Irish Sea Moss

Blender Bombs Aloe & Irish Sea Moss

$24.99Out of stock
Cacao & Sea Salt - BOMB BAR

Cacao & Sea Salt - BOMB BAR

$3.55
Blueberry & Goji- BOMB BAR

Blueberry & Goji- BOMB BAR

$3.55
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough- BOMB BAR

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough- BOMB BAR

$3.55
Peanut Butter & Jelly- BOMB BAR

Peanut Butter & Jelly- BOMB BAR

$3.55
Lemon Poppyseed-BOMB BAR

Lemon Poppyseed-BOMB BAR

$3.55
Blender Bombs Original

Blender Bombs Original

$24.99
Java Chip - BOMB BAR

Java Chip - BOMB BAR

$3.55
Cookies N' Dream -BOMB BAR

Cookies N' Dream -BOMB BAR

$3.55

Ingredients: Vanilla, Dates, Chocolate Chips, Pea Protein, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter Contains: Nuts

All hours
Restaurant info

Plant-based, gluten-free, healthy & delicious grab-n- go spot, with a smoothie and acai bowl bar!

Location

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

