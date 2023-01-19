Restaurant header imageView gallery

Il Giorgione

review star

No reviews yet

2406 Devine Street

Columbia, SC 29205

Antipasti

Salumi e Formaggi

$18.00

Assorted Italian meats and cheeses, house pickles

Bruschetta

$9.00

Marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Red onion, reduced balsamic

Burrata

$14.00

House made sun dried tomatoes, evoo Toast points, Maldon salt, cracked pepper

Assortimento Cicchetti

$12.00

Riccota and sundried tomatoes, wild mushroom parmesan, Eggplant Caponata White bean and basil with Evoo

RW Ricotta and Sundried Tomato

Insalata and Zuppa

Caprese

$10.00

House-made mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, reduced balsamic, evoo

Cesare Classica

$9.00

Romaine, house-made dressing and croutons, shaved parmigiano

Giorgione

$9.00

Romaine, arugula, raisins, pecans, gorgonzola, evoo, balsamic vinegar

Praianese

$9.00Out of stock

Roasted Roma tomatoes, pine nuts, fresh basil, Castelvetrano olives, evoo

Zuppa di Giorno

$6.00

Seasonally inspired

Pizza

Margherita

$11.00

San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Calabrese

$12.00

San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, spicy salame

Valtellina

$14.00

Evoo, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, prosciutto, arugula, shaved grana padano

Genovese

$12.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino

Siciliana

$12.00

Evoo, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, sea salt, oregano

Toscana

$12.00

Evoo, mozzarella, sausage, rapini

Emiliana

$12.00

Evoo, parma ham, parmigiano, balsamic drizzle

La Bianca

$12.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, shaved parmigiano

Quattro Stagioni

$14.00

San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, olives, artichoke hearts, parma ham, centered with an egg

Pasta

Rigatoni al Dorato

$16.00

Creamy Tomato and Bolognese Sauce, Sea Salt, Crushed red pepper

Tortellini alla Stefania

$15.00

Cheese-filled pasta with a San Marzano tomato and butter sauce

Tagliatelle alla Papalina

$16.00

Egg pasta with prosciutto and peas, cream reduction with Parmigiano

Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Rapini

$14.00

Garlic, extra virgin olive oil, broccoli rabe, seasoned bread crumbs

Tortelloni alla Panna

$16.00

Meat-filled pasta in a reduced cream sauce, fresh nutmeg

Spaghetti Sciue Sciue

$14.00

Garlic, extra virgin olive oil, roasted tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil

Pappardelle alla Cinghiale

$18.00

Egg pasta with Bolognese meat sauce

Gnocchi alla Picante Marinara

$15.00

Spicey marinara, sage butter, Pecorino romano

Quattro Pasta Romana

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$18.00

Butter, egg, guanciale, pecorino romano, black pepper

Rigatoni all’ Amatriciana

$18.00

House-made marinara, guanciale, crushed red pepper, pecorino romano

Cacio e Pepe

$16.00

Cracked black pepper, pecorino romano, Butter

Spaghetti alla Gricia

$18.00

Guanciale, pecorino romano, Cracked black pepper

Secondi

Bistecca Toscana

$35.00

Herb balsamic marinade, caper breadcrumb, House sundried tomatoes, water crest

Pollo Puttanesca

$20.00

Garlic rosmary, local hurbed root vegetables

Pistacchio Merluzzo

$22.00

Spicey slaw, lemon butter sauce

Kid

Butter Rigatoni

$10.00

Pasta with butter

Butter Spaghetti

$10.00

Pasta with butter

Cheese pizza

$10.00

San Marzano tomatoes, Mozzarella

All Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Affogato

$6.00

Gelato

$5.00

Sorbetto

$5.00

Birthday Gelato

Birthday Sorbetto

RW Panna Cotta

RW Cannoli

RW Gelato

RW Sorbetto

RW Bread Pudding

Out of stock

Wine BTB

Talamonti Nevio Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTL

$44.00

Salus Rosso BTL

$28.00

Notte Rossa Lambrusco BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Calatroni Crested Porcupine Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Barolo Bisu BTL

$68.00

Michele Chiarlo Barbera D'Asti BTL

$38.00

Arcangelo Salice Salentino BTL

$35.00

Certosa Di Pontignano Chianti Classico Riserva BTL

$55.00

Villa Pillo Cingalino BTL

$40.00

Opera Chianti Rigoletto BTL

$34.00

Villa Loren Amarone della Valpolicella BTL

$65.00

Tinazzi Valpolicella Ripasso BTL

$44.00

La Mailina Gertrude BTL

$38.00

Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Pighin Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$37.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00

Antonucci Pinot Grigio Ramato BTL

$38.00

Monte Schiavo Verdicchio BTL

$37.00

Calatroni Gat Reisling BTL

$40.00

Masera Gavi BTL

$40.00

Cantina Tudernum Le Lucrezie Grechetto BTL

$28.00

Falanghina BTL

$42.00

Collevento 921 Rosato BTL

$37.00

Sparkling Rose' BTL

$37.00

Bocelli Prosecco BTL

$37.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Still water

$3.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Limonata

$4.00

Aranciata

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic pizzeria and wine bar in Columbia, SC specializing in regional Italian food.

Website

Location

2406 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

