Publick House - Columbia

2307 Devine Street

Columbia, SC 29205

Starters

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Zucchini Sticks

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.95

Hummus

$9.95

Pub Bread

$9.95

Feta Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Food

Fish Filet Dinner

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$16.95

Guinness Breaded Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.95

Fish & Chips Basket

$12.95

Small Pub Salad

$5.95

Large Pub Salad

$8.95

Small Caesar Salad

$5.95

Large Caesar Salad

$8.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

The Big Chief Burger

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chunky Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Wings

Wing Combo

$17.95

10 Wings

$15.95

20 Wings

$29.95

30 Wings

$44.95

50 Wings

$72.95

100 Wings

$139.95

Sides & Extras

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side BC

$1.50

Steamed Veg

$3.95

Yellow Rice

$3.95

Raw Fries

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Celery & Dressing

$3.95

Extra Dressing

Extra Sauce

Extra Cheese

$1.95

Extra Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.95

Extra Bacon

$2.45

Soft Drink

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Cocktails & Shots

Spiked Soda 1

Spiked Soda 2

Spiked Soda 3

Spiked Soda 4

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

White Tea Shot

$7.00

Jäger Bomb

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Beer (Bottles & Cans)

Bass Ale

$5.00

Birdsong Jalapeno Pale Ale

$7.00

Bitburger

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Chimay Blue

$12.00

Coast Kolsch

$5.00

Coors LIght

$3.75

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guinness {Bottle}

$6.00

Harp Lager

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kaliber

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$3.50

Pilsener Urquell

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Sam Smith Chocolate

$9.00

Sam Smith Imperial Stout

$9.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown

$9.00

Sam Smith Oatmeal

$9.00

Sam Smith Organic Ale

$9.00

Sam Smith Organic Lager

$9.00

Sam Smith Taddy Porter

$9.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Smithwicks

$5.00

Spaten

$5.00

Westbrook White Thai

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Young's Chocolate Stout

$7.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Home for The Holidays Winter Warmer

$5.00

Maisel Weisse

$9.00

Maisel Weisse

$9.00

World Court

$6.00

Zwickl

$9.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Wine

OPP Pinot Gris { Gls }

$10.00

In Sheep's Clothing Cabernet Sauvignon { Gls }

$10.00

House Chard

$5.50

House Merlot

$5.50

House White Zinfandel

$5.50

Terra D Oro Pg Gls

$6.50

Hob Knob PN Gls

$6.50

$18 Bottle

$18.00

Knob Hill PN BTL

$24.00

William Hill Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Montevina PG

$23.00

Biutiful Cava

$25.00

Bisson Glera

$30.00

Spirits

Booker's Bourbon

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$8.50

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$8.00

Redemption Bourbon

$8.00

Redemption High Rye

$8.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Black Bushmills

$9.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson I.P.A.

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Oban

$11.00

Talisker

$10.00

Old Smuggler

$6.00

Beam Peach

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Stolichnaya

$7.50

Tito's

$7.25

Vodka (House)

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Ford's Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star ( House )

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Altos Reposado

$7.00

Patrón

$9.00

Espolón Blanco

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Jägermeister

$7.00

Lucid Absinthe

$7.00

McGillicuddy's Mint

$7.00

McGillicuddy's Vanilla

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Underberg

$4.00

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Van Gogh Espresso Vodka

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

McCormick Irish Cream

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Historic Columbia Pub featuring quality (affordable) wines, fun cocktails, and a wide selection of beer.

Website

Location

2307 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

