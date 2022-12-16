Restaurant header imageView gallery

California Dreaming Columbia

review star

No reviews yet

401 Main St

Columbia, SC 29201

Order Again

Popular Items

California Dreaming Salad
Croissants (5)
Chicken Tenders Platter

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Appetizer

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Creamy soup topped with scallions, cheese, Hormel® ham and bacon.

She Crab Soup

$7.95

A rich and creamy Charleston classic.

Croissants (5)

$6.95

Topped with honey-butter.

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Smoky BBQ sauce, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce.

Seafood Nachos

$14.95

Spicy shrimp, salmon, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce and lobster cream sauce with dill.

Fried Crab Claws

$15.95

Served with spicy cocktail sauce. (Limited availability)

Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$9.95

Seasoned and served with cocktail sauce. GF

Tijuana Chicken Wings

$12.95

Marinated in hot pepper sauce, fried crispy, with bleu cheese dip. GF

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon. GF

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons

California Dreaming Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham and turkey, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, almonds topped with warm ham and bacon, house dressing.

Broiled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Broiled chicken, crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Broiled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

California Club Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, fried chicken strips, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, house-made ranch dressing

Fried Oyster Caesar

$16.95

Fried oysters over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Fried shrimp over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Hot Bacon

Vinaigrette

Caesar Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

Thousand Island Dressing

Sandwich

American Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and Duke’s® mayo.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork, pickles, red onion and cole slaw

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Broiled, topped with jack cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato and honey mustard.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced turkey, Hormel® ham, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough, served with french fries.

New Orleans Flounder Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Flounder with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Jicama slaw, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, with side item.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken, american cheese, jicama slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo.

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, and jack cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Beyond Burger,® sweet soy, Duke’s® mayo, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and red onions.

Entree

Marinated Sirloin 10oz

$22.95

10oz. sirloin steak marinated in fruit juices, garlic, soy sauce and spices. GF

Ribeye 14oz

$29.95

14oz. hand cut. GF

Steak + Shrimp

$25.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions with crispy fried shrimp.

Filet Mignon 8oz

$35.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

Baby Back Ribs Double Rack

$26.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Baby Back Ribs Single Rack

$19.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.95

Large shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Flounder Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Roasted Salmon

$24.95

Encrusted with rosemary and thyme, with side item. GF

Shrimp San Francisco

$17.95

With mushrooms, garlic cream, white wine, served over pasta, topped with romano cheese.

Carolina Trout

$23.95

Grilled with arugula and lemon.

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Double breast of chicken basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Knob Hill Chicken

$17.95

Topped with ham and monterey jack cheese, with side item. GF

Veggie Pasta

$13.95

Roasted veggies, with romano cheese

Chicken Tenders Platter

$16.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce and french fries.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo sauce, scallions, pasta, tomatoes with romano cheese.

Kid Meal

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Wings

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Pasta Alfredo

$6.95

Served with a beverage

Side

Baked Potato (After 4:00 PM)

$4.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Pasta Alfredo

$4.95

Blue Cheese Dressing

Dessert

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$7.95

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$7.95

Shipped direct from New York

Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

Topped with a Hershey's™ Bar, served with vanilla ice cream

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.95

Warm croissants, raisins, crème anglaise, with vanilla ice cream and rum sauce

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The historic 1902 Union Station, in downtown Columbia, SC, offers California Dreaming guests a unique opportunity to feel the grandeur of the past within a comfortable, warm setting. Boasting floor to ceiling windows overlooking the rail tracks from the view of the inactive platform to the main terminal, now foyer with distinct bar and table seating. The vibrant atmosphere and expansive kitchen has a dedicated team cooking everything from scratch daily. California Dreaming has proudly served the Columbia community since 1984 | National Register of Historic Places since 1973

Location

401 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

