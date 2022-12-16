California Dreaming Columbia
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
The historic 1902 Union Station, in downtown Columbia, SC, offers California Dreaming guests a unique opportunity to feel the grandeur of the past within a comfortable, warm setting. Boasting floor to ceiling windows overlooking the rail tracks from the view of the inactive platform to the main terminal, now foyer with distinct bar and table seating. The vibrant atmosphere and expansive kitchen has a dedicated team cooking everything from scratch daily. California Dreaming has proudly served the Columbia community since 1984 | National Register of Historic Places since 1973
401 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201
