Carolina Deli 2 Richland Medical Park Drive

325 Reviews

2 Richland Medical Park Drive

Columbia, SC 29203

Order Again

Popular Items

Deli Sandwich
Club Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast

Breakfast Croissant

$5.99

Choice of one meat plus egg and cheese on a toasted croissant with egg and cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Choice of one meat plus egg and cheese on white, wheat, biscuit, or bagel

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Giant Blueberry Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Cream Cheese Danish

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll covered with Cream Cheese Icing

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

American cheese on toast

Bacon and Cheese

$4.49

Grilled cheese with Bacon

Chocolate Filled Croissant

$3.99Out of stock

Today's Special

Today's Special (Monday)

$9.99

Big Greek Turkey, Feta Cheese, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Pita

Today's Special (Tuesday)

$11.49Out of stock

RSVP Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss cheese on an Onion Roll

Today's Special (Wednesday)

$9.99Out of stock

Club Sandwich, Chips, and Drink

Today's Special (Thursday)

$11.49Out of stock

Chicken Quesadillas 2 Chicken and Cheese quesadillas, Nachos and Salsa

Todays Special (Friday)

$9.99Out of stock

Any One Meat on a Croissant served with a side and drink

**NEW SPECIAL!!** Meatball sub!

$11.99Out of stock

Homemade Meatballs served with Marinara Sauce and Cheese on a sub roll. Served with a side and drink

**NEW SPECIAL!!** Chili and Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Bowl of Chili, grilled cheese and a drink

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily! Pack of 2

Chocolate Chip Cookies with M&M's

$2.99

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.99

Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily! Pack of 2

Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily! Walnuts on top

COW cookie

$2.99

Chocolate, Oatmeal, Walnuts Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily! Pack of 2

Pound Cake

$2.99

Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily!

Oatmeal with Pecans

$2.99

Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily! Pack of 2

Oatmeal with Raisins

$2.99Out of stock

Homemade and Baked Fresh Daily! Pack of 2

Double Doozie

$3.49

Chocolate Chip cookie sandwich with icing in the middle

Miniature Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Pack of 6 half dollar sized chocolate chip cookies

Miniature M&M cookies

$2.99

Pack of 6 half dollar sized sugar cookies with m&m's on them

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

$3.75

pack of 6 half dollar sized peanut butter cookies with a Hershey's kiss on top

Sandwiches

RSVP

$11.49

OUR MOST POPULAR SANDWICH! Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, and Swiss Cheese Served on an Onion Roll with our own mustard based dip

Big Greek

$9.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Feta Cheese, Black Olives lettuce and tomato served on a Toasted Pita with Greek Dressing

Eagle

$11.99

Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon and Swiss Cheese served on Toasted HOMEMADE Rye Bread With our own Mustard Base Dip

Croissant

$9.99

Choose from One of Our Fresh Deli Meats (served with lettuce and tomato) served on a Fresh Baked Croissant

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Black Forest Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, lettuce and tomato Served on Toasted HOMEMADE White or Wheat Bread

Super Sub

$12.99

Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Sub Roll

Beef Lover's Sub

$11.99

Delicious Roast beef, and Provolone Cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a Sub Roll with our own mustard based dip

BLT

$9.99

Crisp Bacon Served with Lettuce and Tomato on HOMEMADE Bread

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99

Our Very Own Chicken Salad on a Sub Roll

Dagwood

$11.99

Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese served on a Onion Roll

Regular Sub

$9.49

Black Forest Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a Sub Roll

Swiss Special

$5.99

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted HOMEMADE Rye

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.99

Our Very Own Tuna Salad on a Sub Roll

Veggie Sub

$5.99

Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Italian dressing Served on a Sub Roll

Wrap

$9.99

Any meat in a spinach or tomato basil wrap with lettuce and tomato

Deli Sandwich

$5.99

Choice of one meat on bread

Reuben

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, spicy mustard on our homemade Rye bread

Pimiento Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Homemade Pimiento Cheese on toasted bread

Egg Salad

$4.99

Homemade Egg Salad on toasted bread

Cup of Chicken Salad

$3.75+

Please specify Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Egg Salad, or Pimiento Cheese

Veggie Greek (comes with chips)

$6.99

Feta Cheese, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers on a toasted Pita with Greek Dressing

Side Options

Potato Chips

$1.99

Pasta/Potato Salad

$1.49

Drinks

Medium Drink

$1.80

20 Oz Fountain Drink

Large Drink .

$2.25

32 oz fountain drink

Bottled Drink .

$1.80

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Fresh Tomatoes

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.99

Our Very Own Homemade Chicken Salad Served on a bed of lettuce with Fresh Tomatoes

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99

Our Very Own Homemade Tuna Salad Served on a bed of lettuce with Fresh Tomatoes

Greek Salad

$9.99

Feta Cheese, Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

Chef Salad

$9.99

Hand Sliced Turkey, Ham, Shredded Cheddar Cheese with Fresh Tomatoes

Cookie Trays

2 Pound Cookie Tray

$24.99

serves 12

3 pound cookie tray

$34.99

4 pound cookie tray

$44.99

serves 35

5 pound cookie tray

$54.99

serves 45

Decorated Cookie

18" Decorated Cookie

$29.95

Leave decorating requests in the special instructions section Serves about 20-25 people 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! DO NOT ORDER FOR SAME DAY

10" Decorated Cookie

$14.95

Please leave decorating instructions in the special instructions section Serves about 8-10 people 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED! DO NOT ORDER FOR SAME DAY

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

WWW.CAROLINADELI.COM Online Ordering Available Since 1980

Location

2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia, SC 29203

Directions

