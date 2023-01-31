Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bourbon

review star

No reviews yet

1214 Main Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Order Again

Snacks

Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

$8.00

Southern Caviar

Cheese Board

$13.00

Chef's Selection of Artisan Cheeses, Dried and Fresh Fruits, Chutney, Local Honey, Grilled French Bread

Chef's Board

$18.00

Chef's Selection of Artisan Meats and Cheeses, Paired with Traditional Accompaniments, Grilled French Bread

Creole Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Sweet Peppadews, Smoked Sea Salt, Lavash Crackers

Crispy Boudin Balls

$10.00

Pork, White Rice, Collard Greens, Pot Liquor, Red Pepper Jelly

Garlic-Herb Fries

$7.00

Chrispy Shoestring Fries Tossed in Fresh Herbs and Garlic Confit

Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$7.00

NC Mill Sweet Onion Batter, Crystal Molasses

Pork Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Carolina Heritage Pulled Pork, Creole Pimento Cheese, Brown Butter Bread Crumbs,

Sandwiches

Bayou Burger

$13.00

One Third Pound Chuck, Brisket-Short Rib Ground Beef Patty Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun, With Side Of Fries

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Veggie Patty Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Brioche Bun, With a Side Of Fries

Banh Mi Po'Boy

$18.00

Vietnamese Fried Meatball, Bentons Country Ham and Smoked Trout XO, House Made Chili Crunch, Sesame Ginger Mayo, Viet-Cajun Pickles, Micro Cilantro

Grilled Lamb Burger

$17.00

Bourbon Batter Onion Rings, Honey-Thyme Goat Cheese, Smoked Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun, With Side Of Fries

Viet-Cajun Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pickled Cucumber, Radish, Carrots, Jalapeno, Soy-Honey Glaze, Sesame_ginger Mayo, Micro Cilantro, Brioche Bun

Entrees

Bourbon Gumbo Bowl

$21.00

Holy Trinity, Okra, Confit Duck, Andouille Sausage, Louisiana Popcorn Rice (Vegetarian Upon Request)

Carolina Gold Rice Risotto

$19.00

Array of Seasonal and local Vegetables

Chicken Cassoulet

$25.00

Confit Joyce Farms Chicken Quarter, Stewed Anson Mills Sea Island Peas, Rice Peas, Butter Beans, Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Chicken Jus

Etouffee

$24.00

Tasso Ham, Holy Trinity, File Powder, Sherry, White Rice, Greens, Shrimp & Crawfish

Filet And Potatoes

$42.00

8oz USDA Choice Filet Migon, Confit Garlic and Rosemary Fried Fingerlings, Sorghum Glazed Carrots, Bourbon Sweet Onion Demi, Crispy Shallots

Grilled Pork Chop

$32.00

House Bacon Braised Purple Cabbage, Roasted Apples, Sweet Onion & Apple Puree, Lusty Monk Whole Grain Mustard Pan Sauce, Steen's Molasses-Bourbon Glaze

Seared Salmon

$32.00

Pan Seared Sixty Degrees Salmon, Seafood & Crawfish Veloute, Capers, Oaka, Holy Trinity, Confit Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic-Chive Oil, Carolina Gold Rice Risotto

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Holy Trinity, Bacon Lardon, Sauteed Gulf Shrimp, Shaved Country Ham, Congaree Milling co. Hominy Grits, Chili Oil

Vegetarian Gumbo Bowl

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp $7

Sides

Bama Sauce

$0.75

Brasied Collard Greens

$6.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts W/ Lemon Gastrique

$7.00

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic & Rosemary Fried Fingerlings

$5.00

Hoppin John

$7.00

Lemon Aioli

$0.75

White Rice

$3.00

Bacon Jam

$2.50

Desserts

Apple Tart

$9.00

Beignet

$8.00

Specials

NC Rainbow Trout

$30.00

Pan Roasted NC Rainbow Trout, Anson Mills Jefferson Red Rice, Anson Mills Sea Island Peas, Holy Trinity, Tomato, House Cayenne Hot Sauce

Bounty Salad

$8.00

Freshly Grown Farms Mixed Lettuces, Blueberry, Apple, Fennel, Pecans, Feta, Charred Winter Citrus Vinaigrette

Special 4

$6.00Out of stock

Special 5

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Website

Location

1214 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

