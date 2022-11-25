Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Good Life Cafe - Columbia

610 Reviews

$$

1643 Main Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Burger
Grilled Portobello Wrap
Buffalo Cauliflower Quesadilla

Smoothie Bowls

Power Plus

$12.00

Acai Power

$12.00

Blue Majik

$12.00

Nitro Cleanser

$12.00

Salad Bowls

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Harmony Bowl

$13.00

Asian Noodle Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Tofu Salad

$14.00

Goodlife Salad

$10.00

Quinoa Cauliflower Bowl

$14.00

Famous Kale Salad

$11.00

Daily Special App

$8.95

Soup

Pick Two

$12.00

Grill Cheese

$7.00

Chili

$8.00+

Soup of The Day

$8.00+

Sandwiches & Wraps

Eggplant Bacon

$15.00

Grilled Portobello Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Ruben Wrap

$12.00

Burrito

$14.00

Mediterranean

$15.00

Buff Sandwich

$13.00

Specialty Dishes

Eggplant Parmesan Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Nori

$14.00

Basil Pesto Pasta

$15.00

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Quesadilla

$14.00

Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla

$13.00

Tacos

$14.00

Sweet Potato Burger

$14.95

Side/Extra

Extra Avocado/Guac

$2.00

SIde Biscuit (1)

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Chef Beans

$4.00

Side Eggplant Bacon

$5.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$2.00

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra Vegenaise

$0.50

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Grilled Tofu

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Kale

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Quinoa

$4.00

Side Roasted SP

$4.00

Extra Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side SP Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Tofu Scramble

$4.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Veg of The Day

$4.00

Side Veg Sausage

$4.00

Extra Walnut Meat

$2.00

Daily Breakfast

Almond Butter Bacon Toast

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Steal Cut Organic Oatmeal

$8.00

Biscuit & Jam

$7.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.00

Sausage Biscuit & Gravy

$15.00

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Muffin & Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Vegan Waffles

$10.00

Vegan Pancakes

$10.00

Desserts

Jumbo Cupcake

$4.50

Cake Slice

$7.00

Milkshakes

$9.00

Raw Cheese Cake

$8.95

Bundt Cake

$6.95

Energy Ball x1

$2.00

cinnamon bun

$4.00

GG Large Ice Cream

$4.00

2 Scoops

$7.00

Whole cake

$65.00

Breast Cancer

Smoothie Bowl

$12.00

Smoothie

$10.00

Entree

$15.00

Dessert

$8.00

Smoothies

Super Green Smoothie

$10.00

Maca Power Smoothie

$10.00

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$10.00

Tropical Smoothie

$10.00

Power Smoothie

$10.00

Super Green Sheen

$11.00

Antioxidant Super Berry Beet

$12.00

Beverages

Water

Unsweet tea

$3.45

Sweet Tea

$3.45

Soda

$2.40

Soda Water

$1.00

OJ

$3.00

Alternative Milk

$3.00

Kangen ion Water

$1.99

Juice Flight

$8.95

3 day juice cleanse

$160.00

5 day juice cleanse

$270.00

7 day juice cleanse

$375.00

Be Well Shot

$5.75

Warrior Shot

$5.75

Wellness Shot

$6.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Latte Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Macchiato

$5.00

Au Lait

$5.00

Latte Flight

$12.00

Coffee Flight

$12.00

Iced Coffee Flight

$12.00

Healthy "Coffee"

Unicorn Latte

$6.00

Golden Latte

$6.00

Pink Latte

$6.00

Healthy "Coffee" Flight

$12.00

Tea/Other Lattes

Tea Bag

$3.00

Chai Tea

$6.00

Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Fresh Brewed Tea

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$7.50

London Fog Latte

$6.00

Steamie

$5.00

Tea Flight

$12.00

Barista Special

$8.50

Custom Tea

$6.00

Non-alcoholic Bev

Weekly Mocktail Special

$8.50

Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Limeade

$6.00

Custom Drink

$6.00

GAL. KANGEN WATER

$8.00

Off-Menu Cocktails

OJ Mimosa

$9.00

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

Custom Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Dips

8oz GG Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$3.50

8 oz GG Salsa

$3.50

8oz GG Peach Salsa

$3.50

8 oz GG Pico

$3.50

8oz GG Avocado/Guac

$3.50

8 oz GG Hummus

$3.50

16 oz GG pimento cheese

$5.00

16 oz GG Guac

$5.00

16oz GG Pico

$5.00

Salads

GG Kale

$4.99

GG Fruit

$5.50

GG Cucumber & Tomato

$4.99

GG Garden Salad

$8.50

GG "Chicken" Salad

$4.99

GG "Tuna" Salad

$4.99

GG Potato Salad

$4.99

GG Macaroni Salad

$4.99

Cold Press Juices

Keep the Doc away

$8.25

Liver Cleanse

$8.25

Green Lemonade

$8.25

Spring Clean

$8.25

Fruit Punch

$8.25

Pear Us

$8.25

Tropical Punch

$8.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.25

Other Juice

$8.25

Beets Me

$8.25

Apple

$8.25

Green Apple

$8.25

Wellness Shots

Cool Green

$6.25

Super Fruity

$6.25

Blueberry Mojito

$6.25

Wellness Shot

$6.25

Drinks

Alkaline Spring Water

$2.00

Infused Water

$2.00

Frozen Smoothie

$12.00

Dalai Sofia Kombucha Bucci Mane

$5.00

Dalai Sofia Kombucha Blue Magic

$5.00

Dalai Sofia Kombucha Jala Berry

$5.00

Dalai Sofia Kombucha This Lil' Peach

$5.00

Dalai Sofia Sparkling Water Petal Pusher

$5.00

Health-Ade Kombucha

$6.00

Seven Sisters Infruitration Yerba Mate Tea

$6.00

Updog Ginger Tumeric Kombucha

$5.00

Updog Jasmine Lavendar Kombucha

$5.00

Updog Mojito Kombucha

$5.00

Updog Peach Basil Kombucha

$5.00

Wonder Drink Green Tea Kombucha

$5.00

Baked items

GG Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

GG Brownies

$4.50

GG Cake Square

$4.50

GG Sticky Bun

$5.50

GG Banana Bread

$3.50

GG Cookies

$5.00

Dressings

GG Tahini dressing

$7.49

GG Asian dressing

$7.49

Ice Cream

GG Assorted ice cream cup

$3.99

Produce

GG Fresh Kale

$4.99

Blackberry Box

$5.50

Blueberry Box

$5.50

GG Flax Crackers

$3.99

GG Loose Fruit

$0.75

Cooked Items

Boiled Peanuts

$6.50

Lo Mein

$8.50

Desserts

GG Cake slice

$7.00

GG Jumbo cupcake

$4.50

GG Cookie (1)

$2.50

GG Cookies (2)

$5.00

GG Raw Cookie Dough Log

$8.00

GG Milkshake

$7.00

GG Cinnamon Buns

$4.00

GG Brownie

$4.00

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Raw Items

Raw Benton Box

$9.00

Veggie Bento Box

$9.00

Protein Bento Box

$9.00

Fruit n Nut Bento Box

$9.00

GG Energy

$8.00

GG Manicotti

$9.00

GG FLASH Energy

$4.00

Frozen Foods

GG 2 Piece Chickpea Curry

$15.00

GG Peach Cobbler

$13.50

GG 6 pack cupcakes

$12.99

BNut Squash soup

$8.00

Merch

Regular T-shirt yellow, red, green

$16.50

Veggie Bags

$5.99

Long sleeve T-shirt blue, gray, sage

$20.00

Good Life Stickers

$1.00

Market Tote bag

$2.99

Fire Sale T-Shirts

$7.00

Loveland Coffee bag

$15.00

Coffee cups

$13.50

Vegan Deli

2 Pack Patties

$5.99

Insurance Juices

Insurance Juice

check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
From the moment you enter Good Life Café, you are encompassed with an inviting atmosphere, full of life and energy! We are one of the only raw and vegan restaurants in Columbia, SC. The menu is a virtual world tour consisting of American, Italian, Indian, Thai, and Mexican gourmet cuisines.

1643 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

