Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills

review star

No reviews yet

493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1

Columbia, SC 29229

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#4. Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen.
#8. Chicken Ramen
#13. Gyoza

Appetizers

#10. Rice Ball

$3.00

Japanese rice balls with a choice of Salmon, Salt, Bonito, or Pickled Plum

#11. Inari

$3.00

Sushi rice stuffed in marinated fried tofu

#12. Edamame

$4.00

Lightly salted boiled soybean pods

#13. Gyoza

$5.75

Ground pork and vegetable dumplings

#14. Shumai

$6.25

Bowl of Rice

$2.50

Bowl of White Rice

Ramen

#1. Cha Shu Mein

$10.00

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,

#2. Miso Ramen

$9.00

Yellow noodles in miso based soup with marinated pork,

#3. Tonkotsu Ramen

$9.25

Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,

#4. Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen.

$9.50

Yellow noodles in spicy pork based soup with marinated pork,

#5. Shoyu Ramen

$8.75

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,

#6. Shio Ramen

$8.50

Yellow noodles in salt based soup with marinated pork,

#7. Vegetable Ramen

$8.25

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with

#8. Chicken Ramen

$9.25

Yellow noodles in chicken based soup with chicken breast,

#9. Beef Curry

$8.75

Soup Only

$5.00

Choice of Broth: Soysauce, miso, tonkotsu, spicy tonkotsu, salt, or chicken

Hiyashi Chuka Cold Noodles

$10.00Out of stock

Cold yellow noodles with chicken, cucumber, omlette,crab with sesame soy dressing

Beverage

Soda Fountain

$2.25

Bottle Calpico

$3.50

Ramune

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Bottle Green Tea

$3.50

Bottle water

$2.00

Pocari Sweat

$3.75Out of stock

CC lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Gokuri grapefruit

$3.25Out of stock

Qoo

$3.50Out of stock

Naachan grape

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee can

$2.50Out of stock

Water cups

$0.15

Water cups large

$0.50Out of stock

PineApple Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Calipico Can

$3.00Out of stock

Watermelon Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert

Pocky Stick

$2.25

Roll Cake

$1.95

Hi-Chew

$1.25

Daifuku Red bean Mochi

$1.25

Rice Cake with redbean filling

Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Peach jelly

$3.25Out of stock

Big pocky

$6.50Out of stock

Extras

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Extra Egg

$0.75

Extra Pork

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$1.00

Extra Beef

$1.00

Extra Fish Cake

$0.25

Extra Veggies

$0.50

Extra Spinach

$0.25

Extra Beansprouts

$0.25

Extra Spicy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Raw Egg

$1.00

Extra Nori

$0.25

Extra Green Onion

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1, Columbia, SC 29229

Directions

Gallery
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills image
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills image
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills image

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston