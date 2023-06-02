TakoSushi Columbia
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Takosushi comes on strong with inventive but down-to-earth flavors that consistently wow locals and visitors alike. Rouse your senses with the eclectic vibe and ingredient-driven cuisine rooted in southwestern and Asian traditions. The beauty of this food is in its utter simplicity, yet it seductively teases the tongue and leaves you wanting to try so much more.
Location
1332 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201
Gallery
