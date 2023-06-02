TakoSushi Columbia

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dinner

Soups/Salads/Sides (Dinner)

Bowl Beans

$2.50

Bowl Sushi Rice

$2.50

Bowl White Rice

$2.50

Chop Chop Bowl

$10.00

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Side Chop Chop

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.50

Posole

$17.50

Sumo Soup

$17.50

East - Starters

Ahi Poke

$15.00

Calamari

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Edamame

$4.50

Ika Sansai

$5.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

Nori Salad

$5.00

Potstickers

$7.50

Salmon Tartare

$14.00

Sexy Salad

$5.00

Shrimp Shumai

$7.50

Tataki Tango

$15.50

Tempura Aspargus

$8.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Veggie Eggroll

$5.00

West - Starters

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole

$9.50

Nachos

$10.00

Portadilla

$14.00

Queso Dip

$8.00

Salmon Feta Quesadilla

$15.00

Stuffed Jalapeno

$6.00

Southwest Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Taquitos

$6.00

Southwest Plates (Dinner)

Burrito Plate

$17.50

Enchilada Plate

$17.50

Quesadilla Plate

$17.50

Dinner Tako Plate

$17.50

Dinner Steak Tako Plate

$19.50

Entrees (Dinner)

Asian Stirfry

$17.50

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$17.50

Grilled Fish Dinner

$16.00

Tako Burger

$16.00

Tamales

$16.00

Makimono Rolls

Augusta Roll

$12.00

Big Loser Roll

$15.00

California Roll

$7.50

Cary's Roll

$15.00

Crazy Roll

$14.50

Cuke Salad Roll

$13.00

Dan's 49 Roll

$14.00

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

Firecracker Roll

$11.00

Greenville Roll

$15.00

Hannah Roll

$13.00

Hawaiian Roll

$14.00

Hot Mama Roll

$16.00

Japanese Bagel Roll

$9.00

Jesse Roll

$15.50

Jim Jim Roll

$15.50

Julie's Roll

$15.00

Micki's Roll

$15.00

Pajama Roll

$14.00

Pyramid Roll

$15.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.50

Rock N Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spider Roll

$13.00

Stoney's Roll

$15.00

Super Krunchy Roll

$12.50

Susan Roll

$14.50

TNT Roll

$15.50

Tomahawk Roll

$15.50

Triple Tango Roll

$15.00

Unforgettable Roll

$15.50

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Yasai Roll

$8.50

Sashimi A La Carte

Chop Chop Scallops (Sashimi)

$8.50

Crab Stick (Sashimi)

$6.50

Eel (Sashimi)

$10.50

Escolar (Sashimi)

$8.50

Ikura (Sashimi)

$8.50

Mackerel (Sashimi)

$7.50

Octopus (Sashimi)

$8.50

Salmon (Sashimi)

$7.50

Scallops (Sashimi)

$7.50

Shrimp (Sashimi)

$6.50

Smelt Egg (Sashimi)

$6.50

Smoked Salmon (Sashimi)

$7.50

Tamago (Sashimi)

$6.50

Tuna (Sashimi)

$9.50

Yellowtail (Sashimi)

$8.50

Sushi A La Carte

Chop Chop Scallops (Sushi)

$7.00

Crab Stick (Sushi)

$5.00

Eel (Sushi)

$9.00

Escolar (Sushi)

$7.00

Ikura (Sushi)

$7.00

Mackerel (Sushi)

$6.00

Octopus (Sushi)

$7.00

Salmon (Sushi)

$6.00

Scallops (Sushi)

$6.00

Shrimp (Sushi)

$5.00

Smelt Egg (Sushi)

$5.00

Smoked Salmon (Sushi)

$6.00

Tamago (Sushi)

$5.00

Tuna (Sushi)

$8.00

Yellowtail (Sushi)

$7.00

Bento Box (Dinner)

Bento Box

$37.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$2.50

Kid's Baha Fish

$6.00

Kid's Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Shrimp

$6.00

N/A Bev

All Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Green Tea

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Takosushi comes on strong with inventive but down-to-earth flavors that consistently wow locals and visitors alike. Rouse your senses with the eclectic vibe and ingredient-driven cuisine rooted in southwestern and Asian traditions. The beauty of this food is in its utter simplicity, yet it seductively teases the tongue and leaves you wanting to try so much more.

