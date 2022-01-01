Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Farmhaus Burgers - Flowing Wells

review star

No reviews yet

466 Flowing Wells Rd

Suite 1

Martinez, GA 30907

Popular Items

BYO Beef
Side Fries w/ Salt & Pepper
#6 Farmstyle

Build Your Burger

BYO Beef

$8.00

BYO Chicken

$8.25

BYO Turkey

$8.25

BYO Single Patty Burger

$5.25

BYO Veggie Patty

$8.25

Haus Burgers

#1 Haus

$9.50

Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, grilled onions, and whole grain mustard

#2 New Mexico

$10.50

Two beef patties served with pepperjack cheese, Hatch green chilies, lettuce, and Duke's mayo

#3 Garten

$8.00

Organic Sea Island red pea veggie patty served with lettuce, Haus pickled onions, and roasted garlic aioli

#4 Wild Turkey

$9.00

Ground turkey patty served with avocado, lettuce, tomato, Haus pickled onions, and Sriracha mayo

#5 B&B

$13.00

Two beef patties served with Point Reyes' Blue Cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, grilled onions, and Duke's mayo

#6 Farmstyle

$11.75

Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo, and a sunny-side-up local farm egg

#7 Chili Cheese

$10.50

Two beef patties served with pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeños, Haus red bean beef chili, and a buttermilk onion ring

Special Bison Burger

$13.75

6oz All-natural bison patty, aged cheddar, grilled onions, and Haus-made whiskey BBQ sauce on a toasted onion roll.

Farmhaus Salads

Original Salad

$6.75

Leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Cheddar cheese

Chopped Burger Steak Salad

$10.25

Angus beef, Point Reyes' blue cheese, tomato, grilled onion

Cobb Salad

$13.00

All-natural grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, heirloom smoked bacon, hard-boiled farm egg, Point Reyes' blue cheese

Grilled Cheese

BLTC

$6.00

Heirloom smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, Cheddar cheese, and roasted garlic aioli

Boss Hog

$8.25

Pimento cheese, slow roasted pork belly confit, Haus bacon jam

Early Bird

$7.00

Smoked Gouda cheese, fried local farm egg, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo

O.G.C.

$4.75

Choice of One Cheese and Free Goods.

Yankee

$8.75

One beef patty, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms

Yard Bird & Wings

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$9.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and American cheese

BBQ Chix Sandwich

$10.00

Served with Smokehouse 220 barbeque sauce, pickles, creamy Napa cabbage slaw, and a buttermilk onion ring

Wings

$10.95

Dogs N’ Such

Classic Grilled Dog

$6.00

All beef hot dog with choice of Free Goods.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.50

All beef hot dog topped with Haus Red Bean Beef Chili and choice of Smoked Gouda or Cheddar Cheese.

Slaw Dog

$7.00

All beef hot dog topped with Creamy Napa Cabbage Slaw.

Haus Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Served plain with white American cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Made with cheddar and white American cheese

Kids Grilled Hot Dog

$8.50

Fries & Sides

Side Fries w/ Salt & Pepper

$3.00

Side Fries No Seasoning

$3.00

Side GF Fries

$3.00

Side Fries w/ Feta Sauce

$4.00

Side Fries w/ Chili / Cheddar Cheese

$4.50

Side Cup - Chili

$4.00

Side Cup - Slaw

$3.00

Side Fried Jalapeños

$4.00

*made with eggs and wheat flour*

Side Fried Pickles

$4.00

*made with eggs and wheat flour*

Side Fries w/ Chili & Gouda

$4.50

Side Large Chili

$6.00

Side Mini Farm Salad

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

*made with eggs, dairy, and gluten*

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

*made with eggs and wheat flour*

Fountain /Drinks

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Cheerwine

$2.50Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Reed’s Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Virgil’s Cream Soda

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Water

$3.50

Retail

Koozie

$3.00

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Farmhaus Sticker

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
466 Flowing Wells Rd, Suite 1, Martinez, GA 30907

Farmhaus Burgers image
Farmhaus Burgers image
Farmhaus Burgers image

