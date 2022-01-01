Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Augusta restaurants that serve po boy

California Dreaming, Augusta

3241 Washington Rd, Augusta

New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy$14.95
Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
New Orleans Flounder Po-Boy$14.95
Fried Flounder with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy$14.95
Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road

3035 Washington Road, Martinez

Burnt Ends Po' Boy$12.49
We took our sinful bites of pork belly and threw 'em on a toasted hoagie roll with Doc's sauce, rainbow slaw, and kosher pickles just for you. You're welcome.
Po' Boy$12.49
"Poor Boy," if you ask Doc. Choose from crispy fried catfish or lightly battered shrimp.
Frog & the Hen

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta

Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
