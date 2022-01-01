Po boy in Augusta
Augusta restaurants that serve po boy
More about California Dreaming, Augusta
California Dreaming, Augusta
3241 Washington Rd, Augusta
|New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy
|$14.95
Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
|New Orleans Flounder Po-Boy
|$14.95
Fried Flounder with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
|New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy
|$14.95
Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
More about Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
3035 Washington Road, Martinez
|Burnt Ends Po' Boy
|$12.49
We took our sinful bites of pork belly and threw ‘em on a toasted hoagie roll with Doc’s sauce, rainbow slaw, and kosher pickles just for you. You’re welcome.
|Po' Boy
|$12.49
“Poor Boy,” if you ask Doc. Choose from crispy fried catfish or lightly battered shrimp.