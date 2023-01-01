Jalapeno poppers in Augusta
Augusta restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
More about Poolside Cafe - 1250 Gordon Highway
Poolside Cafe - 1250 Gordon Highway
1250 Gordon Highway, Augusta
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$9.25
Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
3035 Washington Road, Martinez
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$9.99
Six bacon wrapped, cream cheese filled jalapeño halves smoked for hours and then crisped up in the oven. Served with jalapeño ranch, we put that s*@t on everything!