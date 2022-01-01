Chicken wraps in Augusta
Fat Man's Mill Cafe
1450 Greene Street, Augusta
|Josh's Grilled Chicken & Feta Wrap
|$10.98
Sliced grilled chicken, crumbled feta, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and bistro sauce (house made chipotle mayo)
|Marco's Chicken Tender BLT Wrap
|$10.98
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese all wrapped up with honey mustard
Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
3035 Washington Road, Martinez
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
The king of all wraps. Crispy hand breaded chicken strips tossed in hot sauce, drizzled with ranch, and topped with melted cheese all wrapped up in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla with lettuce and tomato.