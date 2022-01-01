Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Augusta restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Fat Man's Cafe image

 

Fat Man's Mill Cafe

1450 Greene Street, Augusta

Takeout
Josh's Grilled Chicken & Feta Wrap$10.98
Sliced grilled chicken, crumbled feta, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and bistro sauce (house made chipotle mayo)
Marco's Chicken Tender BLT Wrap$10.98
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese all wrapped up with honey mustard
More about Fat Man's Mill Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road

3035 Washington Road, Martinez

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
The king of all wraps. Crispy hand breaded chicken strips tossed in hot sauce, drizzled with ranch, and topped with melted cheese all wrapped up in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla with lettuce and tomato.
More about Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road

