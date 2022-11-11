Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

The Southern Salad - Downtown Augusta

59 Reviews

$

1008 Broad Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Craft Your Own
Poke Bowl
Triple B

Specials

Southwest Crunchwrap

Southwest Crunchwrap

$11.50

Black beans, red onion, corn, broccoli, avocado, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, tortilla strips, Cilantro | Lime dressing in a grilled spinach wrap

Brunchwrap

$11.50

scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon, kale, tortilla strips & bbq ranch on a spinach tortilla wrap.

Panini Supreme

$14.98

Craft Your Own

Build your own fresh, beautiful salad!
Craft Your Own

Craft Your Own

$8.95

Green Bowls

TSS

TSS

$10.95

TSS blend | raw pecans | goat cheese | watermelon | vidalia onion | cornbread croutons | pickled watermelon rind + sweet tea | basil vinaigrette

The Austin Cobb

The Austin Cobb

$11.95

TSS blend | cherry tomatoes | raw corn | red onion | shredded cheddar | crispy tortillas | avocado | pita chips | lime + chipotle vinaigrette

The Paige

The Paige

$12.95

TSS blend | cherry tomato | basil | toasted almonds | strawberry | avocado | feta + lemon thyme vinaigrette | cornbread

Bartow Caesar

Bartow Caesar

$11.95

tuscan kale | bibb | bacon | parmesan | cherry tomatoes | sunflower seeds | vegan caesar dressing

Carolina Chickpea

Carolina Chickpea

$10.75

tuscan kale | chickpeas | red onion | cherry tomato | cilantro | feta | olive oil | squeeze of lemon + zest

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$10.75

kale | cherry tomato | butternut squash | black beans | fried egg | bacon | vidalia onion honey mustard

Grain Bowls

Triple B

Triple B

$11.95

brown rice | roasted brussels + butternut squash | granny smith apple | avocado | bacon | sunflower seeds + bbq ranch

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$11.25

TSS blend | brown rice | mixed olives | roasted red peppers | cucumber | artichoke | green bean | feta + apple cider vinaigrette | pita chips

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.75

cilantro-lime rice | black beans | roasted peppers | roasted broccoli | avocado | onions | creamy cilantro/lime dressing | pita chips

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$13.50

yellow fin tuna | avocado | onion | cucumber | soy marinade | kale | seaweed | spicy mayo on cilantro white rice

Toasts & Wraps

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

h+f sourdough toast with avocado spread | cherry tomato | strawberry | balsamic + sweet micro greens

Drop The Beet

Drop The Beet

$7.50

h+f sourdough toast with roasted beets | hummus | goat cheese | balsamic drizzle + sweet micro greens

Toast & Lox

Toast & Lox

$9.95

h+f sourdough toast with smoked salmon | whipped cream cheese | cucumber | sweet micro greens + pickled red onion

Banana Nutella Toast

Banana Nutella Toast

$6.00

h+f sourdough toast with nutella spread topped with bananas

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

h+f sourdough with cheddar cheese. hot of the panini press

Snacks

Seasoned Avocado w/ Pita Chips

Seasoned Avocado w/ Pita Chips

$4.00
Hummus w/ Pita Chips

Hummus w/ Pita Chips

$4.00
Watermelon Snack

Watermelon Snack

$4.00

Diced watermelon | feta | red onion | basil | balsamic glaze

Bruschetta Snack

$4.00Out of stock

Smoothie Bowls

super acai topped with banana | granola | TSS seed blend + strawberry
Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Power Balls (contains nuts)

Chocolate Power Balls (contains nuts)

$1.00

VEGAN - GLUTEN FREE

Peanut Butter Power Balls (contains nuts)

Peanut Butter Power Balls (contains nuts)

$1.00

VEGAN - GLUTEN FREE

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Vegan & Delicious

Double Chocolate Cookie (VEGAN)

Double Chocolate Cookie (VEGAN)

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan & Delicious

Peanut Butter Cookie (VEGAN)

Peanut Butter Cookie (VEGAN)

$3.75

Vegan & Delicious

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (VEGAN)

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (VEGAN)

$3.75

Vegan & Delicious

Chocolate Chip (non-vegan)

$3.75

Family Meals

Paige Family Meal

$65.00

Triple B Family Meal

$65.00

Burrito Bowl Family Meal

$55.00

Caesar Bowl Family Meal

$40.00

Austin Cobb Family Meal

$50.00

Add Protein

$25.00

Extra Dressing

$6.95

BARS

Immune

$3.00Out of stock

Calm

$3.00Out of stock

Focus Sport

$3.00Out of stock

Woman

$3.00

Beverages

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.50
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.50
Bai

Bai

$3.25

Hint

$3.00
Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50
Tea

Tea

$2.00

sweet tea & unsweetened tea

8oz Bottled Coke 8oz

8oz Bottled Coke 8oz

$2.00

12oz Bottled Coke

$2.50
8oz Bottled Diet Coke

8oz Bottled Diet Coke

$2.00

8oz Bottled Sprite

$2.00

Kombucha (21+)

$6.00
Beer

Beer

$5.00
Craft Beer

Craft Beer

$5.00
Loverboy/mygotu

Loverboy/mygotu

$7.00

CBD Drink

$6.00

Smoothies

Mean Green Smoothie

Mean Green Smoothie

$6.25
Creamsicle Smoothie

Creamsicle Smoothie

$6.25
Super Acai Smoothie

Super Acai Smoothie

$6.25
Cocoa Peanut Butter Smoothie

Cocoa Peanut Butter Smoothie

$6.25

Special

Mimosa

$6.00

Salad Bar

Create Your Order

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

FAST-FOOD CAN BE REAL FOOD We’re Augusta, Georgia’s newest quick service restaurant, offering gourmet + custom bowls and smoothies from seasonal, farm-fresh, local ingredients. The Southern Salad is devoted to creating and promoting a lifestyle focused around sustainable, delicious food, hospitality, and community stewardship — bringing a fresh take on what is traditionally considered “fast-food”.

Website

Location

1008 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Directions

Gallery
The Southern Salad image
The Southern Salad image
The Southern Salad image
The Southern Salad image

Map
