Salad
The Southern Salad - Downtown Augusta
59 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
FAST-FOOD CAN BE REAL FOOD We’re Augusta, Georgia’s newest quick service restaurant, offering gourmet + custom bowls and smoothies from seasonal, farm-fresh, local ingredients. The Southern Salad is devoted to creating and promoting a lifestyle focused around sustainable, delicious food, hospitality, and community stewardship — bringing a fresh take on what is traditionally considered “fast-food”.
Location
1008 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Augusta
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurant