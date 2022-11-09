Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Soul Food
Sandwiches

Fat Man's Mill Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1450 Greene Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Real Meal
Big Real Meal
The Club

October-November Speshul!

Two Smashed Patties Topped with Bacon, Cheese, Pickles, & Burger Sauce!

Smash Burger Speshul

$13.28

Two Smashed Patties Topped with Bacon, Cheese, Pickles, & Burger Sauce!

Side of FGT

Fried Green Tomatoes (3 piece)

$3.00Out of stock

Real Meal

Real Meal

$10.58

Choose 1 meat + 2 sides with a roll or cornbread.

Big Real Meal

$11.98

Choose 1 meat + 3 sides with a roll or cornbread.

Jus Veggies

$9.58

Pick 4 sides with a roll or cornbread.

SM Individual Sides

$2.78

8oz cup

LG Individual Sides

$3.58

12oz cup.

It’s a Wrap!

Josh's Grilled Chicken & Feta Wrap

$10.98

Sliced grilled chicken, crumbled feta, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and bistro sauce (house made chipotle mayo)

Marco's Chicken Tender BLT Wrap

$10.98

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese all wrapped up with honey mustard

Brad's Turkey Bistro Wrap

$10.98

All-natural turkey, swiss, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and bistro sauce (house made chipotle mayo)

Grilled Protein Wrap

$10.98

All-natual turkey & ham, provolone, lettuce and bistro sauce (house made chipotle mayo)

Veggie Wrap

$10.98

Lettuce, hummus, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, bistro sauce and provolone

Greens

Fat Man's Caesar Salad

$10.28Out of stock

Southern Greek Chicken

$13.28

Grilled chicken on mixed greens, tomato, feta, cucumber, walnuts, onions, banana peppers and black olives served on a slice of homemade pita chips with our 0 fat/0 calorie balsamic vinaigrette dressing

The Cafe Chef

$10.28

Our “diet” delight—one of the things that made us famous! A bed of mixed greens served with dill pickles, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, and homemade pita chips with your choice of protein.

Soul Supreme

$12.28

The Café Chef with extra goodness: honey roasted nuts, raisins, and bacon

Chicken Enterprise

$13.28

Grilled chicken, mixed greens and spinach, cranberries, walnuts, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, feta and our 0 fat/0 calorie balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Southern Greek Salmon

$15.58

Grilled salmon on mixed greens, tomato, feta, cucumber, walnuts, onions, banana peppers and black olives served on a slice of homemade pita chips with our 0 fat/0 calorie balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Hotties

The Club

$11.98

All-natural turkey & ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, three slices of wheat bread stacked and sliced

Fat Burger

$9.58

Our 6oz. handmade patty on a grilled Masada bakery brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and pickles.

Bacon Cheesy Fat Burger

$10.98

Our 6 oz. handmade patty on a grilled Masada Bakery brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, mayo, ketchup and pickles w/ cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Fat Dog

$7.98

Augusta’s best Dawg! Nathan’s all beef dog grilled with mustard, ketchup, onion, chili, and slaw

Chicken Filet

$9.58

Chicken sandwich (fried or grilled) on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard

Chicken Club

$10.98

“The Filet” (fried or grilled) with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.58

Our homemade chicken salad on wheat bread hot off the panini press.

"The Pit” Bar-be-Que on a Bun

$10.28

Pulled “Pit” cooked Que on a grilled bun

Catfish Sandwich

$10.28

Catfish filet (fried or blackened) on a grilled Masada Bakery hoagie with tartar, lettuce, and tomato

Pot Roast Fat Philly

$10.28

Tender pot roast, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and provolone on a local, Masada Bakery hoagie

Pimentoly Grilled Cheese

$9.98

Our homemade pimento cheese on wheat with bacon and tomato (grilled)

The Chicken Salad Melt

$9.98

Our fresh chicken salad with bacon and cheddar on wheat hot of the panini press

BLT

$8.98

Surely you know what this one is!

Grilled Veggie Hoagie

$8.98

Hummus, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomatoes on grilled hoagie with lettuce and provolone

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.98Out of stock

Augusta’s Best Deli

Turkey Sandwich

$8.78

Ham Sandwich

$8.78

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.78

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.78

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.78

Southern Soup Kitchen

Cup Veggie Soup

$6.98

DOES CONTAIN BEEF!

Cup Chicken & Dumplings

$6.98Out of stock

Cup Chili

$6.98

Brunswick Stew Cup

$6.98

Fat Soup and Sandwich

$9.58

Bowl Veggie Soup

$7.98

DOES CONTAIN BEEF!

Bowl Chicken & Dumplings

$7.98Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$7.98

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$7.98

Hambone Soup Cup

$5.98Out of stock

Hambone Soup Bowl

$6.98Out of stock

Cup of Tomato Soup

$5.98Out of stock

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$6.98Out of stock

Cup of Potato Soup

$5.98Out of stock

Bowl of Potato Soup

$6.98Out of stock

Additional Sauces

Ranch (2oz)

$0.78

Hot Sauce (2oz)

$0.78

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.78

Bistro Sauce (2oz)

$0.78

BBQ Sauce (2oz)

$0.78

BBQ Sauce Bottle (12oz)

$5.98

Tartar Sauce (2oz)

$0.78

Ranch (4oz)

$1.08

Honey Mustard (4oz)

$1.08

Italian (4oz)

$1.08

Balsamic Vinaigrette (4oz)

$1.08

1000 Island (4oz)

$1.08

Caesar (4oz)

$1.08

The Cafe Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.58

Kids Hamburger

$6.58

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$6.58

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.58

Kids Hot Dog

$6.58

Kids Ham Sandwich

$6.58

The Cafe Sweet Tooth

Brownie Pudding Cup

$4.58Out of stock

Torrie's Homemade Key Lime Pie

$4.28Out of stock

Cocoa & Chocolate Cake

$3.98Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cup

$3.98Out of stock

Chocolate mousse

$2.98Out of stock

Tiramisu

$3.98Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.28

Soul Sweet!

Lisa’s Homemade Cookies

$1.08

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip Brownie Cup

$3.98Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Cup

$3.98

Cyndi’s Homemade Cakes & Pies

$3.98

Always rotating deliciousness. Call the café to find out what selections are.

Marshmallow Sweet Treat

$1.98Out of stock

Brownie

$1.98

Lemon Square

$2.98Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$3.98

Peach Cobbler

$3.98Out of stock

Soul A La Carte

Roll

$0.58

Cornbread

$0.58

Chips

$1.58

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.98

Fried Chicken Breast

$3.98

Fried Thigh

$2.98

Fried Leg

$1.98

Fried Wing

$1.98

Blackened Catfish

$4.98

Fried Catfish

$4.98

1 Piece Pork Chop

$2.98

1 Piece Hamburger Steak

$2.98

3 Tenders

$3.24

Pulled Pork 1#

$12.00

Squash Casserole 1#

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

All other Veggies: Specify in comments*

$5.00

FAT MAN's BBQ Sauce - 12oz Bottle

$5.98

The Whole Cheesecake

$42.00

Gallon Beverages

Sweet Tea (1 Gallon)

$10.00

Unsweet Tea (1 Gallon)

$10.00

Lemonade (1 Gallon)

$10.00

Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich & Tomato Soup Speshul

Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich with Provolone, Swiss, & Cheddar on White Bread served with a 12oz Tomato Soup!

Grilled 3 Cheese & Tomato Soup Speshul

$9.98Out of stock

2nd Speshul

Southern Fried Chicken Wings (6 Pieces)

$12.98Out of stock

Drink Stand

16oz Fountain Drink

$2.28

32oz Fountain Drink

$3.28

Bottled Drinks

$2.98

Bottled Water

$1.78

Beer

$5.00

Wine

$8.00

Water

$0.25

Canned Soda

$1.18

Liquor

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

SOUL GOOD.

Website

Location

1450 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Directions

Gallery
Fat Man's Cafe image
Fat Man's Cafe image
Fat Man's Cafe image
Fat Man's Cafe image

