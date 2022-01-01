Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Augusta restaurants that serve grits

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

3051 Washington Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.3 (2527 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits Plate$12.50
Made with a roux of chicken broth with sauteed onions & celery plus grilled smoked sausage covering cheese-sprinkled grits & topped w/creole grilled shrimp & fresh scallions
Shrimp & Grits Cup$5.99
A cup of cheesy grits smothered with a creamy chicken & sausage infused sauce with onions & celery. Topped with creole grilled Shrimp and Scallions
Shrimp & Grits Combo$9.69
Comes with a drink.
More about Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
FRENCH FRIES

Frog & the Hen

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp & Grits
Grits$5.00
More about Frog & the Hen

