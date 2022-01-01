Grits in Augusta
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
3051 Washington Rd, Augusta
|Shrimp & Grits Plate
|$12.50
Made with a roux of chicken broth with sauteed onions & celery plus grilled smoked sausage covering cheese-sprinkled grits & topped w/creole grilled shrimp & fresh scallions
|Shrimp & Grits Cup
|$5.99
A cup of cheesy grits smothered with a creamy chicken & sausage infused sauce with onions & celery. Topped with creole grilled Shrimp and Scallions
|Shrimp & Grits Combo
|$9.69
Comes with a drink.