Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Augusta

Go
Augusta restaurants
Toast

Augusta restaurants that serve salmon salad

Consumer pic

 

California Dreaming, Augusta

3241 Washington Rd, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Broiled Salmon Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette. GF
More about California Dreaming, Augusta
Frog & the Hen image

FRENCH FRIES

Frog & the Hen

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon - Greek Salad$15.00
More about Frog & the Hen

Browse other tasty dishes in Augusta

Sundaes

Chopped Salad

Chocolate Brownies

Garlic Bread

Cheese Fries

Chicken Soup

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chili

Map

More near Augusta to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston