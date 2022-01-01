Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

630 crane creek rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Falafel Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips with falafel patties, and topped of with tahini sauce
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
$9 Gyro Monday Special$9.00
Gyro Monday Special. Comes with 1 side
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Shawarma Platter$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Tzatziki Sauce$0.95
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Location

630 crane creek rd

Augusta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
