PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
630 crane creek rd
Popular Items
Location
630 crane creek rd
Augusta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Garden City Steak & Grill
Locally operated steak and grill. Fine dining establishment.
Raes Coastal Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Hideout - 3014 Washington Rd
Cleverly disguised as a bar!
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
Come in and enjoy!