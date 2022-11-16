  • Home
Funnel Cake Lounge 212 S Belair Rd STE 194

No reviews yet

212 S Belair Rd STE 194

Martinez, GA 30907

Order Again

Popular Items

Funnel Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Cheesecake Lover

Beverages

Dasani

Dasani

$1.20

Sodas

$1.75
Milk

Milk

$2.00

Minute Maid Blue Raspberry

$1.75

Lounge Creations

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.75+

Powdered Sugar, Strawberries, Strawberry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Shortcake Crumble, Vanilla Pudding Drizzle

Fruity Pebble Overload

Fruity Pebble Overload

$10.38+

Powdered Sugar, Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Fruity Pebbles, Vanilla Pudding Drizzle

Very Berry

Very Berry

$9.50+

Powdered Sugar, Strawberries, Strawberry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream

Banana Jamma

Banana Jamma

$8.68+

Powdered Sugar, Banana, Vanilla Ice Cream, Crushed Vanilla Wafers, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Pudding Drizzle

Chocolate Craze

Chocolate Craze

$10.00+

Powdered Sugar, Brownie Bites, Crushed Oreos, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble

$9.85+

Powdered Sugar, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, Oreos, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream

S'More Lovin

S'More Lovin

$11.60+

Powdered Sugar, Marshmallows, Hershey Bars, Graham Cracker Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Drizzle, Marshmallow Drizzle

Cheesecake Lover

Cheesecake Lover

$11.68+

Powdered Sugar, Cheesecake Bites, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Strawberries, & Strawberry Drizzle

Miss Peaches

Miss Peaches

$10.28+Out of stock

Powdered Sugar, Peach Cobbler, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel Drizzle

Where It All Pecan

Where It All Pecan

$12.88+

Powdered Sugar, Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Pecan Pie, Whipped Cream, Pecans, Caramel Drizzle

Driving Me Bananas

Driving Me Bananas

$10.07+

Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Granola, Peanut Butter Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle, and (1) Strawberry

Blossom, Bubbles, & Buttercup

Blossom, Bubbles, & Buttercup

$10.79+

Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream, Crushed Reese's Pieces, Whipped Cream, Reese's Cup, Peanut Butter Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle

Thicker Than A Snicker

Thicker Than A Snicker

$10.18+

Powdered Sugar, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Snickers, Whipped Cream, Peanuts, Caramel Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle

Mint To Be

Mint To Be

$10.15+

Powdered Sugar, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Brownie Bites, Mint Sprinkles, Crushed Andes Mint, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Oh Split

Oh Split

$12.18+

Powdered Sugar, Neopolitan Ice Cream, Peanuts, Banana, Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles, Marshamllow Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle, (1) Cherry

Oreo-dinary Cheesecake

Oreo-dinary Cheesecake

$11.65+

Powdered Sugar, Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream, Crushed Oreos, Cheesecake Bites, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Counting My Dough

Counting My Dough

$8.65+

Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Cookie Dough Pieces, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle

Samoas

Samoas

$9.70+

Traditional Batter, Powdered Sugar, Roasted Coconut Flakes, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, & Dulce De Leche Drizzle

Cereal Killer

Cereal Killer

$12.88+

Powdered Sugar, Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Fruity Pebbles, Trix, From Loops, Strawberry Drizzle, & Marshmallow Drizzle

Cake Boss

Cake Boss

$10.80+

Birthday Cake Batter, Powdered Sugar, Birthday Cake Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, Red Marshmallow Drizzle, & Blue Marshmallow Drizzle

The Big Apple

The Big Apple

$10.65+

Cinnamon Sugar, Apple Pie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Apple Jacks, Caramel Drizzle, & Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic

$12.79+

Cinnamon Sugar, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Rolls, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Cinnamon Sugar, & Cream Cheese Drizzle

Unbreak My Heart

Unbreak My Heart

$10.75+

Red Velvet Batter, Powdered Sugar, Brownie Crumbs, Crushed Oreos, Chocolate Ice Cream, Whip Cream, & Chocolate

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong

$11.78+

Powdered Sugar, Strawberries, Bananas, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Crushed Oreos, & Caramel Drizzle

‘Tater Pie

‘Tater Pie

$11.20+

Powdered Sugar, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Vanilla Ice Cream, Sweet Potato Pie, Whip Cream, Cinnamon Sugar, & Caramel Drizzle

Candyland

Candyland

$9.89+

Powdered Sugar, Orange Sherbet, Sour Worms, Gummy Bears, Whipped Cream, & Nerds

Coffee & Cream

Coffee & Cream

$11.99+Out of stock

Mocha Batter, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream, Espresso Whip Cream, Crushed Oreos, & Caramel Drizzle

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$12.10+

Blue Original Batter, Powdered Sugar, Cookie Dough Pieces, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Cookie Crisp, Chips Ahoy Crumbs, & Chocolate Drizzle

Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$11.26+

Powdered Sugar, Crushed Pineapples, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Coconut Flakes, Condensed Milk Drizzle, & Cherry (1)

Caramel Apple Spice

Caramel Apple Spice

$13.50+

Cinnamon Sugar, Apple Pie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Cinnamon Dolce Whip Cream, Apple Pie Spice, & Caramel Drizzle

Anything Goes

Funnel Cake

$5.50+

Build your own funnel cake any way you want! The options are endless!

Fried Treats

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00+

Deep Fried Cookie Dough

$5.00Out of stock

Empanadas

Loaded Potato Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Seasoned Mashed Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, & Scallions

BBQ Chicken Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Tender Shredded Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

Chorizo & Potato Empanada

$3.79

Spanish Sausage, Potato, Peppers, Onion, Garlic & Cilantro

Latin Shrimp Empanada

$3.99Out of stock

Shrimp Sautéed With Peppers, Onions, & Latin Spices

Veggie Lover Empanada

$3.79

Peppers, Broccoli, Carrots, Onions, & Garlic

Nada-Beef Empanada

$4.79Out of stock

Plant Based Beef With Secret Sofrito Sauce

Spinach & Feta Empanada

$3.79

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Garlic, & Onions

Broccoli & Cheese Empanada

$3.79

Broccoli, Garlic, Shallots, & Cheddar

Shrimp & Mango Salsa Empanada

$3.99Out of stock

Shrimp Sautéed With Garlic & Mango Salsa & Fresh Cilantro

Four Cheese Empanada

$3.79

Quest Blanco, Cheddar, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese

Spicy Cheeses Empanada

$3.79

Quest Blanco, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, & Spicy Chopped Jalapeños

Sweet Plantain & Mozzarella Empanada

$3.79

Ripe Plantains With Mozzarella Cheese

Nacho Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Refried Beans, Mango Salsa & Cheddar Cheese

Traditional Beef Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Seasoned Ground Beef & Secret Sofrito Sauce

Chipotle Beef Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Ground Beef, Chipotle Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Onions, & Garlic

Chipotle Beef & Sweet Plantains Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Ground Beef, Chipotle Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Garlic, & Sweet Plantains

Philly Cheesesteak Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Tender Steak, Onions, Peppers, Garlic, & Provolone

Chicken Bacon Ranch Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Tender Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, & Mozzarella Cheese

Chipotle Chicken Empanada

$3.79

Tender Shredded Chicken, Smokey Chipotle Peppers, Onion, & Garlic (HOT)

Traditional Chicken Empanada

$3.79

Tender Shredded Chicken Seasoned With Secret Sofrito Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Tender Shredded Chicken With Buffalo Sauce (Medium Hot)

Asian Chicken Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Tender Shredded Chicken With Spicy Asian Sauce (Medium Hot)

Pork Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Marinated & Slow Cooked Pork, Dominican Style

Cuban Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Slow Cooked Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, & Mayo

Pastelon Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Seasoned Ground Beef, Secret Sofrito Sauce With Cheese & Sweet Plantains.

Chicken Teriyaki Empanada

$3.79Out of stock

Tender Shredded Chicken With Teriyaki Sauce

Traditional Cheese Empanada

$3.79Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your #1 dessert shop serving funnels cakes that are better than the fair!

Location

212 S Belair Rd STE 194, Martinez, GA 30907

Directions

Gallery
Funnel Cake Lounge image
Funnel Cake Lounge image
Funnel Cake Lounge image

