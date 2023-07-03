Restaurant header imageView gallery

TakoSushi Evans

No reviews yet

1202 Town Park Lane

#111

Evans, GA 30809

Popular Items

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$14.50

Potstickers

$7.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Lunch

Soups/Salads/Sides

Bowl Beans

$2.50

Bowl Sushi Rice

$2.50

Bowl White Rice

$2.50

Chop Chop Bowl

$10.00

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Posole

$15.00

Side Chop Chop

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Queso

$2.00

Sumo Soup

$15.00

East - Starters

Ahi Poke

$15.00

Calamari

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Edamame

$4.50

Ika Sansai

$5.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

Nori Salad

$5.00

Potstickers

$7.50

Salmon Tartare

$14.00

Sexy Salad

$5.00

Shrimp Shumai

$7.50

Tataki Tango

$15.50

Tempura Aspargus

$8.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Veggie Eggroll

$5.00

West - Starters

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole

$9.50

Nachos

$10.00

Portadilla

$14.00

Queso Dip

$8.00

Salmon Feta Quesadilla

$15.00

Stuffed Jalapeno

$6.00

Southwest Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Southwest Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Taquitos

$6.00

Southwest Plates

Burrito Plate

$13.50

Enchilada Plate

$13.50

Quesadilla Plate

$13.50

Single Tako

$4.50

Steak Takos

$15.00

Tako Plate

$13.50

Entrees

Asian Stirfry

Asian Stirfry

$15.00

Chile Relleno

$15.00
Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00
Grilled Fish Dinner

Grilled Fish Dinner

$17.50

Tako Burger

$14.00

Tamales

$13.00Out of stock

Makimono Rolls

Augusta Roll

$12.00

Big Loser Roll

$15.00

California Roll

$7.50

Cary's Roll

$15.00
Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$14.50

Cuke Salad Roll

$13.00

Dan's 49 Roll

$14.00

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

Firecracker Roll

$11.00

Greenville Roll

$15.00

Hannah Roll

$13.00

Hawaiian Roll

$14.00

Hot Mama Roll

$16.00

Japanese Bagel Roll

$9.00
Jesse Roll

Jesse Roll

$15.50

Jim Jim Roll

$15.50

Julie's Roll

$15.00

Micki's Roll

$15.00

Pajama Roll

$14.00

Pyramid Roll

$15.00
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.50

Rock N Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spider Roll

$13.00

Stoney's Roll

$15.00

Super Krunchy Roll

$12.50

Susan Roll

$14.50

TNT Roll

$15.50

Tomahawk Roll

$15.50

Triple Tango Roll

$15.00
Unforgettable Roll

Unforgettable Roll

$15.50
Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Yasai Roll

$8.50

Sashimi A La Carte

Chop Chop Scallops (Sashimi)

$8.50

Crab Stick (Sashimi)

$6.50

Eel (Sashimi)

$10.50

Escolar (Sashimi)

$8.50

Ikura (Sashimi)

$8.50Out of stock

Mackerel (Sashimi)

$7.50

Octopus (Sashimi)

$8.50

Salmon (Sashimi)

$7.50

Scallops (Sashimi)

$7.50

Shrimp (Sashimi)

$6.50

Smelt Egg (Sashimi)

$6.50

Smoked Salmon (Sashimi)

$7.50

Tamago (Sashimi)

$6.50

Tuna (Sashimi)

$9.50

Yellowtail (Sashimi)

$8.50

Sushi A La Carte

Chop Chop Scallops (Sushi)

$7.00

Crab Stick (Sushi)

$5.00

Eel (Sushi)

$9.00

Escolar (Sushi)

$7.00

Ikura (Sushi)

$7.00Out of stock

Mackerel (Sushi)

$6.00

Octopus (Sushi)

$7.00

Salmon (Sushi)

$6.00

Scallops (Sushi)

$6.00

Shrimp (Sushi)

$5.00

Smelt Egg (Sushi)

$5.00

Smoked Salmon (Sushi)

$6.00

Tamago (Sushi)

$5.00

Tuna (Sushi)

$8.00

Yellowtail (Sushi)

$7.00

Bento Box

Bento Box

$27.50

Bowl Sushi Rice

$2.50

Bowl White Rice

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$2.50

Kid's Baha Fish

$6.00

Kid's Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Shrimp

$6.00

N/A Bev

All Drinks

Club Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Green Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75Out of stock

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Takosushi comes on strong with inventive but down-to-earth flavors that consistently wow locals and visitors alike. Rouse your senses with the eclectic vibe and ingredient-driven cuisine rooted in southwestern and Asian traditions. The beauty of this food is in its utter simplicity, yet it seductively teases the tongue and leaves you wanting to try so much more.

1202 Town Park Lane, #111, Evans, GA 30809

