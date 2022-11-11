  • Home
Wild Sugar 4324 Washington Rd,Ste 102

No reviews yet

4324 Washington Rd,Ste 102

Evans, GA 30809

Order Again

Fudge

Ask about flavors! Get a 1/2 lb FREE for every lb of fudge purchased!

1 piece (1/4 lb)

$3.99

4 pieces (1 lb)

$14.99

2 pieces (1/2lb)

$6.99

Frozen Treat Cups

8 oz Frozen Treat Cup

$4.99

Skip the scale and fill your cup up

12 oz Frozen Treat Cup

$0.62

price varies by weight

16 oz Frozen Treat Cup

$0.62

price varies by weight

Pup Cup

$2.50

Milkshakes

Oreo Original Milkshake

$5.00

French Vanilla frozen yogurt, Oreos, milk

Simply Strawbery Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry or Vanilla frozen yogurt, strawberries, milk

People's Choice Milkshake

$5.00

Choice of any frozen flavor and ANY 2 toppings, milk

Crunchy Creation Milkshake

$5.00

French vanilla frozen yogurt, milk, choice of Reese's Pieces, Heath, or Butterfinger

Banana Pudding Milkshake

$5.00

French vanilla, banana, vanilla wafers, milk

Frozen Coffee

$5.00

Edible Cookie Dough

Ask about current flavors

1 Scoop Cookie Dough

$3.99

2 Scoops Cookie Dough

$7.50

3 Scoops Cookie Dough

$10.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Juice

Apple

$1.00

Grape

$1.00

Peanut Man

Chicago Popcorn

$6.99

Birthday Cake Popcorn

$6.99

Double Chocolate Caramel Popcorn

$6.99

Caramel Popcorn

$6.99

M&M Oreo

$6.99

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.99

Chocolate Pretzels

$6.99

Reeces Pieces Pretzels

$6.99

M&M Pretzels

$6.99

Merchandise

Tote Bag

$23.99

Glass Can

$18.99

Can Cooler

$20.99

Regular Flavors

Chocolate

$3.50+

Vanilla

$3.50+

Cookies N' Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.00

Marbled

$4.00

Specialties

Lemon

$4.00+

Strawberry

$4.00+

Key Lime Pie

$4.00+

Fall Flavors

Pumpkin

$4.00+

Maple Brown Sugar

$4.00+

Apple Salted Caramel

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our vision for Wild Sugar is to create an environment of happiness where you can relax and enjoy the sweeter side of life. Hopefully inside our doors you'll enjoy a side of life that is far too often forgotten about, and we leave you a little sweeter than we got you.

Location

4324 Washington Rd,Ste 102, Evans, GA 30809

Directions

