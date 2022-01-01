Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste Wine Room

review star

No reviews yet

879 Broad St

Augusta, GA 30901

Cheese

Manchego

Point Reyes Blue

Parmigiano Reggiano

Brie

Chevre

Pleasant Ridge Reserve

Burrata

Seahive Cheddar

7YR sharp cheddar

Asher blue

Griffin Tomme

Pantaleo Goat Cheese

Red dragon

Caprese buratta

Gouda

Coppinger

Karst

Black truffle brie

Mt. Tam

Hickory grove

Three Cheese Board

$25.00

Combination Board

$33.00

Additional Item

$6.00

2item

$20.00

Vampire slayer cheddar

Wensleydale

Meats

Prosciutto

Smoked Salmon

Sangiovese Salami

Panchetta

Southern Smash

Cured coppa

Boar salami

Toscana Salami

Mortadella

Chorizo

lamb pastrami

Breseola

Salchichon

Nduja

Calabrian salami

Pepporoni

Duck

Three Meat Board

$28.00

Combination Board

$33.00

Additional Item

$6.00

Pizza

The Red

$15.00

The White

$16.00

Greek

$17.00

OTHER

Side salad

$5.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$12.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Brie and Prosciutto Crostini

$12.00

Specials

Strawberry burrata salad

$13.00

Goat cheese peppers

$13.00

Choc jar cake

$10.00

Peach burratta

$13.00

Dessert

Dessert board

$15.00

Wine

Alasia barolo

$35.00

Alaska Moscato

$21.00

Il grappolo brunello

$84.00

Brotherhood Riesling

$17.00

Chat bonnet Bordeaux

$18.00

Kuranui

$17.00

Stoller

$25.00

Twenty rows

$25.00

Izadi rioja

$26.00

Gruner verliner

$22.00

Felsina Chianti

$27.00

Domaine de chers Julienas

$25.00

Verdejo

$20.00

Bardolino

$18.00

San Simeon sauv blanc

$25.00

Weinkeller Riesling

$21.00

Saldo

$37.00

Prisoner pinot

$45.00

Bloodroot blood noir

$21.00

3 Henry’s chard

$22.00

Montacastillo

$25.00

Savoie rose

$24.00

Three Henry’s Pinot noir

$22.00

Les grenette

$24.00

Sancerre

$27.00

Cava

$18.00

Pie de pallo

$19.00

Amisfield

$18.00

One flock

$19.00

Pinot blanc

$28.00

Acinum Prosecco

$15.00

La gabacha

$20.00

Chablis

$31.00

1797

$29.00

On premises

Rise and rose toga

$10.00

Wine school 1

$25.00

Wine school 5

$100.00

$300.00

Casa Rojo

$25.00

Bastardas BTL

$23.00

El Gordo

$26.00

La marimorena

$29.00

Macho man

$35.00

Cav

$29.00

Tints fina

$35.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

879 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901

Directions

