Manny's Sports Off Broad

215 10th Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Order Again

Burgers And Sandwiches

Breakfast Burger

$14.50

potato bun, lettuce,tomato.egg,manny's sauce

Double Smash Burger

$12.50

potoato bun,lettuce,tomato,cheese and manny sauce

Greek Burger

$14.50

lettuce,tomato,feta,tzatziki,red onions

Greek Cuban

$13.50

cuban bvread,pork,gyro meat,ltzatziki,red onion,feta and pickled cucumbers

Guacamole Burger

$13.25

potato bun,lettuce,tomato,guacamole

Gyro

$11.00

Kid burger

$6.50

Kimchi Burger

$13.50

potato bun,kimchi,miso mayo

Muffaletta Burger

$17.95

12 oz burger with olive tapenade, manny's sauce, cheese and mortadella `

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

sliced ribeye,onion,peppers, mayo and cheese

Pot Roast Po Boy

$13.50

louissian style po boys on gambinos bread

The george

$14.50

BOLT

$14.50

Pastrami

$14.50

Appetizers

(12 ) Wings

$22.00

jumbo chicken wings

(6 ) Wings

$11.00

jumbo chicken wings

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Chop Chop

$14.25

loaded with crawfish, charred aioli

Dolmades

$7.50

stuffed vegeterian grape leaves

Game day nachos

$16.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Hummus

$7.00

hummus with pita

Loaded Bbq Pork Fries

$12.75

add pulled pork

Loaded Cajun Fries

$12.75

adds crawfish, cajun spices

Loaded Fries

$9.95

black beans, cilantro, blanco queso,tomato

Loaded Greek Fries

$12.75

adds gyro, black olive, feta and tzatziki

Mild

$0.50

Pretzel

$11.00

jumbo bavarian pretzel

Ranch

$0.50

Side fries

$3.50

Dozen oysters

$18.00

1\2 Dz Oysters

$9.00

Oyster stew

$7.50

Side Tots

$3.50

Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.50

cobb salad with buffalo chicken

Greek Village Salad

$7.50

greek salad

Side Salad

$4.50

side salad

Wedge Salad

$9.50

wedge salad

Entree

Bbq Shrimp And Grits

$17.00

bbq shrimp and grits

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfawst Smash

$13.50

Fish And Chips

$15.50

beer battered fish and chiops

Kimchi Bowl

$11.00

Tot Roast

$17.00

Smoked Meatloaf

$17.00

smoked meatloaf

Dessert

Baklava

$7.00

greek baklava

Brown Cake

$8.00

Stuffed donut with pistachio icecrean

Merchandise

T Shirts

$20.00

mannys swag

Hats

$20.00

BAZAAR

Bud Bucket 5

$15.00

Miller Bucket 5

$15.00

Single Smash

$8.00

Bazaar Brat

$8.00

Bucket Mich ultra

$15.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Club Soda

$2.75

b smash

B smash

$14.50

bennie

Bennie

$17.00

shrimp and grits

Shrimp and grits

$16.50

b burrito

Burrito

$14.50

kimchi bowl

Kimchi bowl

$11.00

add eggs

Add eggs

$2.50

B rad loaded tots

Brad loaded tots

$14.50

Southern hash

Hash

$14.50

Waffle burger

Waffle burger

$14.50

Wings and waffles

Wings and waffle

$15.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

215 10th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

