Restaurant header imageView gallery

VILLA WAGEN

review star

No reviews yet

3044 Deans Bridge Road

Augusta, GA 30906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SCHNITZEL TACO
FRENCH FRIES
BAVARIAN PRETZEL

FOOD

SCHNITZEL TACO

$4.00

ONE SLICED SCHNITZEL TACO WITH APPLE MUSTARD AND GERMAN STYLE SLAW IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.

SCHNITZEL SANDWICH

$10.00

TENDER PORK BREADED IN FRESH BREADCRUMBS, FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN SERVED ON PRETZEL BUN.

GRILLED BRATWURST

$7.00

GRILLED WHITE BRATWURST SERVED ON A PRETZEL ROLL

HUNGARIAN SMOKED BRATWURST

$8.00

SMOKED BRATWURST SERVED ON A PRETZEL ROLL

DÖNER KABOB (GYRO)

$10.00Out of stock

SHAVED BEEF & LAMB MEAT FOLDED IN A GYRO PITA SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CUCUMBER DONER SAUCE, TOMATOES & LETTUCE (ADD ONION UPON REQUEST, NO CHARGE)

BAVARIAN FRITTERS

$10.00Out of stock

FOUR FRITTERS. HOMEMADE GROUND SAUSAGE, SAUERKRAUT, AND CREAM CHEESE ROLLED IN BREADCRUMBS AND DEEP FRIED. SERVED WITH APPLE MUSTARD.

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$6.00

7OZ BAVARIAN PRETZEL WARMED WITH PRETZEL SALT AND SERVED WITH BEER CHEESE.

GERMAN POTATO SALAD

$4.00

YUKON GOLD POTATOES, HERB VINEGAR, BACON, ONIONS, PARSLEY, SEASONING.

SAUERKRAUT

$4.00

GERMAN SAUERKRAUT

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

FRIED POTATO SLICES WITH SEASONING

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Villa Wagen

Website

Location

3044 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Villa Europa - 3044 Deans Bridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
3044 Deans Bridge Road Augusta, GA 30906
View restaurantnext
Wife Saver North Leg Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1510 North Leg Road Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Soul City Pizza - Central Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1855 Central Ave Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Augusta, GA
orange starNo Reviews
630 crane creek rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Fat Man's Mill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Greene Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
SylviaMae's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Greene Street Ste. 101 Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Augusta

Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Augusta
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston