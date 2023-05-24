Main picView gallery

Midtown Tavern 1855 Central Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1855 Central Ave

Augusta, GA 30904

Dinner

Appetizers

Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

$5.00

Sesame Soy Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Twice Cooked Chicken Wings

$5.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$5.00

Salads

Grilled Caesar

$7.00

Central Avenue Greens

$7.00

Chef Salad

$7.00

The Goat

$7.00

Sandwiches

MT Burger

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Oyster BLT

$8.00

Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Entrees

Steak Frites

$10.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$1.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$1.00Out of stock

Yellow Cake & Chocolate Frosting

$1.00Out of stock

Spirits

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grape

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Vodka Reg

$6.00

Tequila

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Capitan White

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Don Q Crystal

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$8.00

E&J

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Beefeater

Liqueurs

Amaretto

Bailey's

Aperol

Jagermeister

Kaluha

Cocktails

Midtown Cocktails

Midtown Manhattan

$1.00

Midtown Old Fashioned

$1.00

Seasonal Mojito

$1.00

The Spritz

$1.00

Strawberry Fields Forever

Midtown Azalea

$1.00

Midtown Spicy Paloma

$1.00

Midtown Transfusion

$1.00

Midtown Daiquiri

$1.00

Strawberry Mule

$1.00

Garden Negroni

$1.00

Midtown Patio Cooler

$1.00

Midtown Velvet Hammer

$1.00

Midtown Espresso Martini

$1.00

Beer

Canned

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Natural Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Red & Black

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Hopsecutioner

Out of stock

High and Hazy

Out of stock

Topo Chico

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon

$6.50

Athena

$6.00

Tropicalia

$6.00

Long Drink Blue

$6.50

Long Drink White

$6.50

Bottled

Coors Light

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Draft

Swamp Thang

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

No Jacket Required

$7.00Out of stock

Sweetwater 420

$7.00Out of stock

Sweetwater IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Tropicalia

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet

Katherine Cab

$8.00

Chardonnay

Chehalem Unoaked

$8.00

Brut

Prince de Richemont Brut

$8.00Out of stock

Rose

Prince de Richemont Rose (Sparkling)

$8.00

Stoller Willis Mette Rose

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

San Simeon Sauv Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

San Simeon Pinot Noir

$8.00

Drinks

Soda/Other

Water

Coke

$2.25

Pibb

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Minute Maid

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Redbull

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1855 Central Ave, Augusta, GA 30904

Directions

Map
