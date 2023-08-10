OUTSYDE
305 12th St
Augusta, GA 30901
CHIPS & DIP
Queso and Chips
Creamy melted White Queso Cheese with Chili Peppers served with Tortilla Chips
Southwestern Guacamole Dip and Chips
Southwestern Guacamole made with Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Garlic, Lime Juice, Cilantro served with Tortilla Chips
Ultimate Grande Chips
Crispy Tortilla Chips with melted Cheese and a side of Salsa and Guacamole and your choice of protein: Chicken, Beef or Shrimp, or all Three.
Fire Roasted Salsa and Chips
Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Lime, Red Onions, Garlic and Dry Chili Sauce served with Tortilla Chips
LOADED FRIES
Cheeseburger Pedal Fries
Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with Seasoned Ground Beef and White American Cheese.
Basket of Crinkle Cut Fries
Basket of seasoned Golden Crinkle Cut Fries
Shrimp Pedal Fries
Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with (6) Juicy Garlic Shrimp and White American Cheese.
Chicken Pedal Fries
Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with Grilled Chicken Breast and White American Cheese.