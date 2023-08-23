Relic 1504 Monte Sano Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
100% Ecuadorian café + bakery. Old world. New wave.
Location
1504 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904
