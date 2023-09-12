NA Beverages

Water

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade N/A

$4.00

Sweet Arnold

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unsweet Arnold

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Starters

Basket of Fries

$6.50

Served with a choice of sauce.

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Served with Amici Marinara.

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

Calamari

$12.00

Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

Hummus

$8.50

Served tortilla chips.

Buffalo Roll Ups

$10.00

Buffalo Gar Chee Mar

$10.00

Side Loaded Fries

$7.00

Basket Loaded Fries

$10.50

Fried Art Hearts

$9.00

Pita Bread Basket

$4.00

Salads

Amici Caesar

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.

Mixed Greens

$6.00

Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

Small House

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.

BLT Wedge

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.

Chopped Antipasto

$11.50

Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken

$12.50

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.

Georgia Cobb

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.

Soup

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

A bowl of our fresh daily selection. Ask your server!

Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$10.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Jumbo Wings

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

6 Boneless Wings

$8.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Boneless Wings

$14.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Sandwiches

Double-Stacked Cheeseburger

$12.00

6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sub

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.00

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

Steak Philly Sub

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

Chicken Philly Sub

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.

Georgia Bird Wrap

$12.00

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$14.50

Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.

Homemade Alfredo

$14.00

Made fresh to order.

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.

Tortellini

$13.50

Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.

Slice Gourmet Pizza

Slice Blonde Greek

$6.50

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

Slice Woodsman

$6.50

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

Slice Summer In Turin

$6.50

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

Slice Beefeater

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

Slice Gardenia

$6.50

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Slice Tuscan

$6.50

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Slice Muay Thai

$6.50

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

Slice Pineapple Express

$6.50

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

Slice Athenian

$6.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

Slice Margherita

$6.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$6.50

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Slice BBQ Chicken

$6.50

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

Slice The Works

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Create Your Own

CYO Slice

$4.00

CYO Small Pizza

$11.00

CYO Sml Half & Half

$11.00

CYO Large Pizza

$14.00

CYO L Half & Half

$14.00

CYO XL Pizza

$16.00

CYO XL Half & Half

$16.00

CYO Calzone

$11.00

SM Gourmet Pizza

Small Gourmet Pizza

Small Blonde Greek

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

Small Woodsman

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

Small Summer In Turin

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

Small Beefeater

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

Small Gardenia

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Small Tuscan

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Small Muay Thai

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

Small Pineapple Express

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

Small Athenian

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

Small Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Small Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

Small The Works

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

LRG Gourmet Pizza

LRG Blonde Greek

$23.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

LRG Woodsman

$23.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

LRG Summer In Turin

$23.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

LRG Beefeater

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

LRG Gardenia

$23.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

LRG Tuscan

$23.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

LRG Muay Thai

$23.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

LRG Pineapple Express

$23.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

LRG Athenian

$23.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

LRG Margherita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

LRG Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

LRG BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

LRG The Works

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

XL Gourmet Pizza

XL Blonde Greek

$26.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

XL Woodsman

$26.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

XL Summer In Turin

$26.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

XL Beefeater

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

XL Gardenia

$26.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

XL Tuscan

$26.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

XL Muay Thai

$26.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

XL Pineapple Express

$26.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

XL Athenian

$26.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

XL Margherita

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

XL Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

XL BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

XL The Works

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Calzone Gourmet

Cal Blonde Greek

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

Cal Woodsman

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

Cal Summer In Turin

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

Cal Beefeater

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

Cal Gardenia

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Cal Tuscan

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Cal Muay Thai

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

Cal Pineapple Express

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

Cal Athenian

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

Cal Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Cal Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Cal BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

Cal The Works

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Desserts

Traditional Cannoli

$7.00

Fried Dough Bites

$7.00

Kids

Kid's Slice Pizza

$3.50

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid's Parmesan & Butter Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Boneless Wings (6)

$8.00

Kid's Basket of Fries

$4.00

Kid's Salad

$4.00