The Brick Milly
136 West Hancock Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
PIZZA & CALZONE - Pick Up & Delivery
Pizza Slice
Create Your Own Slice
Thin crust slice w/ tomato sauce & mozzarella. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras
Pepperoni Slice
Just a good ol' slice with tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Slice
BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese
Brick House Slice
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella
Buffalo Slice
Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella
Cali BLT Slice
Cannibal Slice
Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
Environmentally Correct Veggie Slice
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone
Gourmet White Slice
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella
Great Steak Slice
Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella
Hawaii 5-Oh Slice
Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella
Hogzilla Slice
Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
Pizza of the South Slice
Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella
The Roman Slice
Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella
Traditional Slice
Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust 10"
CYO Cauliflower Crust Pizza
10" gluten-friendly crust w/ tomato sauce & mozz. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras
Pepperoni Cauliflower Crust
10" gluten-friendly crust w/ tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese
Cauliflower Crust Brick House
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust Buffalo
Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust Cali BLT
Cauliflower Crust Cannibal
Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust EC Veggie
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone
Cauliflower Crust Gourmet White
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust Great Steak
Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust Hawaii 5-Oh
Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust Hogzilla
Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust Pizza of the South
Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust The Roman
Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella
Cauliflower Crust Traditional
Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella
Medium Pizza 12"
Create Your Own Medium
12" classic crust w/ tomato sauce & mozzarella. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras
Pepperoni 12"
12" classic crust w/ tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese
12" Brick House
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella
12" Buffalo
Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella
12" Cali BLT
12" Cannibal
Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
12" Environmentally Correct Veggie
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone
12" Gourmet White
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella
12" Great Steak
Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella
12" Hawaii 5-Oh
Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella
12" Hogzilla
Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
12" Pizza of the South
Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella
12" The Roman
Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella
12" Traditional
Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella
1/2 & 1/2 12" House Classic
Can't decide? Get half of one, half of another
Large Pizza 16"
Create Your Own Large
16" classic crust w/ tomato sauce & mozzarella. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras
Pepperoni 16"
16" classic crust w/ tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese
16" Brick House
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella
16" Buffalo
Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella
16" Cannibal
Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
16" Environmentally Correct Veggie
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone
16" Gourmet White
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella
16" Great Steak
Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella
16" Hawaii 5-Oh
Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella
16" Hogzilla
Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
16" Pizza of the South
Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella
16" The Roman
Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella
16" Traditional
Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella
1/2 & 1/2 16" House Classic
Can't decide? Get half of one, half of another
Calzone
Create Your Own Calzone
Fresh baked cheese calzone. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras
Pepperoni Calzone
Fresh baked dough with pepperoni and mozzarella. Marinara on the side
BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese
Brick House Calzone
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella
Buffalo Calzone
Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella
Cali BLT Calzone
Cannibal Calzone
Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
Environmentally Correct Calzone
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone
Gourmet White Calzone
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella
Great Steak Calzone
Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella
Hawaii 5-Oh Calzone
Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella
Hogzilla Calzone
Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
Pizza of the South Calzone
Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella
The Roman Calzone
Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella
Traditional Calzone
Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella
DINING - Pick Up & Delivery
Starters
Buffalo Chicken Dip
With house-made tortilla chips
Warm Spinach Artichoke Dip
With house-made tortilla chips
Crispy Cauliflower Bites
Breaded, golden fried cauliflower with choice of dipping sauce
Fried Pickle Basket
With ranch dipping sauce
Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic butter, baked golden, served with marinara. Upgrade with mozzarella
Hefty Nachos
Tortilla chips w/ queso, pepperoni, sausage, onion, black olive, jalapeno, lettuce, and tomato
Mozzarella Sticks
With side of marinara
Seasoned Fry Basket
With choice of dipping sauce
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, cheese, black beans, and corn wrapped and golden fried
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with toppings, then oven baked
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
With caramel dipping sauce
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
House-made tortilla chips with medium salsa. Upgrade with warm queso
Stuffed Sticks
Pepperoni Stuffed Sticks - 6
Full order of six with Diced Pepperoni
Sausage Stuffed Sticks - 6
Full order of six with Italian Sausage
Spinach Stuffed Sticks - 6
Full order of six with Baby Spinach
Extra Cheese Stuffed Sticks - 6
Full order of six with Extra Mozzarella
Pepperoni Stuffed Sticks - 3
Half order of three with Diced Pepperoni
Sausage Stuffed Sticks - 3
Half order of three with Italian Sausage
Spinach Stuffed Sticks - 3
Half order of three with Baby Spinach
Extra Cheese Stuffed Sticks - 3
Half order of three with Extra Mozzarella
Stuffed Sticks - 3+3
Can't decide? Get three of one...three of another
Salad & Soup
Classic Cobb
Romaine, baked chicken, tomato, boiled egg, bacon, and blue cheese dressing
Southwestern Cobb
Iceberg lettuce, baked chicken, tomato, cheddar, black beans, yellow corn, and smoked bacon
Greek
Romaine, cucumber, roasted red pepper, red onion, black olive, tomato, 'nana pep, feta, and greek dressing
Garden
Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and mozzarella
Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Spinach
Baby spinach, smoked bacon, boiled egg, red onion, and almond slivers
House SIDE Salad
Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, crispy potato sticks, and mozzarella
Caesar SIDE Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Summer Pasta
Penne, baked chicken, ham, and esperanza dressing
House Pasta
Penne, pepperoni, cucumber, black olive, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and Italian dressing
Caesar Pasta
Penne, fresh broccoli, bacon, tomato, and Caesar dressing
Creamy Tomato - Bowl
Creamy tomato base with diced tomatoes
Creamy Tomato - Cup
Creamy tomato base with diced tomatoes
Soup & Half Salad
Tomato soup plus choice of side salad
Soup & Half Sandwich
Tomato soup plus a half four-cheese bacon tomato melt
Wings & Things
Traditional Wings - 6
Classic bone-in chicken wings
Traditional Wings - 12
Traditional Wings - 18
Traditional Wings - 24
Boneless Wings - 6
Battered, bite-sized breast bites
Boneless Wings - 12
Boneless Wings - 18
Boneless Wings - 24
Cauliflower Bites - 1/2 pound
Battered, golden-fried florets
Cauliflower Bites - 1 pound
Cauliflower Bites - 1.5 pounds
Cauliflower Bites - 2 pounds
Chicken Tenders - 5
Crispy, breaded tender filets
Chicken Tenders - 10
Chicken Tenders - 15
Chicken Tenders - 20
Sandwiches
Brick Chick
Hoagie roll with crispy chicken, pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato
Buffalo Brick Chick
Flatbread with crispy chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, and mild wing sauce
Chicken Parm Grinder
Hoagie roll with crispy chicken, marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan
Crispy Veggie Wrap
Wrap with crispy cauliflower, spinach, cucumber, tomato, roasted red pepper, 'nana pep, red onion, provolone, Greek dressing
Four Cheese Bacon Tomato Melt
Sourdough with mozzarella, provolone, pepper jack, American, tomato, and bacon
Grilled Chicken Pesto
Sourdough with baked chicken, roasted red pepper, pesto, mayo, and provolone
Jerk Chicken Club
Sourdough with jerk chicken, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, and black pepper mayo
Meatball Grinder
Hoagie roll with meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella
Montezuma's Revenge
Hoagie roll with shaved ribeye, grilled onion, mushroom, jalapeno, provolone, and ranch
Classic Philly Cheese Steak
Toasted hoagie with shaved ribeye, banana pepper, grilled onion, green pepper, and queso cheese
Pastas
Create Your Own Pasta
Choose a pasta, a sauce, and a cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti, marinara, crispy chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan
Jerk Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine, alfredo, jerk chicken, and parmesan
Lasagna
Italian sausage, marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan
Park Slope
Penne, alfredo, jerk chicken, bacon, and peas
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti, marinara, meatballs, and parmesan
Triple Cheese Tortellini
Cheese tortellini, el deno sauce, baked chicken, and mozzarella
Kids Meals
Kids - Cheese Quesadilla
Tortilla with cheese and up to two toppings
Kids - Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine, alfredo, baked chicken, and parmesan cheese
Kids - Chicken Tender Basket
Served with seasoned fries
Kids - Chicken Tender Salad
Salad with crispy chicken tender
Kids - Crispy Cauliflower Basket
Served with seasoned fries
Kids - Pizza Slice
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese plus up to two toppings
Kids - Spaghetti & Meatball
The name says it all...
Kids - CYO Pasta
Pick a noodle, add a sauce, top with cheese
Extras & Add-Ons
Baked Chicken OTS
Fried Chicken OTS
Jerked Chicken OTS
Meatball OTS
Bag of Chips - OTS
Celery - OTS
Four Dill Pickles - OTS
Fries - OTS
One Garlic Bread - OTS
Pasta Salad - OTS
Sweet Pot Fries - OTS
Alfredo - SIDE
El Deno - SIDE
Marinara - SIDE
Pesto - SIDE
Queso - SIDE
Salsa - SIDE
Sour Cream - SIDE
1000 OTS
Balsamic Vin OTS
Balsamic Vin OTS
Blue Cheese OTS - 2 oz
Blue Cheese OTS - 4 oz
Caesar OTS
Greek OTS
Honey Mustard OTS
Light Italian OTS
Light Ranch OTS
Oil & Vinegar OTS
Ranch OTS - 2 oz
Ranch OTS - 4 oz
Ras Vin OTS
SVO OTS
Brown Sugar Hot - OTS
Carolina BBQ - OTS
Chesapeake Bay - OTS
Hot - OTS
Jammin' Jerk - OTS
Lemon Pepper - OTS
Medium - OTS
Mild - OTS
Sweet BBQ - OTS
Whitters - OTS
SOFT DRINKS - Pick Up & Delivery
Iced Tea
