  • Home
  • /
  • Macon
  • /
  • Amici Macon - 1510 Mercer University Dr.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amici Macon 1510 Mercer University Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

1510 Mercer University Dr.

Macon, GA 31204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade N/A

$4.00

Sweet Arnold

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unsweet Arnold

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Starters

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.50

Served with a choice of sauce.

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Served with Amici Marinara.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

Hummus

$8.50

Served tortilla chips.

Buffalo Roll Ups

$10.00

Buffalo Gar Chee Mar

$10.00

Side Loaded Fries

$7.00

Basket Loaded Fries

$10.50

Garlic Knots

$6.00

6 garlic knots served with marinara.

Salads

Amici Caesar

Amici Caesar

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.

Mixed Greens

$6.00

Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

Small House

Small House

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.

BLT Wedge

BLT Wedge

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.

Chopped Antipasto

Chopped Antipasto

$11.50

Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$12.50

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.

Georgia Cobb

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.

Soup

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

A bowl of our fresh daily selection. Ask your server!

Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$10.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Jumbo Wings

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$8.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Boneless Wings

$14.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Sandwiches

Double-Stacked Cheeseburger

Double-Stacked Cheeseburger

$12.00

6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sub

Honey Mustard Chicken Sub

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.00

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

Philly Cheese Chicken Sub

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$14.50

Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.

Homemade Alfredo

Homemade Alfredo

$14.00

Made fresh to order.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.

Tortellini

Tortellini

$13.50

Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.

Slice Gourmet Pizza

Slice Blonde Greek

$6.50

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

Slice Woodsman

$6.50

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

Slice Summer In Turin

$6.50

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

Slice Beefeater

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

Slice Gardenia

$6.50

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Slice Tuscan

$6.50

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Slice Muay Thai

$6.50

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

Slice Pineapple Express

$6.50

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

Slice Athenian

$6.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

Slice Margherita

$6.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$6.50

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Slice BBQ Chicken

$6.50

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

Slice The Works

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Build Your Own

Create Your Own Slice

Create Your Own Slice

$4.00

$2 Cheese

$2.00

Create Your Own Small Pizza

CYO Small Pizza

$11.00

CYO Sm Half & Half

$11.00

Create Your Own Large Pizza

Create Your Own Large Pizza

$14.00

CYO L Half & Half

Create Your Own XL Pizza

Create Your Own XL Pizza

$16.00

CYO XL Half & Half

$16.00

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.00

11 S Gourmet Pizza

11 S Blonde Greek

11 S Blonde Greek

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

11 S Woodsman

11 S Woodsman

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

11 S Summer In Turin

11 S Summer In Turin

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

11 S Beefeater

11 S Beefeater

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

11 S Gardenia

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11 S Tuscan

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11 S Muay Thai

11 S Muay Thai

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

11 S Pineapple Express

11 S Pineapple Express

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

11 S Athenian

11 S Athenian

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

11 S Margherita

11 S Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

11 S Buffalo Chicken

11 S Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

11 S BBQ Chicken

11 S BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

11 S The Works

11 S The Works

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14 L Gourmet Pizza

14 L Blonde Greek

14 L Blonde Greek

$23.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

14 L Woodsman

14 L Woodsman

$23.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

14 L Summer In Turin

14 L Summer In Turin

$23.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

14 L Beefeater

14 L Beefeater

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

14 L Gardenia

14 L Gardenia

$23.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14 L Tuscan

14 L Tuscan

$23.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14 L Muay Thai

14 L Muay Thai

$23.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

14 L Pineapple Express

14 L Pineapple Express

$23.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

14 L Athenian

14 L Athenian

$23.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

14 L Margherita

14 L Margherita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

14 L Buffalo Chicken

14 L Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

14 L BBQ Chicken

14 L BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

14 L The Works

14 L The Works

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16 XL Gourmet Pizza

16 XL Blonde Greek

16 XL Blonde Greek

$26.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

16 XL Woodsman

16 XL Woodsman

$26.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

16 XL Summer In Turin

16 XL Summer In Turin

$26.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

16 XL Beefeater

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

16 XL Gardenia

16 XL Gardenia

$26.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16 XL Tuscan

16 XL Tuscan

$26.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16 XL Muay Thai

$26.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

16 XL Pineapple Express

16 XL Pineapple Express

$26.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

16 XL Athenian

16 XL Athenian

$26.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

16 XL Margherita

16 XL Margherita

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

16 XL Buffalo Chicken

16 XL Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

16 XL BBQ Chicken

16 XL BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

16 XL The Works

16 XL The Works

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Calzone Gourmet

Cal Blonde Greek

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

Cal Woodsman

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

Cal Summer In Turin

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

Cal Beefeater

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

Cal Gardenia

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Cal Tuscan

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Cal Muay Thai

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

Cal Pineapple Express

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

Cal Athenian

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

Cal Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Cal Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Cal BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

Cal The Works

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Desserts

Traditional Cannoli

$7.00

Fried Dough Bites

$7.00

Toffee Butter Cake

$7.00

Kids

Kid's Slice of Cheese Pizza

$3.50

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid's Parmesan & Butter Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers (2) & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Boneless Wings (6)

$8.00

Kid's Basket of Fries

$4.00

Kid's Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1510 Mercer University Dr., Macon, GA 31204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Macon Bacon
orange starNo Reviews
225 Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Luther Williams Field Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Kudzu Seafood Company
orange star5.0 • 423
512 Poplar St Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Corner Bistro
orange star4.7 • 266
496 Second Street Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
The Brickhouse Pub & Grub - Macon
orange starNo Reviews
458 2nd Street Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
LBV: Italian Kitchen - 347 Cotton Ave
orange starNo Reviews
347 Cotton Ave Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Cotton Ranch - Macon
orange starNo Reviews
347 Cotton Ave. Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Macon

Kudzu Seafood Company
orange star5.0 • 423
512 Poplar St Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Corner Bistro
orange star4.7 • 266
496 Second Street Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Macon
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston