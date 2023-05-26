Kudzu Seafood Company
423 Reviews
$$
512 Poplar St
Macon, GA 31201
Popular Items
Jam Pups
(Jambalaya Hushpuppies) Shrimp & sausage jambalaya balls rolled in cheddar panko and deep fried- served with remoulade sauce
Shrimp Po’boy
Grilled or Fried shrimp served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Fried Grouper Finger Basket
4 Grouper Fingers breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
FOOD
Beverages
Starters
Fried Crab Claws
1/3 lb of lightly breaded gulf blue crab claws. Served with our house Remoulade and Cocktail sauces.
Buffalo Shrimp Bites
1/3 lb fried shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp Bites
1/3 Lb. Fried shrimp tossed in Firecracker sauce.
Fried Crawfish Boudin
Sliced Louisiana crawfish boudin breaded and deep fried. Served with remoulade sauce or in a puddle of Tasso cream.
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Fried chicken nuggets tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Firecracker Chicken Bites
Fried chicken nuggets tossed in firecracker sauce.
Jezebel Sausage
Grilled alligator & pork sausage slices served with Ritz crackers and jezebel sauce.
Fried Pickle Planks
Long sliced dill pickles breaded and fried. Served with ranch dip.
Soups/Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, onion, red pepper, croutons and cheddar cheese. Choice of Dressing: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, French, Honey Mustard, Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan.
Captains File’ Gumbo
Traditional shrimp, sausage, and chicken gumbo topped with white rice.
Shrimp & Lobster Bisque
Cream-based bisque with shrimp, lobster, and a hint of thyme.
Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, onion, red pepper, croutons and cheddar cheese. Choice of Dressing: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, French, Honey Mustard, Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan.
Po’Boys & Burgers
Grouper Finger Po’boy
Grilled or Fried Grouper Fingers served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Oyster Po’boy
Fried Oysters served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Softshell Crab Po’boy
Fried Whole Softshell Crab served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Chicken Finger Po’boy
Fried or Grilled Chicken Fingers served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Salmon Burger
Grilled parmesan herb salmon patty served on a brioche bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Shrimp Burger
Chopped shrimp patty with pepper, onion, celery and seasoning, lightly breaded and fried. Served on a brioche bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Burger Burger
1/3 Lb. Fresh ground beef patty served on a brioche bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Boudin Po'Boy
Lousisiana crawfish boudin breaded and deep fried served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Shrimp & Oyster Po'Boy
Andouille Po' Boy
Tacos
Taco Trifecta (3)
Choose any 3 tacos. Served with choice of one side.
Mexican Taco
2 or 3 tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, black bean corn salsa, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Cajun Taco
2 or 3 Tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun slaw, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Firecracker Shrimp Taco
2 or 3 Tacos- Fried firecracker shrimp, cajun slaw. Served with choice of one side.
Oyster Taco
2 or 3 Tacos- Fried Oysters, Teas Pete slaw, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Daily Special Taco- Jezebel Shrimp
BASKETS
Fried Shrimp Basket
8 Large Shrimp breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Grilled Shrimp Basket
8 Large shrimp grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Grilled Grouper Finger Basket
5 Grouper Fingers grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Fried Oyster Basket
7 Oysters breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Fried Scallop Basket
7 Scallops breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Grilled Scallop Basket
7 Scallops grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket
One Soft-shell crab breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Fried Chicken Finger Basket
4 Chicken Fingers breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Finger Basket
4 Chicken Fingers grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 1 side.
Capt Lee’s Combo Basket 2
Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49
Capt Lee’s Combo Basket 3
Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49
Platters
Fried Shrimp Platter
12 Large Shrimp breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Grilled Shrimp Platter
12 Large Shrimp grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Fried Grouper Finger Platter
6 Grouper Fingers breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Grilled Grouper Finger Platter
6 Grouper Fingers grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Fried Oyster Platter
11 Oysters breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Fried Chicken Finger Platter
6 Chicken Finger breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Grilled Chicken Finger Platter
6 Chicken Fingers grilled in your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Fried Scallop Platter
11 Scallops breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Grilled Scallop Platter
11 Scallops grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Fried Softshell Crab Platter
2 Whole Softshell crab breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Captain Lee’s Combo Platter (Two)
Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49
Captain Lee’s Combo Platter (Three)
Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49
Papa’s Fried Seafood Platter
8 shrimp, 8 oysters, 4 grouper fingers, 2 jam pups, Choice of 2 sides.
Specialties
Jambalaya
"Creole Paella" Baked rice with gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, fresh tomatoes and, the holy trinity of Cajun cuisine (peppers, onion, and celery)
BBQ Shrimp & Cheese Grits
Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house barbecue rub and grilled with Tasso ham served over cheese grits.
Cajun Scallops w/ Tasso Cheese Grits
Cajun grilled scallops served over Tasso cheese grits.
Red Snapper Royale
Cajun grilled Gulf red snapper topped with grilled shrimp and Tasso cream. Served with Creole rice and one additional side.
Mahi Jezebel
Grilled Corvina glazed with Jezebel sauce and topped with Grilled Mango Salsa. Served with two sides.
Bourbon Glazed Chicken
8 oz. butterfly chicken breast seasoned with our house barbecue rub and glazed with Kentucky bourbon. Served with creole rice and 1 side.
Perdido Key Pasta
Cavatappi pasta tossed with mushrooms, broccoli, and red pepper strips in a lobster cream. ADD Protein: Shrimp, grouper, scallops, or chicken
Griddles
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Lobster meat, diced tomato, and green onion with mascarpone and smokey provolone cheese served on thick sourdough bread. Served with choice of one side.
Pimiento Bacon Grilled Cheese
Pimiento Cheese and Bacon served on thick sourdough bread. Served with choice of one side.
Cheesy Grilled Cheese
Provolone and Cheddar served on thick sourdough bread. Served with choice of one side.
Sides
Desserts
EXTRAS
Family Meals/Bulk Items
Blue Cheese Slaw- Pint
Blue Cheese Slaw- Quart
Fried Okra- Pint
Fried Okra- Quart
Cheese Grits- Pint
Cheese Grits- Quart
Sauteed Green Beans- Pint
Sauteed Green Beans- Quart
Jambalaya- Quart
Shrimp and Lobster Bisque- Quart
Gumbo- Quart
Cocktail Sauce- Pint
Cocktail Sauce- Quart
Remoulade Sauce- Pint
Remoulade Sauce- Quart
Firecracker Sauce- Pint
Firecracker Sauce- Quart
1/2 Gallon Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
512 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201