Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Kudzu Seafood Company

423 Reviews

$$

512 Poplar St

Macon, GA 31201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Jam Pups

Jam Pups

$8.49

(Jambalaya Hushpuppies) Shrimp & sausage jambalaya balls rolled in cheddar panko and deep fried- served with remoulade sauce

Shrimp Po’boy

$11.95

Grilled or Fried shrimp served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Fried Grouper Finger Basket

$11.95

4 Grouper Fingers breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

FOOD

Beverages

SWEET Tea

$3.29

Half/Half Tea

$3.29

UNSWEET Tea

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.29

Water

Ginger Beer-BTL

$4.29

Starters

Fried Crab Claws

Fried Crab Claws

$19.95

1/3 lb of lightly breaded gulf blue crab claws. Served with our house Remoulade and Cocktail sauces.

Jam Pups

Jam Pups

$8.49

(Jambalaya Hushpuppies) Shrimp & sausage jambalaya balls rolled in cheddar panko and deep fried- served with remoulade sauce

Buffalo Shrimp Bites

$10.95

1/3 lb fried shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp Bites

$10.95

1/3 Lb. Fried shrimp tossed in Firecracker sauce.

Fried Crawfish Boudin

$10.95

Sliced Louisiana crawfish boudin breaded and deep fried. Served with remoulade sauce or in a puddle of Tasso cream.

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$8.49

Fried chicken nuggets tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Firecracker Chicken Bites

$8.49

Fried chicken nuggets tossed in firecracker sauce.

Jezebel Sausage

$9.95

Grilled alligator & pork sausage slices served with Ritz crackers and jezebel sauce.

Fried Pickle Planks

Fried Pickle Planks

$8.95

Long sliced dill pickles breaded and fried. Served with ranch dip.

Soups/Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens with tomato, onion, red pepper, croutons and cheddar cheese. Choice of Dressing: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, French, Honey Mustard, Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Chopped Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan.

Captains File’ Gumbo

Traditional shrimp, sausage, and chicken gumbo topped with white rice.

Shrimp & Lobster Bisque

Cream-based bisque with shrimp, lobster, and a hint of thyme.

Side Garden Salad

$4.44

Mixed greens with tomato, onion, red pepper, croutons and cheddar cheese. Choice of Dressing: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, French, Honey Mustard, Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$4.44

Chopped Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan.

Po’Boys & Burgers

Shrimp Po’boy

$11.95

Grilled or Fried shrimp served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Grouper Finger Po’boy

$11.95

Grilled or Fried Grouper Fingers served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Oyster Po’boy

$13.95

Fried Oysters served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Softshell Crab Po’boy

$17.49

Fried Whole Softshell Crab served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Chicken Finger Po’boy

$10.49

Fried or Grilled Chicken Fingers served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Salmon Burger

$11.95

Grilled parmesan herb salmon patty served on a brioche bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Shrimp Burger

$11.95

Chopped shrimp patty with pepper, onion, celery and seasoning, lightly breaded and fried. Served on a brioche bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Burger Burger

$11.49

1/3 Lb. Fresh ground beef patty served on a brioche bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Boudin Po'Boy

$14.95

Lousisiana crawfish boudin breaded and deep fried served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Shrimp & Oyster Po'Boy

$14.95

Andouille Po' Boy

$14.95

Tacos

Taco Trifecta (3)

$15.95

Choose any 3 tacos. Served with choice of one side.

Mexican Taco

2 or 3 tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, black bean corn salsa, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Cajun Taco

2 or 3 Tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun slaw, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Firecracker Shrimp Taco

2 or 3 Tacos- Fried firecracker shrimp, cajun slaw. Served with choice of one side.

Oyster Taco

2 or 3 Tacos- Fried Oysters, Teas Pete slaw, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Daily Special Taco- Jezebel Shrimp

BASKETS

Lunch-sized portion served with choice of one side. All baskets served with cocktail, remoulade or both sauces. Toss any fried item in buffalo or firecracker sauce for additional $1.00.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.95

8 Large Shrimp breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Grilled Shrimp Basket

$11.95

8 Large shrimp grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Grouper Finger Basket

$11.95

4 Grouper Fingers breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Grilled Grouper Finger Basket

$11.95

5 Grouper Fingers grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Oyster Basket

$13.95

7 Oysters breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Scallop Basket

$16.49

7 Scallops breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Grilled Scallop Basket

$16.49

7 Scallops grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket

$17.49

One Soft-shell crab breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Chicken Finger Basket

$10.49

4 Chicken Fingers breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Finger Basket

$10.49

4 Chicken Fingers grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 1 side.

Capt Lee’s Combo Basket 2

$17.49

Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49

Capt Lee’s Combo Basket 3

$23.49

Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49

Platters

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.95

12 Large Shrimp breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$20.95

12 Large Shrimp grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Grouper Finger Platter

$20.95

6 Grouper Fingers breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Grilled Grouper Finger Platter

$20.95

6 Grouper Fingers grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Oyster Platter

$23.49

11 Oysters breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Chicken Finger Platter

$17.49

6 Chicken Finger breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Chicken Finger Platter

$17.49

6 Chicken Fingers grilled in your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Fried Scallop Platter

$24.49

11 Scallops breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Grilled Scallop Platter

$24.49

11 Scallops grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Fried Softshell Crab Platter

$24.49

2 Whole Softshell crab breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.

Captain Lee’s Combo Platter (Two)

$23.95

Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49

Captain Lee’s Combo Platter (Three)

$32.95

Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49

Papa’s Fried Seafood Platter

$35.49

8 shrimp, 8 oysters, 4 grouper fingers, 2 jam pups, Choice of 2 sides.

Specialties

Jambalaya

$10.49

"Creole Paella" Baked rice with gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, fresh tomatoes and, the holy trinity of Cajun cuisine (peppers, onion, and celery)

BBQ Shrimp & Cheese Grits

$15.95

Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house barbecue rub and grilled with Tasso ham served over cheese grits.

Cajun Scallops w/ Tasso Cheese Grits

Cajun Scallops w/ Tasso Cheese Grits

$19.95

Cajun grilled scallops served over Tasso cheese grits.

Red Snapper Royale

$26.95

Cajun grilled Gulf red snapper topped with grilled shrimp and Tasso cream. Served with Creole rice and one additional side.

Mahi Jezebel

$26.95

Grilled Corvina glazed with Jezebel sauce and topped with Grilled Mango Salsa. Served with two sides.

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$17.49

8 oz. butterfly chicken breast seasoned with our house barbecue rub and glazed with Kentucky bourbon. Served with creole rice and 1 side.

Perdido Key Pasta

$12.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed with mushrooms, broccoli, and red pepper strips in a lobster cream. ADD Protein: Shrimp, grouper, scallops, or chicken

Griddles

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Lobster meat, diced tomato, and green onion with mascarpone and smokey provolone cheese served on thick sourdough bread. Served with choice of one side.

Pimiento Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Pimiento Cheese and Bacon served on thick sourdough bread. Served with choice of one side.

Cheesy Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Provolone and Cheddar served on thick sourdough bread. Served with choice of one side.

DAILY SPECIALS

Grilled WAHOO

$29.95

Fire Grilled Wahoo steak topped with Creole Sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Pork Chop

$26.49

Sausage & Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.49

Shrimp Philly Po Boy

$13.99

Sides

Kudzu Chips

$2.95

Cheese Grits

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Jam Pups- SIDE

$2.95

Green Bean Salad

$2.95

Blue Cheese Slaw

$2.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.44

Steamed Broccoli

$2.95

Cajun Rice

$2.95

Creamed Spinach

$4.44

Jambalaya SIDE

$5.44

Desserts

Lemon Icebox Pie

$6.95

Straight from the coast of Alabama, Mobile's traditional final course.

Cheesecake- Wht Choc Raspberry

$8.49

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.49

WHOLE Icebox Pie

$34.95

WHOLE Cheesecake

$84.95

WHOLE Choc Cake

$84.95

EXTRAS

Extra SHRIMP

$1.25

Extra GROUPER

$2.25

Extra FRIED OYSTER

$1.75

Extra SCALLOP

$1.95

Extra CRAB

$9.49

Extra CHICKEN TENDER

$1.25

Extra SAUCE/DRESSING

$0.75

Toast (3)

$1.25

Family Meals/Bulk Items

Family Meal orders must be placed before 3:00 of day it will be picked up. Pick up times are from 4:00 until 6:00 daily.

Blue Cheese Slaw- Pint

$5.95

Blue Cheese Slaw- Quart

$10.95Out of stock

Fried Okra- Pint

$5.95Out of stock

Fried Okra- Quart

$10.95Out of stock

Cheese Grits- Pint

$5.95Out of stock

Cheese Grits- Quart

$10.95Out of stock

Sauteed Green Beans- Pint

$8.95Out of stock

Sauteed Green Beans- Quart

$16.95Out of stock

Jambalaya- Quart

$17.95Out of stock

Shrimp and Lobster Bisque- Quart

$17.95

Gumbo- Quart

$17.95Out of stock

Cocktail Sauce- Pint

$7.95

Cocktail Sauce- Quart

$14.95Out of stock

Remoulade Sauce- Pint

$7.95Out of stock

Remoulade Sauce- Quart

$14.95Out of stock

Firecracker Sauce- Pint

$7.95Out of stock

Firecracker Sauce- Quart

$14.95Out of stock

1/2 Gallon Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Mercer PRIVATE DINING

*SNAPPER

$32.00

*MAHI

$32.00

*BOURBON CHICKEN

$96.45

*PLATTER

$32.00

*COMBO PLATTER

$32.00

*SHRIMP AND GRITS

$32.00

*VEGETARIAN ENTREE

$32.00

PHARM DINNER

APPETIZER TRIO

*TILEFISH

$96.45

*RIBEYE ROYALE

$96.45

*BOURBON CHICKEN

$96.45

*PASTA

$96.45

RETAIL

Tee Shirts

Shrimpin' T-shirt

$20.00+

Logo T-shirt

$20.00+

Kudzu Stuff

Logo Sticker

$2.78

Logo Glass

$6.00

SPECIAL EVENTS

Whiskey on The Wheelhouse Dinner- Feb 26

$200.00

Sample 5 rare or hard to get whiskeys, each paired with a special food item prepared by our resident whiskey expert Wayne Temple.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

512 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201

Directions

Gallery
Kudzu Seafood Company image
Kudzu Seafood Company image
Kudzu Seafood Company image
Kudzu Seafood Company image

Popular restaurants in Macon

Oliver's Corner Bistro
orange star4.7 • 266
496 Second Street Macon, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Macon
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston