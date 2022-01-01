Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian

Oliver's Corner Bistro

266 Reviews

$$

496 Second Street

Macon, GA 31201

Turtle Cheesecake

Regular

Soda

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice

$3.00+

Dasani

$2.50Out of stock

2% Milk Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Staff Red Bull

$2.00

Tonic

$3.00

Staff Drank

$1.00

Gallon Tea

$8.00

Glass Water

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Crafted with mascarpone cheese, coffee, cocoa, ladyfingers and egg yolks. Sweet and wonderfully creamy.

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Banana Cheescake

$8.75Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Available to kids 12 and under.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Texas toast, cheddar cheese, includes 1 side

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, cut into strips, includes 1 dipping sauce and 1 side

Kid's Fried Tenders

$9.00

Breaded fried chicken tenders, includes 1 dipping sauce, includes 1 side

Kid's Steak

$13.00

5oz grilled NY strip, cut into slices, includes 1 side

Kid's Shells & Cheese

$9.00

Shell pasta with cheese sauce, includes 1 side (NOT AVAILABLE DURING BRUNCH)

Kid's Shells & Marinara

$9.00

Shell pasta with marinara sauce, includes 1 side (NOT AVAILABLE DURING BRUNCH)

Kid's Salmon

$13.00

Merch

Lunch Box - Grey & Pink

$17.00Out of stock

Beanie Hat - Grey & Black

$25.00

Black Snapback

$22.00

Olivers Glass

$12.00

Halloween TShirt

$25.00

Delivery Fee

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A unique downtown experience. We prioritize high quality food and drinks with an emphasis on friendly service. Our food may be simple, but it is fresh and always delciously homemade. A welcoming & lively atmosphere invite guests to dine outdoors, at the bar, or in one of our standard dining rooms. 5 star food & service meets affordable prices at Oliver's Corner Bistro in Downtown Macon. Offering Lunch, Weekend Brunch, and Dinner Menus. Open 6 days a week, closed Mondays. Offering catering services for parties of all sizes. Locally owned and operated. A women owned business.

496 Second Street, Macon, GA 31201

