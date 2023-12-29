The Brick Macon
No reviews yet
1305 Hardeman Avenue
Macon, GA 31201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
PIZZA & CALZONE - Pick Up & Delivery
Calzone
- Create Your Own Calzone$8.50
Fresh baked cheese calzone. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras
- Pepperoni Calzone$10.75
Fresh baked dough with pepperoni and mozzarella. Marinara on the side
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$12.25
BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese
- Brick House Calzone$12.25
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella
- Buffalo Calzone$12.25
Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella
- Cannibal Calzone$12.25
Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
- Environmentally Correct Calzone$12.25
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone
- Gourmet White Calzone$12.25
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Great Steak Calzone$12.25
Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella
- Hawaii 5-Oh Calzone$12.25
Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella
- Hogzilla Calzone$12.25
Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
- Pizza of the South Calzone$12.25
Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella
- The Roman Calzone$12.25
Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella
- Traditional Calzone$12.25
Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella
Large Pizza 16"
- Create Your Own Large$13.75
16" classic crust w/ tomato sauce & mozzarella. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras
- Pepperoni 16"$16.70
16" classic crust w/ tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
- 16" BBQ Chicken$22.75
BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese
- 16" Brick House$22.75
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella
- 16" Buffalo$22.75
Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella
- 16" Cannibal$22.75
Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
- 16" Environmentally Correct Veggie$22.75
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone
- 16" Gourmet White$22.75
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella
- 16" Great Steak$22.75
Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella
- 16" Hawaii 5-Oh$22.75
Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella
- 16" Hogzilla$22.75
Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
- 16" Pizza of the South$22.75
Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella
- 16" The Roman$22.75
Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella
- 16" Traditional$22.75
Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella
- 1/2 & 1/2 16" House Classic$22.75
Can't decide? Get half of one, half of another
Pizza Slice (Copy)
- Create Your Own Slice$2.95
Thin crust slice w/ tomato sauce & mozzarella. Upgrade w/ veggies, cheeses, & extras
- Pepperoni Slice$3.95
Just a good ol' slice with tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
- BBQ Chicken Slice$5.95
BBQ sauce, baked chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese
- Brick House Slice$5.95
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, green olive, tomato, and mozzarella
- Buffalo Slice$5.95
Crispy chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and mozzarella
- Cannibal Slice$5.95
Baked chicken, beef, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
- Environmentally Correct Veggie Slice$5.95
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, feta, and provolone
- Gourmet White Slice$5.95
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sun dried tomato, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Great Steak Slice$5.95
Alfredo sauce, white onion, pepper, ribeye, bacon, American cheese, and mozzarella
- Hawaii 5-Oh Slice$5.95
Ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno, and mozzarella
- Hogzilla Slice$5.95
Double pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella
- Pizza of the South Slice$5.95
Honey mustard, crispy chicken, ham, and mozzarella
- The Roman Slice$5.95
Pesto, baked chicken, tomato, artichoke, and mozzarella
- Traditional Slice$5.95
Pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, black olive, and mozzarella
DINING - Pick Up & Delivery
Starters
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.95
With house-made tortilla chips
- Warm Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.95
With house-made tortilla chips
- Crispy Cauliflower Bites$8.50
Breaded, golden fried cauliflower with choice of dipping sauce
- Fried Pickle Basket$8.50
With ranch dipping sauce
- Garlic Bread$4.50
Topped with garlic butter, baked golden, served with marinara. Upgrade with mozzarella
- Hefty Nachos$11.95
Tortilla chips w/ queso, pepperoni, sausage, onion, black olive, jalapeno, lettuce, and tomato
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
With side of marinara
- Seasoned Fry Basket$4.95
With choice of dipping sauce
- Southwest Eggrolls$10.95
Chicken, cheese, black beans, and corn wrapped and golden fried
- Stuffed Mushrooms$9.50
Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with toppings, then oven baked
- Sweet Potato Fry Basket$5.95
With caramel dipping sauce
- Tortilla Chips & Salsa$6.25
House-made tortilla chips with medium salsa. Upgrade with warm queso
Stuffed Sticks
- Pepperoni Stuffed Sticks - 6$14.75
Full order of six with Diced Pepperoni
- Sausage Stuffed Sticks - 6$14.75
Full order of six with Italian Sausage
- Spinach Stuffed Sticks - 6$14.75
Full order of six with Baby Spinach
- Extra Cheese Stuffed Sticks - 6$14.75
Full order of six with Extra Mozzarella
- Pepperoni Stuffed Sticks - 3$8.75
Half order of three with Diced Pepperoni
- Sausage Stuffed Sticks - 3$8.75
Half order of three with Italian Sausage
- Spinach Stuffed Sticks - 3$8.75
Half order of three with Baby Spinach
- Extra Cheese Stuffed Sticks - 3$8.75
Half order of three with Extra Mozzarella
- Stuffed Sticks - 3+3$15.75
Can't decide? Get three of one...three of another
Salad & Soup
- Classic Cobb$11.95
Romaine, baked chicken, tomato, boiled egg, bacon, and blue cheese dressing
- Southwestern Cobb$11.95
Iceberg lettuce, baked chicken, tomato, cheddar, black beans, yellow corn, and smoked bacon
- Greek$9.95
Romaine, cucumber, roasted red pepper, red onion, black olive, tomato, 'nana pep, feta, and greek dressing
- Garden$8.50
Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and mozzarella
- Caesar$8.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Spinach$8.95
Baby spinach, smoked bacon, boiled egg, red onion, and almond slivers
- House SIDE Salad$5.75
Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, crispy potato sticks, and mozzarella
- Caesar SIDE Salad$3.50
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Summer Pasta$9.25
Penne, baked chicken, ham, and esperanza dressing
- House Pasta$8.50
Penne, pepperoni, cucumber, black olive, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and Italian dressing
- Caesar Pasta$9.25
Penne, fresh broccoli, bacon, tomato, and Caesar dressing
- Creamy Tomato - Bowl$4.95
Creamy tomato base with diced tomatoes
- Creamy Tomato - Cup$3.75
Creamy tomato base with diced tomatoes
- Soup & Half Salad$9.95
Tomato soup plus choice of side salad
- Soup & Half Sandwich$9.95
Tomato soup plus a half four-cheese bacon tomato melt
Wings & Things
- Traditional Wings - 6$8.75
Classic bone-in chicken wings
- Traditional Wings - 12$13.75
- Traditional Wings - 18$20.75
- Traditional Wings - 24$25.75
- Boneless Wings - 6$8.75
Battered, bite-sized breast bites
- Boneless Wings - 12$13.75
- Boneless Wings - 18$20.75
- Boneless Wings - 24$25.75
- Cauliflower Bites - 1/2 pound$8.75
Battered, golden-fried florets
- Cauliflower Bites - 1 pound$13.75
- Cauliflower Bites - 1.5 pounds$20.75
- Cauliflower Bites - 2 pounds$25.75
- Chicken Tenders - 5$9.25
Crispy, breaded tender filets
- Chicken Tenders - 10$14.25
- Chicken Tenders - 15$21.25
- Chicken Tenders - 20$26.25
Sandwiches
- Brick Chick$9.75
Hoagie roll with crispy chicken, pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato
- Buffalo Brick Chick$9.75
Flatbread with crispy chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, and mild wing sauce
- Chicken Parm Grinder$9.75
Hoagie roll with crispy chicken, marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan
- Crispy Veggie Wrap$8.75
Wrap with crispy cauliflower, spinach, cucumber, tomato, roasted red pepper, 'nana pep, red onion, provolone, Greek dressing
- Four Cheese Bacon Tomato Melt$8.95
Sourdough with mozzarella, provolone, pepper jack, American, tomato, and bacon
- Grilled Chicken Pesto$9.75
Sourdough with baked chicken, roasted red pepper, pesto, mayo, and provolone
- Jerk Chicken Club$9.75
Sourdough with jerk chicken, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, and black pepper mayo
- Meatball Grinder$10.75
Hoagie roll with meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella
- Montezuma's Revenge$10.75
Hoagie roll with shaved ribeye, grilled onion, mushroom, jalapeno, provolone, and ranch
- Classic Philly Cheese Steak$10.75
Toasted hoagie with shaved ribeye, banana pepper, grilled onion, green pepper, and queso cheese
Pastas
- Create Your Own Pasta$8.75
Choose a pasta, a sauce, and a cheese
- Chicken Parmesan$12.95
Spaghetti, marinara, crispy chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan
- Jerk Chicken Alfredo$11.95
Fettuccine, alfredo, jerk chicken, and parmesan
- Lasagna$14.25
Italian sausage, marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan
- Park Slope$14.25
Penne, alfredo, jerk chicken, bacon, and peas
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.95
Spaghetti, marinara, meatballs, and parmesan
- Triple Cheese Tortellini$14.25
Cheese tortellini, el deno sauce, baked chicken, and mozzarella
Kids Meals
- Kids - Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Tortilla with cheese and up to two toppings
- Kids - Chicken Alfredo Pasta$6.50
Fettuccine, alfredo, baked chicken, and parmesan cheese
- Kids - Chicken Tender Basket$6.50
Served with seasoned fries
- Kids - Chicken Tender Salad$6.50
Salad with crispy chicken tender
- Kids - Crispy Cauliflower Basket$6.50
Served with seasoned fries
- Kids - Pizza Slice$6.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese plus up to two toppings
- Kids - Spaghetti & Meatball$6.50
The name says it all...
- Kids - CYO Pasta$6.50
Pick a noodle, add a sauce, top with cheese
Extras & Add-Ons
- Baked Chicken OTS$2.95
- Fried Chicken OTS$2.95
- Jerked Chicken OTS$2.95
- Meatball OTS$2.95
- Bag of Chips - OTS$1.00
- Celery - OTS$1.00
- Four Dill Pickles - OTS$1.00
- Fries - OTS$1.95
- One Garlic Bread - OTS$1.00
- Pasta Salad - OTS$1.95
- Sweet Pot Fries - OTS$3.50
- Alfredo - SIDE$1.00
- El Deno - SIDE$1.00
- Marinara - SIDE$1.00
- Pesto - SIDE$1.00
- Queso - SIDE$1.00
- Salsa - SIDE$1.00
- Sour Cream - SIDE$1.00
- 1000 OTS$1.00
- Balsamic Vin OTS$1.00
- Balsamic Vin OTS$1.00
- Blue Cheese OTS - 2 oz$1.00
- Blue Cheese OTS - 4 oz$2.00
- Caesar OTS$1.00
- Greek OTS$1.00
- Honey Mustard OTS$1.00
- Light Italian OTS$1.00
- Light Ranch OTS$1.00
- Oil & Vinegar OTS$1.00
- Ranch OTS - 2 oz$1.00
- Ranch OTS - 4 oz$2.00
- Ras Vin OTS$1.00
- SVO OTS$1.00
- Brown Sugar Hot - OTS$1.00
- Carolina BBQ - OTS$1.00
- Chesapeake Bay - OTS$1.00
- Hot - OTS$1.00
- Jammin' Jerk - OTS$1.00
- Lemon Pepper - OTS$1.00
- Medium - OTS$1.00
- Mild - OTS$1.00
- Sweet BBQ - OTS$1.00
- Whitters - OTS$1.00
Liquor
BOURBON/SCOTCH
- Barmen 1873$7.00
- Basil Hayden$9.00
- Blantons$15.00
- Brothers Bond$8.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Crown Royal$6.75
- Dewar's$7.50
- Five trail$7.50
- Gentleman Jack$8.50
- Glenlivit$10.00
- Jack Daniels$6.75
- Jameson$6.75
- Jameson Orange$6.75
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Johnny Walker Red$6.00
- Legend's Bourbon$7.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Ole Smokey$6.00
- Slane$5.00
- Slane Special Reserve$6.00
- Well Bourbon$4.50
- Wellers$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.50
VODKA/GIN
Rum/Tequila
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$4.50
- Bahama Mama$5.50
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Blue Hawaii$6.00
- Blue Mother$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Dirty Shirley$5.00
- Fuzzy Navel$4.50
- Grateful Dead$6.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$6.50
- Long Island$6.50
- Man-Mosa$7.50
- Manhattan$6.00
- Margarita$5.50
- Flavored Margarita$7.00
- Martini$8.00
- Moscow Mule$6.50
- Mimosa$6.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Reason to Live$6.00
- Salty Dog$5.00
- Screwdriver$4.50
- Sex on the Beach$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$5.50
- Top Shelf Long Island$12.00
- White Russian$6.00
- Sweet and Spicy Stag$6.00
- Jalapeno Margarita$7.00
- Tequila Mockingbird$12.00
- Purple Rain$10.00
- Maui Mowie$8.50
- Firefly$8.00
- Just Peachy$7.50
- Frank's Old Fashioned$14.00
- Macon's Mule$7.50
- Polar Espresso Martini$10.00
- Krampus$8.00
BOMBS
SHOOTERS
- Alabama Slammer$6.50
- B-52$6.50
- Baby Guinness$5.50
- Banana Split$5.00
- Bazooka Joe$4.00
- Big Bang$4.00
- Black Nipple$4.00
- Blow Job$4.00
- Breakfast Shot$6.00
- Buttery Nipple$3.00
- Cool Colada$5.00
- Dead Turtle$4.00
- Four Horseman$8.00
- Green Tea$6.00
- Gummy Bear$4.00
- Hot Shot$5.00
- Jolly Rancher$4.00
- Kamikaze$4.00
- Keylime Pie$5.00
- Kick in the Balls$6.00
- Kool Aid$5.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Merica$7.76
- Motor Oil$5.50
- Naomi$6.00
- Northern Lights$5.00
- PB&J$5.00
- Party Bar Scuffle$6.00
- Pay Day$4.00
- Red Headed Slut$6.00
- Scooby Snack$5.00
- Screaming Orgasm$6.00
- Snow Ball$6.00
- Spa Day$5.00
- Starry Night$5.00
- Surfr on Acid$5.50
- Wake the Dead$8.00
- Water Moccasin$4.00
- Watermelon Sugar$3.00
- White Tea$4.00
- Woo hoo$4.00
- Butter Finger$4.50
- Hot Tamale$4.00
- Fire and Ice$5.50
- Breathalyzer$5.00
- Pink Starburst$4.00
- Candy Corn$3.00
- Vikings Funeral$6.00
- Mind Eraser$6.00
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Doing our best since 1993
1305 Hardeman Avenue, Macon, GA 31201