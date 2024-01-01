Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Macon

Macon restaurants
Macon restaurants that serve pasta salad

Oliver's Corner Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Oliver's Corner Bistro

496 Second Street, Macon

Avg 4.7 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$3.00
More about Oliver's Corner Bistro
Item pic

 

Holy Pie Pizzeria - Houston Rd - 5797 Houston Road Suite K

5797 Houston Road Suite K, Macon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad$5.39
Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce , Penne Pasta, Croutons, Caesar dressing, then topped with our Smoked Chicken and Parmesan Cheese.
Full Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad$9.39
Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce , Penne Pasta, Croutons, Caesar dressing, then topped with our Smoked Chicken and Parmesan Cheese.
More about Holy Pie Pizzeria - Houston Rd - 5797 Houston Road Suite K

