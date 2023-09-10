Specials

Family Time

$47.99

2-14" Large Two Toppings 1- Pasta Choice 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1 - Order of 6 Choc. Chip Cookies 2 - Two Liter

Date Night

$29.99

1- 14" Large Two Topping 1- Full House or Caesar Salad 1- Order of Breadsticks 1 - Order of 6 Cookies 1- 2 Liter Beverage

Chill Time

$19.99

1- 14" Large 1 Topping 1- Small Mozzarella Finger 1- 2 Liter

Two Holy Pie Creations!

$28.99

Get TWO 14" Large speciality pizzas for only $27.99 *$2 upcharge for Steak and Cheese and Meat and Greet.

3 - 14" Large One Toppings

$31.99

Get (3) Three 14" Large, one toppings for $29.99

Pizza and Wings

$25.99

Get 1 - 14" Large One Topping and 10 wings for $24.99

Hero Pepperoni

$24.99

2 - 14" Large Pepperoni 1 - Mighty Pepperoni Roll

Large 1 Topping Pick Up Only

$9.99

Keeping It Small

$17.99

1 - 10'' small two topping pizza with 5 wings

10" Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

$8.99

Make your own creation!

Small Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Cheese Galore

$11.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.

Small Cheeseburger

$11.99

Mustard spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, seasoned ground beef, onions and pickles

Small Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Alfredo Sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and Smoked Chicken.

Small Hawaiian

$11.99

A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!

Small Honey BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.

Small Bacon Chicken Ranch

$11.99

Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.

Small Ultimate Supreme

$11.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Veggie

$11.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.

Small HP All American

$11.99

Homemade burger sauce topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, tomatoes, yellow onions, sliced pickles and shredded lettuce

Small Meat and Greet

$12.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Steak and Cheese

$12.99

Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Small Taco Time

Small Taco Time

$11.99Out of stock

Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.

14" Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

$12.99

Make your own creation!

Large Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Cheese Galore

$15.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.

Large Cheeseburger

$15.99

Mustard spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, seasoned ground beef, onions and pickles

Large Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and smoked chicken.

Large Hawaiian

$15.99

A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!

Large Honey BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.

Large Bacon Chicken Ranch

$15.99

Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.

Large Ultimate Supreme

$15.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Veggie

$15.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.

Large HP All American

$15.99

Homemade burger sauce topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, tomatoes, yellow onions, sliced pickles and shredded lettuce

Large Meat and Greet

$17.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Steak and Cheese

$17.99

Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Taco Time

$15.99Out of stock

Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.

18" X-Large Pizzas

X-Large Cheese

$16.99

Make your own creation!

X-Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Slow smoked chicken, homemade mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Cheese Galore

$21.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, and HP's 3 cheese mix, basted with garlic butter and grated parmesan.

X-Large Cheeseburger

$21.99

Mustard spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, seasoned ground beef, onions and pickles

X-Large Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo sauce topped with our whole-milk Mozzarella and smoked chicken.

X-Large Hawaiian

$21.99

A nice portion of ham added to the sweetness of pineapple giving your taste buds a flavor Hawaiian style!

X-Large Honey BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Our homemade honey BBQ spread over our scratch dough then topped with whole-milk mozzarella and our smoked chicken.

X-Large Bacon Chicken Ranch

$21.99

Scratch made buttermilk ranch spread on our signature dough, topped with bacon, mozzarella, and crispy bacon.

X-Large Ultimate Supreme

$21.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Veggie

$21.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, Banana Peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and black olives.

X-Large Meat and Greet

$22.99

Holy Pie! pizza sauce, ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Steak and Cheese

$22.99

Ricotta Cheese spread across our signature dough, then topped with shaved ribeye, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

X-Large Taco Time

$21.99Out of stock

Refried Beans spread on our dough, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar, seasoned ground beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.

X-Large HP All American

$21.99

Homemade burger sauce topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, ground beef, tomatoes, yellow onions, sliced pickles and shredded lettuce

Wings

House Rubbed then slow smoked. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
5 Wings

$7.99

House Rubbed then slow smoked. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

10 Wings

$14.99

Jumbo sized! House Rubbed then slow smoked. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

20 Wings

$26.99

Jumbo sized! House Rubbed then slow smoked. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Starters

Mozzarella Fingers

$8.49+

Fresh Dough topped with Mozzarella, lightly basted with butter then topped with Parmesan.

Bread Sticks Order

$5.99

Fresh Dough stretched, then basted with butter, garlic salt, and parmesan 8 per order.

Mighty Pepperoni Roll

$8.49

Pepperoni rolled into our scratch made dough with Mozzarella Cheese.

Holy Garlic Knots!

$5.99

Fresh dough twisted and turned then slowly baked with garlic butter.

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Fresh dough stuffed with whole milk Mozzarella and Parmesan

Greens

Fresh cut lettuce. Served with a breadstick.
Full Meat and Lean

$11.49

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce topped with Freshly Cut Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, and our Smoked Chicken!

Full Chicken Pecan Salad

$10.49

Fresh Cut Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Croutons, then topped with Smoked Chicken, and Honey Roasted Pecans.

Full Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

$10.49

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce , Penne Pasta, Croutons, Caesar dressing, then topped with our Smoked Chicken and Parmesan Cheese.

Full HP's Greek Salad

$10.49

Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.

Full House Salad

$8.49

Fresh Cut Salad Mix, topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons

Full Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh Cut Romaine tossed in caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Half Meat and Lean

$5.99

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce topped with Freshly Cut Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, and our Smoked Chicken!

Half Chicken Pecan Salad

$5.49

Fresh Cut Salad Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar/Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Croutons, then topped with smoked chicken, and honey roasted pecans.

Half Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

$5.49

Fresh Cut Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce , Penne Pasta, Croutons, Caesar dressing, then topped with our Smoked Chicken and Parmesan Cheese.

Half HP's Greek Salad

$5.49

Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.

Half House Salad

$4.79

Fresh Cut Salad Mix, topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons

Half Caesar Salad

$4.79

Fresh Cut Romaine tossed in caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Calzone

Basically a pizza folded over! Spread with Ricotta and Mozzarella!
Small Calzone

$10.99

Basically a small pizza folded over! Spread with Ricotta and Mozzarella!

Small Meat Calzone

$13.99

Ricootta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.

Small Supreme Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Pepperoni.

Small Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, and Black Olives.

Large Calzone

$12.99

Basically a large pizza folded over! Spread with Ricotta and Mozzarella!

Large Meat Calzone

$17.99

Ricootta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.

Large Supreme Calzone

$15.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Pepperoni.

Large Veggie Calzone

$15.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, and Black Olives.

Stromboli

A type of pizza turnover! Comes with 2 toppings!
Small Stromboli

$9.29

A type of pizza turnover! Comes with our whole-milk mozzarella and two toppings!

Large Stromboli

$11.99

A type of pizza turnover! Comes with our whole-milk mozzarella and two toppings!

Holy Pasta

Smoked Chicken Alfredo

$10.49

Slow smoked chicken tossed in our signature alfredo sauce and penne pasta. Served with two breadsticks.

Tok Tik Pasta

$8.99

Feta cheese slow cooked with tomato and olive oil, then tossed with black olives and penne pasta. *Add Chicken for $2.75 or Steak for $3.99

Penne and Meatballs

$9.99

Penne noodles and our Italian Meatballs mixed with our signature marinara sauce.

Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken BLT

$8.99

Smoked Chicken topped with Provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Meatball Blast

$9.49

Italian Meatballs blasted with our signature pizza sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a lightly toasted hoagie bun.

Philly CheeseSteak

$10.99

Shaved Ribeye grilled to perfection with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Slow smoked chicken, lightly tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and our homemade ranch dressing

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$10.99

Slow smoked chicken, lightly tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and our homemade ranch dressing

Lean Bowls

Steak and Chicken Bowl

$10.49

Shaved Ribeye and smoked chicken placed on your choice of 5 toppings.

Desserts

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.49

6 of the best Ooey-Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Our scratch made dough cut, then basted with butter and our cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing! Holy Pie!

NY Cheesecake Stromboli

$6.99

Our scratch made dough, rolled with a NY Cheescake, then basted with butter and our cinnamon sugar! Served with cream cheese icing! Choose plain or raspberry or add our honey roasted pecans!

NY Cheesecake Slice

$4.49

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.30
1 Holy Pie! Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Holy Pie! huge freshly baked cinnamon roll with our delicious cream cheese icing

4 Holy Pie! Cinnamon Rolls

$10.99

4 of our huge freshly baked cinnamon rolls topped with our cream cheese icing. Guaranteed to make you say Holy pie!

Beverages

2 Liter Beverages

$3.59
Fountain Beverages

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.69

Extras

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.85

Marinara

$0.85

Garlic Butter

$0.85

2 Breadsticks Each

$1.25

Dressings

Side of Honey Roasted Pecans

$0.75