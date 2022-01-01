Go
Toast

BoccaLupo

Takeout orders may be placed Tuesday through Saturday starting at 3PM. Pickup times will be from 5:30PM til 9PM. Dine-In on our patio is now available as well! Make your reservation on Resy or call us at 404-577-2332. We look forward to serving you!

753 Edgewood Avenue • $$

Avg 5 (2572 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Southern Fried Chicken Parm With Mafaldine & Creamy Collards
Pappardelle Bolognese$19.00
Pappardelle Bolognese With American Parm
Black Spaghetti$23.00
Black Spaghetti, Hot Calabrese Sausage, Red Shrimp, Scallion
Linguini$21.00
Fettuccine With Mushrooms & Ramp Alfredo
Budino$9.00
Coconut Panna Cotta With Macerated Strawberries & Vanilla Wafers
Baked Stuffed Shells$18.00
Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Shells Baked In Pomodoro With French Croutons
Risotto$29.00
Broccoli$15.00
Heirloom Tomato Panzanella With Thai Basil, Ciabatta & Kimchi Dressing
Tuna Crudo$18.00
Spicy Tuna Crudo With Crispy Rice, Celia's Ginger & Calabrian Chilies
Cookies$5.00
2 Cookies: Oatmeal Raisin & Double Chocolate

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

753 Edgewood Avenue

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar

No reviews yet

Cold Brew Bar is a neighbor-centric gathering place serving clean, handcrafted food and beverages with empathy and edge.
We’re impacting the world by radically serving our neighborhoods high-quality goods in unprecedented and honest ways.

Estoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Muchacho

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chick’nCone

No reviews yet

#SoCluckinGood #chicknconeatl
Go to Our Website for Online Ordering
chicknconeatl.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston