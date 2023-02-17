  • Home
Guac Y Margys- O4W 661 Auburn Avenue Northeast

No reviews yet

661 Auburn Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30312

Food

When I Dip, You Dip, We Dip

Chunky Guac

$10.00

Our Homemade guacamole. Using fresh avocado, lime juice, roma tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, and red onion.

Smooth and Spicy Guac

$10.00Out of stock

Another Homemade guacamole with blended ingredients. Including jalapenos, garlic, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime.

Queso

$10.00

White American cheese melted with mild red and green jalapenos. Served with Warm totopos and a side of pico.

Housemade Salsa

$3.00

Fresh garden style salsa with jalapenos, cilantro, tomatoes, onions, and lime juice. Seasoned with cumin and chipotle peppers.

Dip Trio

$18.00

Surf n Turf

$15.00Out of stock

Let's Taco 'Bout It

Taco

$5.00+

Three Tacos

$12.00

Trivia Tacos

Side Peace ✌️

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Extra Saucy

Sour Cream

$0.50

Elote Sauce

$1.00

Veggie Sauce

$1.00

Special AF Sauce

$1.00

Churro Sauce

$1.00

Chimmi

$1.00

Traditional Margaritas

So Fresh N So Clean Clean

$10.00+

Campo Bravo Blanco, Cointreau, Fresh Lime, Agave

Miguel EL Matador

$11.00+

Altos Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh Lime, Agave

Keepin’ It Skinny

$12.00+

Herradura Blanco, Fresh lime, Agave

Bye Anita

$13.00+

1800 Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh lime, Fresh Orange, Agave

Infused Margaritas

Cool Hand Cuke

$12.00+Out of stock

Lunazul Blanco Tequila infused with Cucumber & Jalapeno, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

Forever? Forever Ever?

$9.00+

El Jimador Blanco Tequila Infused with Blueberries, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave

The RG

$13.00+Out of stock

El Jimador Blanco Tequila infused with Blackberries, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Mint, Agave

Strawberry Pineapple Holla! 🌶

$9.00+

Lunazul Blanco Tequila infused with Strawberries & Pineapple, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave, Jalapeno, Tajin

Mezcal Margaritas

Smokey And The Rabbit

$14.00+

Kimo Sabe Mezcal, Campo Bravo Blanco, Fresh Lime, Cointreau, Agave, Salt, 18.21 Bitters

Five Stripes

$15.00+

400 Conejos Mezcal, Fresh Lime, 1821 Jalapeno Cilantro Lime, Raspberry Liqueur, Agave

Rising Phoenix

$15.00+

Premium Margaritas

Wolves on Peachtree

$14.00+

Lobos Joven Tequila, Fresh Lime, Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur, Agave

ATL Sunset

$15.00+

Herradura Reposado, Fresh Lime, Grand Marnier, Agave

Premium AF

$16.00+

Patron Reposado, Fresh Lime, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, Agave

Cadillac

$18.00+

Specialty Margaritas

My Coconuts

$12.00+

Los Sundays Coconut Tequila, Fresh Lime, Agave

Lil Spice 🌶

$13.00+

Tanteo Jalapeno, Cointreau, Fresh Lime, Agave

That’s Hot 🌶

$13.00+

Tanteo Silver, Tanteo Habanero, Cointreau, Fresh Lime, Pineapple Juice, Agave, Tajin

Rock Lobstah

$14.00+

Teremana Reposado, Fresh Lime, Aperol, Cointreau, Agave

Nobody Calls It Hotlanta

$13.00+

$Discount Margaritas

Trivia Marg

New Resident Marg

Infused Special

$9.00

So Fresh Mondays (single)

$10.00

Tecate Tuesdays

$13.00

Ranch Water Wednesdays

$12.00

Orange Crush Thursdays (single)

$8.00

Yoga Studio (single)

$9.00

Yoga Studio (pitcher)

$45.00

Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Rainy day SFSC (single)

$6.00

Cocktails, Beer, and Wine

Cocktails

Frozens

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Don Cosme Tequila, Lime, Topo Chico

Orange Crush

$10.00+

Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Sprite

Michelada

$9.00

Tecate, Bloody Mary Mix, Worcestershire, Cholula, Pepper, Tajin

Beer

Atlanta Cider

$5.00

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Virgils Orange Cream

$5.00

Wine & Seltzers

Underwood Rose wine

$8.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

Non Alcoholic Bev

Soda & Juice

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

Fiji Water

$3.50

Red Bull

Regular Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

661 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

Main pic

